Aberdeen open fresh contract talks with midfielder Connor Barron, confirms boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen open fresh contract talks with midfielder Connor Barron, confirms boss Barry Robson

Dons boss admits 'it doesn't look good' as he sweats on the results of a scan on a hamstring injury suffered by left-back James McGarry.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have opened fresh contract talks with Connor Barron in a bid to secure the midfielder on an extended deal.

Boss Barry Robson confirmed he has recently held dialogue with the midfielder regarding his future.

Scotland under-21 international Barron’s current contract expires at the end of the season.

The Dons initially opened talks with the Pittodrie youth academy graduate and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered but there was no resolution.

Now boss Robson has re-opened talks in a bid to get Barron to commit his long-term future to the club.

Barron suffered frustration last season due to injury problems but is now fully fit.

Robson hailed the midfielder for an “outstanding” performance when in Sunday’s 4-0 win against Ross County.

Ross County’s Victor Loturi (front) and Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action. Image: SNS

On Barron’s contract situation, the Dons boss said: “I’ve been speaking to Connor at the minute and he knows what we feel about him.

“He came through here with me and I have known him for a lot of years.

“He was my captain in the development teams so I know what he’s capable of.

“Connor’s never let us down and I thought he was outstanding on Sunday against Ross County.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action during the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

‘I’m really pleased with Connor’

Barron broke into the Dons first team in January 2021 having been recalled from a loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

He became one of the Reds’ standout performers in the second half of that campaign.

That form saw Barron on the radar of  Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian club Genk during last summer’s transfer window.

However Barron missed the first four months of the 2022-23 campaign due to a knee injury suffered in a pre-season match at Buckie Thistle.

Having returned to action in October, the midfielder forced his way back into the team and scored the opener in a 4-1 loss at Rangers.

Then he was hit by another setback when suffering a pelvic injury in January which required surgery and kept him out for three months.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (L) and Hearts’ Alan Forrest in action. Image: SNS

Robson said: “I’m really pleased with Connor as he had a lot of time out injured last season.

“It’s hard to get in a groove when and rhythm when injuries hit you like that.

“It  was a groin injury like I had in the past so I know it’s hard to get right.

“He’s over it now, got a good pre-season with us so fingers crossed he can keep kicking on the way he has.

“I knew he would play certain games as we are trying to mix the team up with so many matches over the last couple of weeks.

“We’re going to need to do that.”

Robson admits McGarry’s injury ‘doesn’t look good’

Meanwhile Robson is sweating on the results of a scan on left-back James McGarry.

Summer signing McGarry was forced off with a hamstring injury just six minutes into the win against Ross County.

Aberdeen’s James McGarry suffers an injury early on against Ross County. Image: SNS

Robson said: ”It doesn’t look great which is a blow for us because James is a good player who we are just trying to get up to speed.

“We did the right thing taking him out of the Frankfurt game but what happened on Sunday is just unfortunate.

“He’s never had a muscle injury before but hopefully it won’t be too bad.”

Aberdeen’s James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS

Robson wary of Ross County threat

Aberdeen will face Ross County in the second match of a double header in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final in Dingwall on Wednesday.

Robson won the trophy with the Dons as a player in 2014 and understands the importance of cup success for the club and fans.

That trophy win in 2014 was the last time Aberdeen lifted silverware.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS

Robson said: “It’s difficult to go on long runs in the cups but we can’t hide that we need to win the game.

“We don’t get carried away but what we do is be at our very best to get the win we want up there.

“Ross County think the same as all the teams still in it want to stay in the cup.

“It will be tough as Ross County are a good side and who really difficult to play against up there.

“They ask you questions.

“They’re  a big, physical team who are good at set pieces.

“It’s one of the more difficult places to go with the tight arena and we will need to be at our best again.

“We have to make sure we produce another good performance that matches the one at the weekend.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans during the Europa Conference League group stage match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
German police praise 'hard-drinking but peaceful' Aberdeen fans after Euro clash against Eintracht Frankfurt
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen have finally turned a corner in form after poor start to…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with team-mate Nicky Devlin
Duncan Shearer: Remember Aberdeen, no two games are the same
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Ross County captain Jack Baldwin wants to restore pride in cup rematch with Aberdeen
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen must use emphatic defeat of Ross County to kick-start campaign, says midfielder Jamie…
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann heads clear in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident rebuilt defence beginning to gel
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring
Aberdeen fan view: Duk is back with a bang - but standards must be…
Ross County's James Brown (R) fouls Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes - and is yellow carded. Image: SNS
Ref watch: Ross County's James Brown lucky to escape red card following tackle on…
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates with team-mate Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Aberdeen prove they can balance Euro group action and domestic demands with 4-0…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson confident Aberdeen have learned lessons on how to recover from Euro…

Conversation