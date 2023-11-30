Derek Adams says Ross County squad is bigger than he would normally assemble

Derek Adams says Ross County’s squad is bigger than he would ideally have in place at Victoria Park.

The Staggies have a pool of 25 first team players at present, excluding those who are out on loan.

Although Adams says that is a higher number than he would normally assemble, the recently-appointed Staggies boss insists it is up to those who are selected to show their worth.

Adams said: “I would run with a squad of about 23 or 24 maximum. There are a lot more than that here, and that’s not always a good thing because there’s more players to look after, and more players to train.

“You can’t concentrate on the areas you want to concentrate on.

“I can only deal with what I’m watching at this moment in time.

“I have always looked at it that way – it’s competition for places.

“What we’ve got is players on the substitutes’ bench who are eager to play. The ones that are in the team are stopping them doing that.

“That’s a good thing to have, because they are performing. We need that to continue.”

New boss still assessing squad

Adams has taken charge of two home matches since replacing Malky Mackay, with a 0-0 draw against Kilmarnock followed by Tuesday’s 1-0 triumph against St Mirren.

The results have moved County up to eighth in the Premiership table, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Livingston.

Adams insists he is still taking time to evaluate all the options he has at his disposal, having made just one change between the two starting line-ups.

He added: “At this moment in time, I have assessed it, but I haven’t assessed the whole squad because not everyone has had an opportunity.

“I have seen them in training, and obviously picked teams that I feel are capable of going and playing at this moment in time.

“There will be a few players in the background that maybe feel they deserve an opportunity or some game time.”

Sims and Brophy on way back

County are hoping to have winger Josh Sims back following an illness which ruled him out against the Buddies.

Striker Eamonn Brophy is on his way back following a foot issue, however he admits he has not been able to familiarise himself with long-term absentees such as Ross Callachan, Ben Paton and Jay Henderson.

Adams added: “He [Brophy] has been out for a period of time – he has got a problem with his foot. but I’m not sure of a return date as yet.

“I haven’t delved into the injuries at this moment in time, I haven’t asked the medical staff when they are coming back.

“I’m trying to concentrate on the 20 players I have at this moment in time.

“I would love everyone to be back in, but there’s no point in me worrying about players who are not close to first team return.”