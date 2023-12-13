Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron signs up with new agent as talks on new deal continue

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has signed up with a new agency as contract talks over a new Pittodrie deal continue.

Scotland U21 international Barron has joined agency PLG who also represent Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Barron’s Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season and the Dons recently re-opened talks in a bid to secure the midfielder on a new deal.

The 21-year-old will be able to talk to any interested clubs with the view to agreeing a pre-contract when the January transfer window opens.

Aberdeen initially opened talks with the Pittodrie youth academy graduate and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered but there was no resolution.

However Aberdeen re-opened contract talks.

Barron made his Dons breakthrough in the second half of the 2021-22 and was shortlisted for the PFA Scotland young player of the year award.

The midfielder was reportedly on the radar of Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian outfit Genk during the 2022 summer transfer window.

However he suffered two injuries in the 2022-23 season that reduced game time.

Now fully fit Barron has made 17 appearances this season, with nine starts.

We are delighted to welcome Aberdeen & Scotland U21 midfielder, @connorbarron8_ to the PLG family 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gigAB55Gvg — PLG (@PLG_agency) December 12, 2023

Chief exec on Barron contract talks

Speaking after the club’s 120th Annual General Meeting on Monday Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows confirmed talks with Barron are ongoing.

However he admitted Barron will be at “higher risk” of leaving as he is set to enter into the final six months of his Dons contract.

Burrows said: “Connor is a player we are trying to tie down.

“He is a player we would like to keep but those discussions have been on-going for far longer than I have been at the football club.

“There is definitely a willingness on our part to extend his contract.

“We want to keep the best players we can at the club.

“He isn’t far away from going into the final six months of his contracts and that puts him at a higher risk.

“We would like to see him stay at the club and we will use how it goes.”