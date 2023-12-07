Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Ref Watch: Why did VAR not send whistler to check Marley Watkins’ early forearm smash on Dons’ Stefan Gartenmann?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Ref Watch: Why did VAR not send whistler to check Marley Watkins’ early forearm smash on Dons’ Stefan Gartenmann?

Ex-Don Watkins should have been sent off for the incident after just three seconds, our refereeing expert Finlay Elder reckons.

Stefan Gartenmann during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, on December 6, 2023. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Pressure built on Aberdeen boss Barry Robson following a demoralising 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock at freezing Pittodrie on Wednesday – but how was the refereeing performance in the Premiership fixture?

Matthew MacDermid was the man in charge for the Dons v Killie.

And, within three seconds, the referee and VAR already had an early decision to make.

Aberdeen played kick-off straight back to keeper Kelle Roos and ex-Reds forward Marley Watkins appeared to shove home defender Stefan Gartenmann as he moved to pressure the ball.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris, left, and Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ref MacDermid was unmoved over the incident and play continued while a VAR check was carried out in the background, with no further action taken.

At the time, inside the ground, I thought it could have easily been a booking and was really surprised the referee didn’t give anything at all. He must have completely missed it.

However, at least one of the officials should have caught it – surely.

What makes it worse is, when I reviewed the footage and saw what had actually happened in those early moments, my opinion over Killie attacker Watkins’ actions and the severity of punishment they warranted completely changed.

Gartenmann moved to block the offensive player – something Aberdeen, especially Slobodan Rubezic, have been doing at the back all season (and have been lucky to escape punishment of their own for).

But Watkins led with an arm and caught Gartenmann in the back of the head.

Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins, right, during the cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
It was such a silly thing to do within the first five seconds, and I think the referee should have been sent to the monitor to allow him to view it again and make a decision – because it was a potential red card.

Jamie McGrath should have been awarded penalty in what was poor refereeing effort

This missed and then ignored incident after just a few moments of play turned out to be the big officiating talking point of the match.

Aberdeen had the ball in the back of the net via Bojan Miovski later in the first half – but the flag was raised.

There was no real appeal from the Aberdeen players – I think they knew the striker had just strayed offside, so it was good work from the assistant referee and well spotted.

Killie would also have big shouts for a penalty after a shot from Danny Armstrong struck Angus MacDonald.

It clearly hit his back, though, and no penalty was the correct call.

Aberdeen then had two big spot-kick shouts of their own: one for handball and one for a coming-together.

The handball shout, for me, wasn’t a penalty. It was a close-proximity effort which only brushed off the Killie defender’s arm.

However, the second one easily could have been a penalty, as Reds midfielder Jamie McGrath was in front of his man and was brought down. They were not side by side – it was a collision from behind.

Overall, I thought referee MacDermid had a very poor game – arguably the worst performance I’ve seen this season when it came to basic decisions.

Referee Matthew MacDermid during the cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, on December 6, 2023. Image: SNS.

He was giving super-soft fouls to both teams. Any time a player went down and grabbed the ball, they were winning a free-kick.

He also didn’t help the flow of the game by constantly stopping Aberdeen from quickly restarting play.

If the ball is not in the correct place, then yes, a free-kick should be retaken. But they were just taken again from the same place.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Dons fans were entitled to boo after Kilmarnock defeat

