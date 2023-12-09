Richard Gordon: Aberdeen chiefs have to give boss Barry Robson until League Cup final – but result will likely determine future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Aberdeen chiefs have to give boss Barry Robson until League Cup final – but result will likely determine future

It has been another dismal week for the Dons. And, but for the Viaplay Cup showpiece with Rangers next weekend, Dave Cormack might have already pulled the trigger on manager Robson.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson, left, during the cinch Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson, left, during the cinch Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

Another dismal week for Aberdeen saw back-to-back defeats, two blanks, boos ringing around Pittodrie, and the Dons left languishing second-bottom of the Premiership with more than a third of the season played.

Having generally shrugged off what has been a series of poor performances throughout the campaign, and remained bullish and optimistic, Barry Robson sounded very different in the wake of the midweek loss to Kilmarnock.

He offered no excuses, accepted the display had been sub-par, and made it clear he understood it simply had not been good enough.

That assessment is spot-on, not only of the Killie game, but the Premiership season as a whole.

Of course, there have been a few highs – the wins at Fir Park and, particularly, Ibrox, but those are two shafts of light in what has overall been a gloomy, depressing showing.

What good football there has been has come, largely, in spells during the Europa Conference League, but, even then, that has not been enough to win a single match.

After the defeat at Easter Road last weekend, Barry hailed it as the best performance of his time in charge. That might be debatable, but even if accurate, it is perhaps telling it ended in another loss.

That was followed up by the poor display against the Ayrshire side, and when St Johnstone scored deep into stoppage time to win their encounter with St Mirren, Aberdeen plunged to eleventh in the table.

Kilmarnock's David Watson (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock against Aberdeen.
Kilmarnock’s David Watson (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

In any other season, this statistic might well have been the final straw, the moment that had chairman Dave Cormack readying himself to sack a fourth manager in less than three years.

The saving grace for Barry is the League Cup final with Rangers a week tomorrow.

With that massive game on the horizon, Dave simply cannot afford to make a change right now.

But he will be hurting, and well aware the return this season in the league has fallen short of expectations – especially given the considerable transfer budget afforded Robson last summer.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.

He was backed, but the painful truth is he has not delivered.

Barry deserved the job. What he did last season in turning the side around was pretty remarkable, and the run of seven straight victories last spring secured European football.

They wobbled a bit after the split, but got the job done, and the manager, rightly, enjoyed much praise.

Following the close-season investment, hopes were high, and there were optimistic noises coming out of the club.

But the campaign kicked-off with a shocking goalless draw at Livingston and the stage was set for what has followed.

There have, undeniably, been some bright spells in the Conference League, some thrilling football played, but that has occurred all too seldom, and for the most part it has been a hard watch.

Reaching the Viaplay Final has been a noteworthy achievement, but it has taken just three matches. Aberdeen survived a late scare at Stirling Albion in the third round, and were fortunate to beat Hibernian in the semi, so even that run has not been plain-sailing.

The season now hinges on the Hampden meeting with Rangers.

Win it, and the manager goes into the history books, but a defeat – particularly a heavy one – could be the tipping point.

Other Premiership outfits have shown difference managerial switch can make

While the Dons have been slipping, relegation rivals Ross County and St Johnstone both took decisive action, making managerial changes which have, in the short term, paid dividends.

Following the return of Derek Adams, County have amassed seven points out of nine, are yet to concede a goal, and have moved up to eighth.

Ross County boss Derek Adams shakes hands with Motherwell counterpart Stuart Kettlewell.
Ross County boss Derek Adams shakes hands with Motherwell counterpart Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS.

With Craig Levein now at the helm, Saints have picked up three wins in six, have lost only to Hearts and Celtic, and nudged ahead of Aberdeen on Wednesday evening.

Motherwell are the Premiership’s crisis club right now – a run of 12 without a win dropping them down the table – and the Fir Park board will inevitably be monitoring the position of boss Stuart Kettlewell.

Livingston are at the foot right now, but it will not take much for them to get back in touch, and this season’s basement battle could be one of the most intense we have seen.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos pictured during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Kelle Roos insists there is 'no panic' over Aberdeen's lowly league position
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Under-pressure Barry Robson says he took Aberdeen job for the long haul to build…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Joe Harper: Barry Robson must drop underperforming Aberdeen players for Ester Sokler and Connor…
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster sees no reason why Aberdeen Women can't aim for SWPL's top six
Dons visit children's hospital
Dons players visit children's hospital to spread Christmas spirit
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 06: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, on December 06, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Derek McInnes: Calls for Aberdeen manager Barry Robson to go are ridiculous
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann insists the players are to blame for club's poor run
Referee Don Robertson during a Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
Referee confirmed for Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup final against Rangers
Aberdeen's new head of recruitment Jordan Miles. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen head of recruitment Jordan Miles wanted by Leeds United
Stefan Gartenmann during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, on December 6, 2023. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Ref Watch: Why did VAR not send whistler to check Marley…

Conversation