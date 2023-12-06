Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Dons fans were entitled to boo after Kilmarnock defeat

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes the Dons supporters were right to boo him and his players following his side’s 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

David Watson’s injury time goal gave former Dons boss Derek McInnes his first away win of the campaign and left the Dons second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The defeat provoked a furious response from the home support with a section of fans calling for Robson to go while the players were also booed off at the end of the game.

Robson understands the frustration and insists the only way to get the fans back onside is by winning matches.

The Dons boss said: “Rightly so they’re frustrated, they want their team up the league. I get that, I have no problem with that.

“You see them working really hard. Things aren’t going their way but you have to stand up and fight.

“These fans pay good money.

“You don’t feel sorry for yourself and you go and perform as well as you can.

“The players work so hard, they’re giving everything. In a game like that when it’s blustery and if it’s not going your way don’t lose it and that’s the frustration.

“What happens in football is you get ups and downs and you have to bounce back.

“You can work as hard as you can and it doesn’t go your way and you come out the other end.

“We need to be better and do more to get up the table. We have a game against Hearts coming around quickly.”

Post-match reaction from Barry Robson. pic.twitter.com/DJ1X7ZEboK — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 6, 2023

Positives in short supply at Pittodrie

Robson struggled to find positives in defeat but his biggest frustration was seeing his side concede a late goal to lose the game.

The Dons boss said: “First and foremost it wasn’t good enough in both boxes. We had a lot of possession without threatening too much.

“We need to be better in both boxes.

“Kilmarnock are a difficult team to play against. They drop off and they are well coached.

“The systems matched up in the first half which is why we looked to change it up and we got a spark but when you play the game like we did, without any real cutting edge, you make sure you if you are not going to win you don’t lose it.

“There’s no excuse, we need to start picking up points.

“It’s good to have Shayden Morris and James McGarry back. That was probably one of the only positives for us tonight.

“You get ups and downs in football and you have to bounce back. I’ve been through it a million times.

“The message is clear. The players need to be better and get wins to move us up the table.”

McInnes delighted with first away win

While there was dismay for Robson, McInnes was delighted to see his side pick up their first away win of the season.

The former Aberdeen manager said: “It was a tight game and there wasn’t a lot in both boxes. We didn’t need to be brilliant, we just needed to be efficient and trustworthy.

“Every manager and every team needs a moment of quality though and wee David had it.

“It was a lovely touch and a great finish from David. He was up against Graeme Shinnie tonight and he was terrific.

“We’ve been close to winning away and I know it’s tough to win at Pittodrie. You need to do a lot of things right and we did that.

“Last year we were awful away from home with lots of naivety so it was good to see the supporters celebrating with the players at the end.”