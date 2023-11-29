WATCH: HJK Helsinki expert on why they’re desperate to beat Aberdeen, Bolt Arena atmosphere and game being boss Toni Korkeakunnas’ farewell

Looking for the inside track on HJK Helsinki ahead of Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League visit? Watch our video discussion with fan and podcaster Markus Kitunen.

The Dons will take on HJK at the Bolt Arena on Thursday evening, with both sides still looking for their first win in Group G ahead of this penultimate round of matches.

Markus, an HJK supporter, expert and part of the Nappulakengät-podcast (@Nappulakengat on X), met our joint sports editor outside Helsinki Central Library Oodi on Wednesday.

Amid a wintry backdrop, Markus gave his reflections on the 1-1 Pittodrie draw between Aberdeen and HJK earlier in the campaign, as well as talking about the atmosphere and potential home displays travelling Dons fans can expect from their rival supporters at the 10,000-capacity Bolt Arena tomorrow night.

Also included in the discussion was the potential for HJK to be affected by their domestic season finishing two months ago, while the match is also the last time Toni Korkeakunnas will take charge of the Finnish champions at home, ahead of his departure at the conclusion of the Conference League group campaign.

The Press and Journal have also been chatting to some of the 1,500 Aberdeen fans who have travelled to Helsinki this week for the Reds’ Euro clash: