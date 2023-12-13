Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron signs up with new agent as talks on new deal continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron signs up with new agent as talks on new deal continue

The 21-year-old will be able to talk to any interested clubs with the view to agreeing a pre-contract when the January transfer window opens.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action. Image; Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has signed up with a new agency as contract talks over a new Pittodrie deal continue.

Scotland U21 international Barron has joined agency PLG who also represent Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Barron’s Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season and the Dons recently re-opened talks in a bid to secure the midfielder on a new deal.

The 21-year-old will be able to talk to any interested clubs with the view to agreeing a pre-contract when the January transfer window opens.

Aberdeen initially opened talks with the Pittodrie youth academy graduate and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered but there was no resolution.

However Aberdeen re-opened contract talks.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron in action during a Europa Conference League group stage match against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action during a Europa Conference League group stage match against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS.

Barron made his Dons breakthrough in the second half of the 2021-22 and was shortlisted for the PFA Scotland young player of the year award.

The midfielder was reportedly on the radar of Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian outfit Genk during the 2022 summer transfer window.

However he suffered two injuries in the 2022-23 season that reduced game time.

Now fully fit Barron has made 17 appearances this season, with nine starts.

Chief exec on Barron contract talks

Speaking after the club’s 120th Annual General Meeting on Monday Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows confirmed talks with Barron are ongoing.

However he admitted Barron will be at “higher risk” of leaving as he is set to enter into the final six months of his Dons contract.

Alan Burrows sitting in the stands wearing a black suit and red tie.
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Burrows said: “Connor is a player we are trying to tie down.

“He is a player we would like to keep but those discussions have been on-going for far longer than I have been at the football club.

“There is definitely a willingness on our part to extend his contract.

“We want to keep the best players we can at the club.

“He isn’t far away from going into the final six months of his contracts and that puts him at a higher risk.

“We would like to see him stay at the club and we will use how it goes.”

