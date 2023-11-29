WATCH: HJK Helsinki expert on why they’re desperate to beat Aberdeen, Bolt Arena atmosphere and game being boss Toni Korkeakunnas’ farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: HJK Helsinki expert on why they’re desperate to beat Aberdeen, Bolt Arena atmosphere and game being boss Toni Korkeakunnas’ farewell

The Press and Journal's Ryan Cryle chatted to HJK fan Markus Kitunen - an expert on the club and part of the @Nappulakengat-podcast.

By Ryan Cryle

Looking for the inside track on HJK Helsinki ahead of Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League visit? Watch our video discussion with fan and podcaster Markus Kitunen.

The Dons will take on HJK at the Bolt Arena on Thursday evening, with both sides still looking for their first win in Group G ahead of this penultimate round of matches.

Markus, an HJK supporter, expert and part of the Nappulakengät-podcast (@Nappulakengat on X), met our joint sports editor outside Helsinki Central Library Oodi on Wednesday.

Amid a wintry backdrop, Markus gave his reflections on the 1-1 Pittodrie draw between Aberdeen and HJK earlier in the campaign, as well as talking about the atmosphere and potential home displays travelling Dons fans can expect from their rival supporters at the 10,000-capacity Bolt Arena tomorrow night.

Also included in the discussion was the potential for HJK to be affected by their domestic season finishing two months ago, while the match is also the last time Toni Korkeakunnas will take charge of the Finnish champions at home, ahead of his departure at the conclusion of the Conference League group campaign.

The Press and Journal have also been chatting to some of the 1,500 Aberdeen fans who have travelled to Helsinki this week for the Reds’ Euro clash:

WATCH: Aberdeen fans in Helsinki on HJK game, snowy conditions, how much Bojan Miovski is worth now and more

