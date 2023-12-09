The Moray village that only receives its post on Sundays due to nationwide backlog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

The Moray village that only receives its post on Sundays due to nationwide backlog

Royal Mail staff have been working overtime to get through the post as quickly as possible.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Hand putting letter into postbox.
Royal Mail delays have been reported across Moray and the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock

Royal Mail deliveries to one Moray village have become so bad they are now reportedly arriving only one day a week – on Sundays.

Post has historically never been routinely delivered on the seventh day in the IV and AB postcode areas.

However, residents in Cummingston, near Lossiemouth, have reported they have been getting deliveries.

In fact, they say Sunday is the only day they’re getting post at the moment.

Google Map image of B9040 through Cummingston.
Cummingston is between Burghead and Lossiemouth on the Moray coast. Image: Google

It comes as posties in the area are volunteering to work overtime to keep up with the mail.

Royal Mail deliveries across the country have been affected by a critical shortage of staff.

It says it has hired 16,000 additional staff nationwide but admits homes could still experience delays.

‘No post on Sundays!’

The Beaumont family includes Jennifer, her husband and their six children.

Understandably, getting everyone to where they need to get to on certain days can, at times, take military-precision planning.

During the last month they have been forced to make late arrangements for doctor’s appointments that have dropped through the letter box just in time.

And bills dated at the very beginning of November have arrived at the end of the month just in time for demands to pay within 28 days.

Mrs Beaumont said: “The children are massive Harry Potter fans. There’s a little quote in one of the movies about no post on Sundays, which is when Harry receives his first letter inviting him to Hogwarts.

“The kids just love shouting out ‘no post on Sundays’ when the letters arrive.”

Posties pushed to the limit due to Royal Mail shortages

To cope with a critical shortage of posties locally, the Royal Mail has withdrawn a six-day service in the area.

The Beaumont family say Sunday is the only day they have received post for the last month.

When they asked their postie what was happening, they revealed they were working overtime to get the letters out due to staff shortages.

Royal Mail worker from behind looking into post van.
Royal Mail workers have been working overtime in Moray, including on Sundays. Image: Shutterstock

Mrs Beaumont said: “We get on quite well with her, she does a great job, but she says they’re just absolutely swamped at the moment.

“She had a week off recently and she told us that nobody had touched the letters while she was off because there’s absolutely no cover.

“It’s crazy. I have bank cards that expired in November that I’m still waiting on replacements for but everything comes in batches and dribs and drabs now.”

Royal Mail delays across Moray

Residents across Moray have been reporting delays with Royal Mail deliveries for several months now.

Some delivery staff were reportedly considering industrial action earlier this year due to workplace concerns.

However, the CWU union has told the Press and Journal no strike ballots have been scheduled.

A Royal Mail spokesman explained residents should be receiving post at least every second day currently, which may include Sundays.

Royal Mail worker putting post in back of van.
Royal Mail have had a recruitment drive for the Christmas period. File image: DC Thomson

She added: “Throughout Cummingston and the surrounding areas, our teams are working extremely hard to ensure a consistent and reliable service to households this Christmas.

“Our employees are committed to serving their communities and we are proud of the work they are doing to sort, deliver and collect mail this festive period.

“We can confirm we have mail being delivered to homes daily with the vast majority arriving on time.

“A local delivery office may, at times, be impacted by a delay and when this occurs we have dedicated teams in place to take immediate action.”

Conversation