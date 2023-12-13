Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is right to back boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is right to back boss Barry Robson

Aberdeen cannot be drawn into the destructive cycle of changing managers every year and then undertaking another expensive squad rebuild.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack watches the 3-2 loss to PAOK at Pittodrie in the Europa Conference League.. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack’s passionate backing of Barry Robson has given the boss breathing space to ignite the Premiership campaign.

At the club’s annual general meeting on Monday, Cormack insisted he and the board were fully behind Robson despite a dismal league campaign.

Some fans were calling for Robson to be axed following the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock last Wednesday that left the club languishing second bottom of the table.

Aberdeen must not get trapped in a damaging cycle of sacking managers every year.

The Dons axed Derek McInnes in March 2021, sacked Stephen Glass in February 2022 and parted ways with Jim Goodwin in January 2023.

It has been a tumultuous two-and-a-half years.

Willie Garner and Barry Robson at the annual meeting of Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie
The 120th annual general meeting of Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The club cannot continue the cycle of sacking managers every year as it is prevents any form of long-term stability which is vital for success.

Appointing a new manager also requires another expensive squad rebuild.

There has to be a point when the board holds its nerve through tough results and retains faith that the manager they appointed can deliver.

Obviously there also comes a tipping point when that is no longer viable and change is needed as form is in a complete tailspin – but that is certainly not now.

For all the frustration at the unacceptable league campaign Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Hearts moved the Dons to within seven points of the Tynecastle club.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack
Chairman Dave Cormack at the 120th Annual General Meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Reds also have a game in hand on Hearts who are one of the main rivals in the race to finish third.

Currently sitting ninth Aberdeen are only nine points behind third-placed St Mirren and hold two games in hand on the Buddies.

The Dons play St Mirren in a run of Premiership fixtures during the festive period.

Aberdeen face Livingston (h), Dundee (a), Motherwell (h), St Mirren (h) and Ross County (a) before the top flight winter shutdown.

If the Reds deliver the same levels of their second half performance against Hearts they are more than capable of winning all five Premiership festive games.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrating with another player
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. image: SNS.

That would rocket them back up the table into contention for that third spot.

Of course it is all ‘ifs and maybes’.

They could also struggle in those games.

Ultimately it is down to Robson and his squad how this key festive fixture schedule plays out.

And at least they have the breathing space to do that.

Aberdeen are languishing in the bottom six with only 16 points from 15 games.

Cormack acknowledged the Premiership form is not good enough and that ultimately manager’s are judged on results.

However the United States-based chairman also called for the mitigation of a number of factors playing a role in that disappointing league form.

Primarily the impact of European group stage action and the Thursday-Sunday game schedule that has taken a toll on the Premiership bid.

Aberdeen have won just once in the seven games immediately following a European match this season.

Despite a squad overhaul in the summer transfer window the Reds have struggled to cope with the dual demands of Europe and Premiership action.

Robson and his rebuilt Aberdeen team should be judged after the winter break when there is no longer the European demands.

That will be make or break for the Premiership campaign… and Robson.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and Alan Burrows watching the match
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (R) and chief executive Alan Burrows (C) watch the clash against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Let’s not forget Robson will also lead the Dons out in the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday.

The Dons are bidding to win a trophy for the first time since 2014.

Robson also oversaw a remarkable rise up the table from the bottom six doldrums when he took over as manager to finish third and secure European group stage qualification.

A cup final, Euro group qualification and just nine points off third spot with two games in hand – Cormack is right to look at the bigger picture and show faith in Robson.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at the end of the 2-1 defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Bizarre European group showdown

It seems remarkable that Aberdeen are set to face German giants Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe – but it is not the main priority this week.

Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday is the priority.

The Dons cannot qualify from Group G of the Europa Conference League so there is very little riding on the game.

There is the bid to finish third, £435,000 prize money for a win and Uefa club coefficient points up for grabs against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action against Eintracht Frankfurt
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

But is that worth running the risk of key players picking up injuries? No.

It is also not worth the exertion of facing a top Euro club just three days before the bid to end a near 10-year trophy drought.

Which is why Aberdeen’s key stars should be rested on Thursday to ensure they are fresh to face Rangers and there are no injury setbacks.

Rangers do not have the luxury of being able to do that.

The Ibrox club face a tough Europa League away clash in Spain against Real Betis on Thursday that they must get a result from to qualify for the knock-out phase.

That could give Aberdeen an edge at Hampden.

German giants Eintracht Frankfurt could also potentially rest players at Pittodrie.

They have already qualified from Group G for the knock-out stage and cannot catch group winners PAOK.

Frankfurt also face Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

They will be desperate to continue their momentum following the shock 5-1 defeat of defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Defender Jack Milne impressing

Defender Jack Milne is the latest talent to impress having emerged from the Aberdeen youth academy.

The 20-year-old was handed his first Dons start in the 2-2 Europa Conference League Group G draw with HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne and Hearts' Alex Cochrane in action at Pittodrie
Aberdeen’s Jack Milne (L) and Hearts’ Alex Cochrane in during the Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

In atrocious conditions he performed well. Milne was also impressive in the 2-1 defeat of Hearts, his second start.

He is definitely a potential star of the future.

