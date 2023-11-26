Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart thrilled after landing Celtic in the Scottish Cup

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hailed their Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Celtic as the dream draw.

The Breedon Highland League side will travel to Parkhead on the weekend of Saturday January 20 to face the Premiership champions and cup holders.

The Jags reached the fourth round in dramatic fashion, defeating Broxburn Athletic on penalties following a 2-2 draw having been reduced to 10 men in the first half.

The tie is likely to bring in substantial revenue for Buckie, with the fixture almost guaranteed to be picked for television broadcast, while the part-time side will be due half of the gate receipts.

Speaking to the Press and Journal moments after the draw had been made, manager Stewart said: “For the club this is unbelievable, financially this will make such a difference.

“For the guys who keep the club running this is the draw they’ve been waiting for.

“For the players it’s unbelievable because they get to play against top players, the best players in Scotland.

“It’s a great day out for us and when it comes around we’ll do our best and look to compete as best we can.

“We’ve got the draw we’ve wanted and for the club it’s going to be amazing.

“We deserved it against Broxburn, we were the better team and had a man sent off after 20 minutes, who should never have been sent off.

“We played the better football and made the better chances, the attitude was unbelievable.

“I’ve given the players Monday off from training for the first time in all my time as manager because of how well they did.

“They deserved to go through and they deserve the reward of that draw so let’s see what happens at Celtic.”

Diehards delighted

Stewart also revealed that some of his Buckie players are Celtic supporters and will be relishing the battle of the Hoops.

He added: “We’ve got two or three guys in our squad that are Celtic diehards so they’ll be delighted with the draw.

“It’s a great draw for the club, the players and the fans and everyone’s over the moon with it.”