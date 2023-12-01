Boss Barry Robson says Aberdeen have had to endure the toughest fixture schedule in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Barry Robson says Aberdeen have had to endure the toughest fixture schedule in Europe

Aberdeen's trip to Hibs on Sunday will be their seventh away fixture in eight games over just 36 days

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Boss Barry Robson reckons Aberdeen have had to suffer the toughest match schedule in European football.

And he is confident the Dons’ gruelling fixture card has created a unity and character within his rebuilt squad.

Aberdeen are set to face Hibs at Easter Road in their seventh away game in eight fixtures – across just 36 days.

The trip Edinburgh comes less than 72 hours after the Dons drew 2-2 with HJK Helsinki in sub zero temperatures and snow in Finland.

Robson says he has never witnessed such a punishing away schedule in 30 years in professional football.

He reckons no other team in Europe has been forced to pack as many away trips in such a short period as the Reds.

During that run the Dons have travelled to Greece and Finland and had overnight stays in Scotland.

Robson says that time away together has helped create a bond, character and fight in his squad.

And he has called for another push on the road as the Dons, placed tenth in the Premiership, bid to kick-start their league campaign against Hibs.

Aberdeen striker Duk scores to make it 2-0 against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS

He said: “Hibs on Sunday will be our seventh game in eight matches away from home.

“That’s a difficult a schedule as any team in Europe will have.

“I have been in the game 30 years and I have never seen that before.

“It is a bit unheard of but that is how difficult it has been.

“I know that schedule is because we played in a semi-final and are in Europe.

“But for us it is away from home overnight stays.

“That’s what has helped us create a bond

“And we are still in there fighting and that’s what we need to bring again at the weekend against Hibs.”

A tractor clears snow off the pitch during a delay in the second half at the Bolt Arena. Image: SNS

Balancing Europe and Premiership

Aberdeen are languishing in the bottom six after an inconsistent start to the Premiership campaign.

Robson made seven changes to the starting line up in Finland with one eye on the Hibs clash.

He accepts the Dons have struggled to deliver wins in Sunday fixtures immediately after Thursday Euro matches.

Robson has discussed that problem with his squad and is determined there will be no Euro hangover at Easter Road.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

He said: “It has been difficult (after Europe), we all know that.

“We have all spoken about that and we all get it.

“Let’s hope we are learning and we are getting better.

“Hib is a game we are looking forward to.”

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen celebrates Duk scoring to make it 2-2 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Goal hero MacDonald moves into contention to face Hibs

One of the changes to the starting line-up was the return of defender Angus MacDonald.

The centre-back was a key player in the second half of last season to help Aberdeen qualify for Europe.

However he had fallen out of the starting line-up this season.

The draw in Helsinki was only MacDonald’s second start of the campaign.

Stopper MacDonald seized his chance to impress with a strong performance topped with a sensational 30-yard goal.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald celebrates scoring a goal to make it 2-1 against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS

When Robson was asked if MacDonald’s shift in Finland had propelled him into his thoughts for Hibs, he said: “Yes, I think so.

“Big Angus did really well in coming in.

“Goals change games.

“After Helsinki got their goal that gave them the momentum.

“They put us under pressure for about 15 or 20 minutes and then Angus puts one in.

“Then in the second half we are the team in the ascendency with corners and throwing things in.

“It was one of them when it was us and then them, but I think the weather played a big part in that.”

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald during Europa Conference League group stage match against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena.

Robson hails ‘outstanding’ Jack Milne

Defender Jack Milne, 20, was also pitched against HJK Helsinki for his first Dons start.

Robson praised Milne for an “outstanding” performance in Finland.

And he revealed how players who have been on the fringes this season such as MacDonald and Milne have been sacrificing their days off to train in a bid to get into Robson’s first team.

HJK’s Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen’s Jack Milne in action during a Europa Conference League group stage match in Finland. Image: SNS

He said: “I thought Jack Milne was outstanding which shows you how well he has been playing.

“He was up against a good player.

“You could see how good Jack is.

“He can handle the ball, he is tall, quick and can play there (wing-back) and can play as a centre-back or central midfielder.

“So he has that.

“They have worked so hard.

“What people don’t realise is the minimal days we do get off, our players and staff, we still come in on the days off to help these boys.

“And we ask them to come in on their days off to do more work.

“It has been seven days a week and they have been great – but that is because they want to do well.”

Conversation