Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle are Highland League heroes in Scottish Cup

The Cattachs and the Jags both reached round four of the national competition.

By Reporter
Jordan MacRae celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Pollok in the Scottish Cup
Jordan MacRae celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Pollok in the Scottish Cup

Player-manager Ally MacDonald hailed Brora Rangers’ desire after they reached round four of the Scottish Cup.

The Cattachs defeated West of Scotland League Premier Division side Pollok 1-0 at Dudgeon Park to progress in the national tournament.

Boss MacDonald said: “It was an average performance in terms of the football we played, but the fight and desire to win was there which was very important.

“In the end we were quite comfortable, it was very scrappy overall. But the boys dealt with it very well, we certainly could play better, but in cup football it’s all about the result.

“After the game you’d have thought we won 6-0 or 7-0 with how happy everyone was.

Colin Williamson, left, of Brora heads away a Pollok corner

“That shows what the Scottish Cup means to clubs at our level and the importance of getting through.

“It’s about winning any way you can, to get into the fourth round is what it’s all about.”

After Colin Williamson had a header cleared off the line Brora took the lead shortly after the half hour mark.

Williamson’s ball into Jordan MacRae’s feet allowed him to find Tony Dingwall with a lay-off.

Dingwall switched play to release Max Ewan on the right and his low delivery was dispatched by MacRae.

Max Ewan in action for Brora against Pollok in the Scottish Cup

In the second period a last-ditch block denied Ewan, who also had a goal disallowed by referee Alex Shepherd following a scramble at a corner.

But one goal was enough for Brora and MacDonald added: “It was a top quality goal and it was the best bit of play during the 90 minutes.

“Jordan’s working hard and he’s getting the rewards for that. We know he’s a top striker and he’s capable of scoring goals.”

Buckie beat Broxburn in thriller

Buckie Thistle advanced to the fourth round thanks to a stunning comeback at Broxburn Athletic.

Josh Peters netted with the last kick of normal and extra time to take the tie to a penalty shoot-out.

The never-say-die Jags then triumphed 5-4 on penalties, with Stuart Knight saving the home side’s fourth spot kick, giving Peters the chance to win it from 12 yards.

Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “I think that has to go down as one of my best results of my 11 years at Buckie as a player and manager.

“It seemed like everything was against us – we’re away from home, down to a squad of 15 and no disrespect to the four subs who came on, but none of them were fit.

“We then had Scott Adams sent off for just two fouls and I didn’t think it was a foul by Sam Pugh for the free kick for their second goal.

“I love the fact that Knighty got the flick-on for the second goal then saved the penalty.

“It shows his character after the question marks over their second goal, when the free kick has gone in at the near post.

“He’s a great lad who has fitted in really well since he came to us in the summer.”

Stewart added: “I’m delighted for all the players, the directors, everyone at the club.

“Our president Garry Farquhar couldn’t be here today and I’m really pleased for him.”

A scrappy opening exploded into life on 22 minutes when Scott Adams picked up a second booking for an innocuous looking challenge.

A hard-fought second period saw Broxburn finally make the breakthrough with ten minutes remaining, a quick break down the right converted at the far post by Errol Douglas.

McHardy had a volleyed effort cleared off the line in injury time as Buckie pushed for an equaliser.

Just when it looked all over for the visitors, a long ball forward was headed down and fired into the far corner by Peters from eight yards seven minutes into added time.

Broxburn grabbed a second on 117 minutes when Lewis Turner’s 25-yard free kick squeezed home at Knight’s near post.

Incredibly Buckie were then denied three times by the woodwork within 60 seconds, efforts from Marcus Goodall, Darryl McHardy and Josh Peters coming so close to a leveller.

The Jags were not done though and Knight flicked on MacIver’s corner to Peters, who planted his header home from close range to send the visiting fans wild and take it to a penalty shoot-out.

