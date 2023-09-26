Aberdeen open fresh contract talks with midfielder Connor Barron, confirms boss Barry Robson

Aberdeen have opened fresh contract talks with Connor Barron in a bid to secure the midfielder on an extended deal.

Boss Barry Robson confirmed he has recently held dialogue with the midfielder regarding his future.

Scotland under-21 international Barron’s current contract expires at the end of the season.

The Dons initially opened talks with the Pittodrie youth academy graduate and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered but there was no resolution.

Now boss Robson has re-opened talks in a bid to get Barron to commit his long-term future to the club.

Barron suffered frustration last season due to injury problems but is now fully fit.

Robson hailed the midfielder for an “outstanding” performance when in Sunday’s 4-0 win against Ross County.

On Barron’s contract situation, the Dons boss said: “I’ve been speaking to Connor at the minute and he knows what we feel about him.

“He came through here with me and I have known him for a lot of years.

“He was my captain in the development teams so I know what he’s capable of.

“Connor’s never let us down and I thought he was outstanding on Sunday against Ross County.”

‘I’m really pleased with Connor’

Barron broke into the Dons first team in January 2021 having been recalled from a loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

He became one of the Reds’ standout performers in the second half of that campaign.

That form saw Barron on the radar of Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian club Genk during last summer’s transfer window.

However Barron missed the first four months of the 2022-23 campaign due to a knee injury suffered in a pre-season match at Buckie Thistle.

Having returned to action in October, the midfielder forced his way back into the team and scored the opener in a 4-1 loss at Rangers.

Then he was hit by another setback when suffering a pelvic injury in January which required surgery and kept him out for three months.

Robson said: “I’m really pleased with Connor as he had a lot of time out injured last season.

“It’s hard to get in a groove when and rhythm when injuries hit you like that.

“It was a groin injury like I had in the past so I know it’s hard to get right.

“He’s over it now, got a good pre-season with us so fingers crossed he can keep kicking on the way he has.

“I knew he would play certain games as we are trying to mix the team up with so many matches over the last couple of weeks.

“We’re going to need to do that.”

Robson admits McGarry’s injury ‘doesn’t look good’

Meanwhile Robson is sweating on the results of a scan on left-back James McGarry.

Summer signing McGarry was forced off with a hamstring injury just six minutes into the win against Ross County.

Robson said: ”It doesn’t look great which is a blow for us because James is a good player who we are just trying to get up to speed.

“We did the right thing taking him out of the Frankfurt game but what happened on Sunday is just unfortunate.

“He’s never had a muscle injury before but hopefully it won’t be too bad.”

Robson wary of Ross County threat

Aberdeen will face Ross County in the second match of a double header in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final in Dingwall on Wednesday.

Robson won the trophy with the Dons as a player in 2014 and understands the importance of cup success for the club and fans.

That trophy win in 2014 was the last time Aberdeen lifted silverware.

Robson said: “It’s difficult to go on long runs in the cups but we can’t hide that we need to win the game.

“We don’t get carried away but what we do is be at our very best to get the win we want up there.

“Ross County think the same as all the teams still in it want to stay in the cup.

“It will be tough as Ross County are a good side and who really difficult to play against up there.

“They ask you questions.

“They’re a big, physical team who are good at set pieces.

“It’s one of the more difficult places to go with the tight arena and we will need to be at our best again.

“We have to make sure we produce another good performance that matches the one at the weekend.”