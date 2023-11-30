Derek Adams says Ross County squad is bigger than he would normally assemble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams says Ross County squad is bigger than he would normally assemble

Adams has taken four points from his two matches in charge, since replacing Malky Mackay at Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams says Ross County’s squad is bigger than he would ideally have in place at Victoria Park.

The Staggies have a pool of 25 first team players at present, excluding those who are out on loan.

Although Adams says that is a higher number than he would normally assemble, the recently-appointed Staggies boss insists it is up to those who are selected to show their worth.

Adams said: “I would run with a squad of about 23 or 24 maximum. There are a lot more than that here, and that’s not always a good thing because there’s more players to look after, and more players to train.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“You can’t concentrate on the areas you want to concentrate on.

“I can only deal with what I’m watching at this moment in time.

“I have always looked at it that way – it’s competition for places.

“What we’ve got is players on the substitutes’ bench who are eager to play. The ones that are in the team are stopping them doing that.

“That’s a good thing to have, because they are performing. We need that to continue.”

New boss still assessing squad

Adams has taken charge of two home matches since replacing Malky Mackay, with a 0-0 draw against Kilmarnock followed by Tuesday’s 1-0 triumph against St Mirren.

Ross County celebrate following Jordan White’s winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The results have moved County up to eighth in the Premiership table, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Livingston.

Adams insists he is still taking time to evaluate all the options he has at his disposal, having made just one change between the two starting line-ups.

He added: “At this moment in time, I have assessed it, but I haven’t assessed the whole squad because not everyone has had an opportunity.

“I have seen them in training, and obviously picked teams that I feel are capable of going and playing at this moment in time.

“There will be a few players in the background that maybe feel they deserve an opportunity or some game time.”

Sims and Brophy on way back

County are hoping to have winger Josh Sims back following an illness which ruled him out against the Buddies.

Striker Eamonn Brophy is on his way back following a foot issue, however he admits he has not been able to familiarise himself with long-term absentees such as Ross Callachan, Ben Paton and Jay Henderson.

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

Adams added: “He [Brophy] has been out for a period of time – he has got a problem with his foot. but I’m not sure of a return date as yet.

“I haven’t delved into the injuries at this moment in time, I haven’t asked the medical staff when they are coming back.

“I’m trying to concentrate on the 20 players I have at this moment in time.

“I would love everyone to be back in, but there’s no point in me worrying about players who are not close to first team return.”

