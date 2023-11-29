HJK Helsinki boss insists Finnish champions should have beaten Aberdeen at Pittodrie – and aims to shoot them down in Finland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

HJK Helsinki boss insists Finnish champions should have beaten Aberdeen at Pittodrie – and aims to shoot them down in Finland

HJK Helsinki boss reveals he has regularly sent photos of the heavy snow in the Finnish capital to Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen to show the Dons the harsh conditions they face

By Sean Wallace
HJK Helsinki manager Toni Korkeakunnas during a press conference at the Bolt Arena ahead of the game with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnasi revealed he has sent photos of the heavy snow in the Finnish capital to Richard Jensen to let Aberdeen know the harsh conditions they will play in.

The Dons face HJK Helsinki in a Europa Conference League Group G clash on Thursday.

Helsinki has been hit with heavy snow blizzards with more snow forecast for the day of the Euro clash.

The mercury is forecast to drop to a bone chilling minus 17 due to the wind-chill factor  when the Dons play at HJK Helsinki’s Bolt Arena.

Korkeakunnasm who also has a coaching job with the Finnish national team,  is good friends with Aberdeen centre-back Jensen – a Finnish international.

The HJK Helsinki boss reckons Aberdeen should have beaten Aberdeen when the two clubs drew 1-1 at Pittodrie in October.

Now he aims to shoot down the Dons in Finland to gain the edge in the race to finish third in Group G.

HJK Helsinki head coach Toni Korkeakunnas during the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “I have been talking with Richard Jensen every day, sending him pictures of the snow and the weather.

“Just so Aberdeen know exactly where they’re coming to.

“We think we can give Aberdeen a hard time.”

Emotional farewell for HJK manager

Korkeakunnasi has warned Aberdeen he aims to bow out in his final home game with the Finnish champions on  a high.

Thursday’s Euro clash against the Reds is the 55-year-old’s  final match at the Bolt Arena.

Korkeakunnasi recently led HJK Helsinki to the Finnish league title, their fourth in succession.

However despite that title win he will be replaced next season by Ferran Sibila, 35, who is currently assistant at Swedish club Malmo.

The Finnish season finished in October and the Euro group games are HJK Helsinki’s final fixtures of their campaign.

It is set to be an emotional night against the Dons as it will also mark the last home game of club legend Perparim Hetemaj.

Finnish international Hetemag, 36, capped 49 times is set to retire.

At least six more players will also play their final home game on Thursday as they are set to exit the club.

HJK Helsinki manager Toni Korkeakunnas with Jukka Raitala (R) and Kristopher Santos Da Graca (L) after the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Korkeakunnas said: “It is my last game and it will also be the final night here for a lot of the team.

“I stay 300 metres from the stadium so I want to win so I can walk around with my head high.

“It will be an emotional evening as Perparim Heremaj will play his final game before becoming a coach.

“He is a legend of the club.

“Perparim played here as a youth player before going to Italy.

“He had around 300 games in Serie A and Serie B before coming back here.

“He has been one of the biggest names in Finnish football for a long time so it is a big chapter of football history in this country.

“Perparim is a great player and a great person.”

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen returns to the pitch after taking a knock to the head against Helsinki. Image: SNS

Final home game for many players

Thursday’s clash will also be the final appearance at the Bolt Arena for Roope Riski, Aleksi Paananen, Niko Hämäläinen, Filip Rogić, Kristopher Da Graca and Matti Peltola.

Korkeakunnas said: “There is around a third of the team moving on so everyone is focused on saying a nice farewell to the fans.

“It has been an honour for us all to be here with these supporters.

“We want to win it because it’s the final match for so many of us. We are ready!”

Jamie McGrath shoots at goal during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie Stadium on October 5. Image: Shutterstock.

Strong record at the Bolt Arena

HJK Helsinki are currently bottom of Group G on one point with Aberdeen third on two points.

Neither the Dons nor HJK Helsinki can progress from the groups.

Due to the Finnish league having concluded HJK Helsinki have not played since a 1-0 home loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on November 9

HJK Helsinki held Aberdeen to a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie on October 5.

Korkeakunnas believes his side should have triumphed in the Granite City.

The HJK Helsinki boss insists it will be a far tougher proposition in Finland for the Dons.

Helsinki’s Jukka Raitala and Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin in action during a UEFA Conference League match. Image: SNS

He said: “It is difficult to play here.

“We have beaten the Norwegian (Molde) and Romanian (FCV Farul Constanta) champions this season.

“Last year we played good games against Roma nd Betis, we didn’t win them but it was close.

“Against Frankfurt and PAOK we played well and I still don’t understand why our goal against Frankfurt didn’t stand.

“We deserved a draw against a top team, so I think we have shown we’re pretty tough here.

“It’s not easy for teams to come here.

“For spells of the game against Aberdeen in Scotland we were the better team.

“I think we should have won it and it gives us an extra boost and motivation to get a win.”

Striker warns of weather conditions

Meanwhile striker Bojan Radulović believes Aberdeen could struggle to cope with the conditions and surface at the Bolt Arena which has an artificial pitch.

There has been heavy snow in the Finnish capital and more snow is forecast for game-time on Thursday.

Radulovic scored the goal against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Helsinki’s Bojan Radulovic scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image:: SNS.

He said: “Not plying for three weeks is maybe a handicap for us.

“However you never know it may also be a handicap for Aberdeen as they may be tired after so many games.

“They played a tough game against Rangers then travelled here.

“It is a game that we expect we can win because we know it is hard for everyone to play on this surface in this weather.”

