Aberdeen AGM round-up: Chairman Dave Cormack backs under-pressure manager Barry Robson… and urges fans to do the same

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack offered a passionate defence of under-pressure manager Barry Robson at the club’s 120th annual general meeting – and he has urged the club’s supporters to also back the boss.

Cormack pointed out Robson has the second highest win percentage, 43.3%, of any Aberdeen manager since 1990.

United States-based chairman Cormack also said the entire squad are united behind manager Robson.

Cormack insisted Robson will be judged on results – but hopes this will be over a number of seasons in the Pittodrie hot-seat.

The pressure had mounted on Robson when the Dons dropped to second-bottom of the Premiership earlier this month.

Cormack backed his manager, underlining Robson “single-handedly” led Aberdeen to a third-placed Premiership finish last season and Euro group stage qualification.

A 2-1 win over Hearts on Saturday alleviated some of the heat on Robson, but the Dons remain in the bottom six with just four wins from 15 league matches.

Cormack also said he would “bin” VAR because the “inconsistencies are unacceptable” to a round of applause from the packed room at the Reds’ AGM.

The chairman said: “Including Barry, we all agree that our league form has not been good enough.

“As with every manager we employ, Barry will be judged on results over the coming weeks, months and – as we sincerely hope – seasons.

“In the cold light of day, Barry absolutely earned the right to become our manager, especially when the highly-experienced Steve Angew agreed to come in as his assistant.

“We have to remember Barry single-handedly won third place in the league last season, earning two Manager of the Month awards and European group stage football for the first time in 15 seasons.

“Since Aberdeen last won the Scottish Cup in 1990, we have had 13 permanent managers.

“Where does Barry rank in terms of percentage of games won?

“With 13 wins in 30 games, including a recent record that Barry himself, and all of us, is not happy with, he sits in second place with a 43.3% win rate.

“Those of us who witnessed the performance in the second half against Hearts last weekend, driven by the fans, demonstrated it’s not only the love we all have for the club, but the players are committed to the cause and the dressing-room is fully-united behind Barry and his coaching staff.

“We all know our league form needs to improve, but let’s all get behind Barry and the boys for the (Viaplay) cup final (against Rangers) on Sunday.”

Aberdeen studying Nordsjaelland model

The AGM was held at a packed Madri Lounge within the Richard Donald Stand.

It lasted 80 minutes, and at the conclusion, the board were given a round of applause.

Chairman Cormack, his directors and manager Barry Robson were present to answer questions from shareholders.

It was revealed Aberdeen are looking into the feasibility of building an indoor pitch at Cormack Park – on the Neale Cooper pitch.

Chief executive Alan Burrows also issued an apology for the mix-up over ticket sales for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden this weekend.

Burrows was adamant lessons had been learned and would not be repeated.

Cormack underlined the club’s business model of player trading is paying dividends.

The club chairman also revealed how Aberdeen are studying the model of Norwegian club Nordsjaelland, who are selling players for £15m.

Cormack said: “Given the number of loan players we had last season, this summer required a significant overhaul between integrating 11 new players and then permanently signing Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson.

“We continue to make significant investments in the playing squad because coming out of Covid we have driven our commercial income to record levels.

“And also because of our positive player trading model, which last year demonstrated that spending even more than our increased income levels can actually balance the books.

“In the 2022/23 financial year, we made an operating loss of £6 million, which after netting out player sales and acquisitions, produced a net profit of £1m.

“All of which has been reinvested in the team.

“The bottom line is we are speculating that this player trading model will be a success, because it allows us to invest much more than we bring in.

“It’s a model that we investors and board are supportive of, but one which carries high expectations on the playing performance.

“We are speaking to other clubs – I am close to Nordsjaelland – and asking how they are selling players for £15 million.

“The answer has been that clubs don’t see the technical skillset in Scottish players, but that is changing.

“Look at Lewis Ferguson at Bologna and what he’s doing.

“We are trying to find players who are not the finished article, the team has done really well with Bojan Miovski and others.

“From that perspective, we’re bringing in skill as well as developing Scottish talent at the same time.

“The critical thing for us is having replacements there and ready to come in when we move players on.”

Cormack delivers new stadium update

The Dons chairman also delivered an update on the club’s proposed new stadium at Aberdeen beach.

The development has been touted a key part of major plans to rejuvenate the seafront.

Cormack confirmed there has been fresh dialogue with Aberdeen City Council.

He said: “One of the things dealing with city councils is to be patient.

“The dialogue started about three years ago where the former administration approached the club about reconsidering the beach.

“The new administration came in earlier this year, we have met with the co-leaders and chief commercial officer.

“The conversations were positive, there is a recognition that if Aberdeen is going to be the Net Zero capital of the world, we need infrastructure and investment.

“Places like Newcastle and Teesside are wooing north-east companies to move down there.

“It’s really important to me, if we’re going to do this, we need to regenerate the city and the beachfront.

“I am encouraged that the council are talking to a number of operators who are looking at the art of the possible.

“Hopefully we will be able to update everyone in a few months – but it’s really in the city council’s hands at the moment.

“We are available and ready to engage in pushing it forward.”