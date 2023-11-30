Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists referee made the right call by not abandoning Euro clash in frozen Finland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists referee made the right call by not abandoning Euro clash in frozen Finland

As the temperature plummeted to -17C and the snow fell Dons supporters were warned the game would be abandoned if they continued to throw snow balls onto the pitch.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Boss Barry Robson insists the referee was right to plough on and not abandon Aberdeen’s Euro clash in frozen Finland.

Temperatures plunged to -17C due to the wind chill factor as heavy snow fell during the Dons’ 2-2 Group G draw with HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League.

The game had to be delayed for 10 minutes in the second half to allow ploughs to clear snow from the artificial playing surface.

Four separate announcements were also made over the stadium address system in the second half warning the game would be abandoned if Aberdeen fans didn’t stop throwing snowballs onto the pitch towards the HJK Helsinki goalkeeper.

Stand-in skipper Jonny Hayes went up to the fans in the North Stand and asked them to stop.

Kosovan referee Genc Nuza opted not to pull the plug on the match as snow continued to batter the stadium.

Robson admits he feared the game could be abandoned when the Dons were in the ascendency and looking the more likely to get a late winner.

A tractor clears snow off the pitch during a delay in the second half at the Bolt Arena. Image: SNS

He said: “Did I think it could be abandoned for the snow or the snowballs? Probably a bit of both.

“But we wanted the game to carry on because we were the team in the ascendancy and were desperate to try to win the game.

“How close did it come to being abandoned? It’s hard to tell.

“The snow was covering the lines but I’m not going to say it should or shouldn’t have been abandoned.

“We didn’t pick up any injuries and that was my big concern, we seem to be okay.”

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen celebrates Duk scoring to make it 2-2 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Players taken in from the cold

Robson took some players out of cold storage as he made seven changes to the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Rangers on Sunday.

Striker Pape Gueye, a £500,000 summer signing, and defender Jack Milne were both handed first Dons starts.

Aberdeen were two goals down after 33 minutes due to goals from Hassane Bande and Santerri Hostikka.

They hit back with a sensational 30-yard rocket from Angus MacDonald.

After the break Duk levelled as the weather conditions continued to deteriorate.

Aberdeen striker Duk scores to make it 2-0 against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS

Robson said: “We had a lot of players who came in and needed minutes. I feel they did well.

“It’s frustrating because it could have been three points, we looked like the team most likely to win it as the game went on.

“Helsinki dealt with the conditions at the start of the game.

“We knew the pitch would be difficult when we got here and had a walk on it.

“Once we got in at half-time, I told them I wasn’t having that and they could deal with it better.

“That was the biggest problem.

“I think the players were a bit reluctant to go in in those conditions, but once we started getting closer to them in the second half we were a totally different team.

“We pressed and were aggressive.

“I was so pleased to score two goals away from home and we probably should have gone on to win it.

“We wanted to win it for the fans so we’re frustrated we didn’t do it.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin at full-time after drawing 2-2 with HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS

Robson’s praise for Dons fightback

Aberdeen went into this game knowing they could not qualify from the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt are the two clubs that will progress to the knock-out phase from Group G.

Sitting on three points the Dons are still searching for a first win in Europe this season.

Robson praised his side for battling back from the shock of going 2-0 behind to salvage a draw in horrendous weather conditions.

<br />HJK’s Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara in action in the Europa Conference League at the Bolt Arena. Image: SNS

He said: “I didn’t feel like that in the game, but I knew we had to get to half time and sort things out.

“We had to re-energise the players and get them going.

“Credit to the players to get back from 2-2 and they again showed the character we’ve got.

“They’re a great group.”

 

 

 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye during the 2-2 Europa Conference League group stage draw at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Report card as Aberdeen duo Pape Gueye and Jack Milne brought in from…
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen celebrates Duk scoring to make it 2-2 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's search for first Euro win of the season continues after frustrating 2-2 draw…
Watch our HJK Helsinki v Aberdeen preview video.
WATCH - HJK Helsinki v Aberdeen video preview: 15-below-zero at kick-off as Barry Robson…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison nominated for SWPL player of the month for November
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore explains reason behind withdrawal from Scotland U23s squad
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath
Midfielder Jamie McGrath insists freezing Helsinki poses no problem for Aberdeen as Pittodrie can…
Michi Ochiai - a Tokyo-based Japanese Aberdeen FC fan who travelled to Helsinki to watch his team play HJK. Image: Ryan Cryle.
WATCH: Meet Michi Ochiai - the Japanese Dons fan who flew 12 HOURS from…
Manager Barry Robson at HJK Helsinki's Bolt Arena. Image; SNS
Barry Robson says there are 'no dead rubbers' for Aberdeen in Europe
Richard Jensen during Aberdeen's press conference in Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Richard Jensen: Aberdeen's points return from Europa Conference League performances has been 'sickening'
HJK Helsinki podcaster and fan Markus Kitunen chats to The Press and Journal's Ryan Cryle ahead of the visit of Aberdeen. Image: Ryan Cryle.
WATCH: HJK Helsinki expert on why they're desperate to beat Aberdeen, Bolt Arena atmosphere…

Conversation