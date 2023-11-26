Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart thrilled after landing Celtic in the Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart thrilled after landing Celtic in the Scottish Cup

The Breedon Highland League side will take on the Hoops in round four of the national tournament.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hailed their Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Celtic as the dream draw.

The Breedon Highland League side will travel to Parkhead on the weekend of Saturday January 20 to face the Premiership champions and cup holders.

The Jags reached the fourth round in dramatic fashion, defeating Broxburn Athletic on penalties following a 2-2 draw having been reduced to 10 men in the first half.

The tie is likely to bring in substantial revenue for Buckie, with the fixture almost guaranteed to be picked for television broadcast, while the part-time side will be due half of the gate receipts.

Speaking to the Press and Journal moments after the draw had been made, manager Stewart said: “For the club this is unbelievable, financially this will make such a difference.

“For the guys who keep the club running this is the draw they’ve been waiting for.

“For the players it’s unbelievable because they get to play against top players, the best players in Scotland.

“It’s a great day out for us and when it comes around we’ll do our best and look to compete as best we can.

“We’ve got the draw we’ve wanted and for the club it’s going to be amazing.

“We deserved it against Broxburn, we were the better team and had a man sent off after 20 minutes, who should never have been sent off.

“We played the better football and made the better chances, the attitude was unbelievable.

“I’ve given the players Monday off from training for the first time in all my time as manager because of how well they did.

“They deserved to go through and they deserve the reward of that draw so let’s see what happens at Celtic.”

Diehards delighted

Stewart also revealed that some of his Buckie players are Celtic supporters and will be relishing the battle of the Hoops.

He added: “We’ve got two or three guys in our squad that are Celtic diehards so they’ll be delighted with the draw.

“It’s a great draw for the club, the players and the fans and everyone’s over the moon with it.”

