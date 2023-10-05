Aberdeen held to frustrating 1-1 draw by HJK Helsinki as European group stage football returns to Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen held to frustrating 1-1 draw by HJK Helsinki as European group stage football returns to Pittodrie

Aberdeen striker Duk was poleaxed by an apparent elbow to the face in the first half against HJK Helsinki, but no action was taken by the referee.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Never-say-die Aberdeen fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki in their Europa Conference League Group G clash at Pittodrie.

The Dons recovered from the shock of falling behind to secure a draw, but it will still be viewed as an opportunity wasted.

Barry Robson’s side created a host of clear chances in a night of frustration for the Reds as European group stage action returned to the Granite City for the first time since December 2007.

However, a combination of an inspired performance by Helsinki keeper Jesse Ost and wasteful finishing saw the Reds fail to make home advantage count.

Aberdeen were trailing to a strike from Bojan Radulvic with 11 minutes remaining until Bojan Miovski headed home to level.

But the failure to win at home was still a set-back to Aberdeen’s hopes of progressing from the group stage to the Conference League’s knock-out phase.

Facing HJK Helsinki, the team lowest in the Uefa rankings the Dons will play in Group G, at home was perceived as a must-win.

Aberdeen did enough to win and should have secured three points – but they didn’t.

This was a missed opportunity for the Reds.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Return of group action to Pittodrie

This game was the first European group stage action to Pittodrie since December 2007, when Jimmy Calderwood’s Dons beat FC Copenhagen 4-0.

That win secured qualification to the knock-out phase of the Uefa Cup and a glamour clash with Bayern Munich.

Aberdeen could face an uphill task now to emulate that achievement of getting out of their group, having failed to maximise home advantage against HJK Helsinki.

Helsinki’s Georgios Kanellopoulos and Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath in action. Image: SNS.

Duk returns to the starting XI

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made one change to the starting XI who defeated Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox on Saturday.

Duk returned, with Dante Polvara, who netted in the 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League group opener, dropping to the bench.

Before kick-off an emotional minute’s applause was held in memory of Aberdeen legends Frank McDougall and Jim Forrest, who both recently passed away.

Aberdeen fans hold up a banner for the late Frank McDougall during a Europa Conference League group game against HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

After a cagey opening Aberdeen were denied by an instinctive close range save by keeper Ost in the 21st minute.

A floated through-ball from Stefan Gartenmann found Duk in the box and his glancing header from 12 yards was blocked by the keeper, who was positioned close to the striker.

The Dons continued to probe and a cross from Richard Jensen on the right picked out Miovksi lurking just inside the box.

Striker Miovski’s guided 15-yard header had keeper Ost beaten, but flashed inches wide of the far post.

Duk elbowed in the face… but no punishment

Aberdeen striker Duk and Helsinki’s Miro Tenho in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The Finnish league leaders were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute when Georgios Kanellopoulos led with his elbow in a challenge with Duk.

He connected with the side of Duk’s face and the striker tumbled to the ground.

Duk needed treatment for five minutes before he could continue.

Referee Daniel Stefanski opted not to even book Kanellopoulos, which was a poor decision, nor did VAR intervene.

Aberdeen’s Duk needed treatment after being fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Duk recovered to continue, but soon after was involved in a sickening clash of heads with team-mate Richard Jensen.

Both players went for a Leighton Clarkson cross and collided, with Jensen bleeding heavily from a cut below his right eyebrow.

Jensen exited the pitch and went down the tunnel to get stitches, and boss Robson made the brave call to continue with 10 men while Jensen was patched up.

The defender returned to action with his head wrapped in red bandages a few minutes later – to rapturous applause from the home crowd.

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen takes a knock to the face during the Europa Conference League match against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

HJK Helsinki stun Dons with opener

Helsinki went ahead in the 59th minute when Bojan Radulovic collected a cut-back from Pyry Soiri before bending a superb shot into the far corner from just inside the box.

It was Radulovic’s first chance of the match and he buried it.

Aberdeen pushed forward in response and Miovski met a fantastic delivery from substitute Connor Barron, but the striker’s effort was saved.

However, the Dons secured a deserved leveller in the 79th minute when Jensen’s cross from the left was deflected on its way to Miovski.

Striker Miovski was unmarked and fired a 10-yard header beyond the keeper into the bottom left corner.

Moments later Duk was one-on-one with the goalie, but his shot was saved by Ost, who pushed it over the bar.

Aberdeen drove on in pursuit of the winner and looked the side capable of claiming victory.

But, in the 89th minute, substitute Ester Sokler headed wide to complete a night of frustration for the Reds.

ABERDEEN: Roos 6, Gartenmann 7, Rubezic 7, Jensen 7, Devlin 7 (Sokler 87), Clarkson 6 (Barron 58), Shinnie 6, McGrath 6, MacKenzie 6 (Hayes 64), Miovski 6, Duk 6.

Subs not used: Doohan, Gueye, Williams, Polvara, Duncan, MacDonald, Milne, Dadia, Marshall.

HJK HELSINKI: Ost 7, Peltola 4 (Ollila 46), Toivio 6, Tenho 6 (Hamalainen 87), Soiri 6,  Kanellopoulous 6, Lingman 7, Raitala 6, Fllip 6, Radulovic 6, Keskinen 6 (Bande 73).

Subs not used: Ramula, Da Grace, Halme, Hostikka, Riski, Pannanen, Olusanya, Tanaka, Hetemaj.

Referee: Daniel Stefanski (Poland).

Man-of-the-match: Richard Jensen (Aberdeen).

Attendance: 16, 316.

 

Conversation