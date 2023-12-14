Aberdeen boss Barry Robson revels in Viaplay Cup final selection headache after win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson revels in Viaplay Cup final selection headache after win over Eintracht Frankfurt

The Dons manager has much to ponder ahead of the League Cup final after his much-changed side ended their Europa Conference League campaign with a 2-0 victory at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists his players have given him a selection headache after an impressive 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League.

The Dons signed off on Europe with a fine victory at Pittodrie thanks to goals from Duk and Ester Sokler.

With the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers looming large at Hampden on Sunday, Robson made eight changes from the weekend win over Hearts, but the players who came in all impressed in a fine win over the Bundesliga side.

Robson said: “Every one of them has given me something to think about tonight.

“Every day in training they turn up, work hard and are a good group.

“Shayden Morris and Dante Polvara were excellent, as were Connor Barron and big Angus MacDonald – you can go through them all.

Duk, left, celebrates his opening goal against Eintracht Frankfurt with Shayden Morris. Image: SNS.

“The boys who came in tonight have done well as they did in Helsinki and I’m really pleased.

“They were playing against a World Cup winner in Mario Gotze and a team worth millions. They’ll remember this night for a long time.

“Most of their team were regulars. They are top-class players who move the ball unbelievably well – technically good and really hard to stop – but we got everything right tonight.”

Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Victory against Dino Toppmoller’s side was Aberdeen’s first in Europe this season.

Robson was delighted to see his side end their European campaign on a high and believes a victory was no less than his team deserved for their efforts this season.

He said: “We’ve not got what we deserved from this European campaign. We’ve lost two games – one of them here in the 90th minute – and we could have picked up a point in Frankfurt.

“I’m so pleased we got the win tonight, as we’ve deserved it.

“We’ve scored 10 goals in Europe, which is not easy against this quality of opposition.

“That’s as good a result as Aberdeen have had in a long, long time.

“It’s the first time we’ve been at this level in 17 years and the boys should be proud.

“When you are in the group stages of Europe it is something you will always look back on in your career.

“All we’ve done all week is work on Frankfurt.

“You can go into games in different ways and what we have learned is when you come against a team in Scotland, it can be really scrappy.

“Then you play a team like tonight, where you have to be structured. Or a team like Helsinki, where you can press.”

‘Sunday is a game we’re looking forward to’

Back-to-back home wins for the Dons have helped shift the mood substantially at Pittodrie and the Dons will now head for Hampden on Sunday for their cup final meeting with Rangers.

The Aberdeen support were in confident mood as they chanted “bring on the Rangers” at full-time at Pittodrie.

Robson insists his players are full of belief they can bring the League Cup back to the Granite City.

He said: “The boys have all been confident. It’s fatigue, which has affected us.

“They are a great bunch who bounce into the building every day. They’ve always had belief.

“Rangers a really good side and they are favourites, we all know that, but we have to make sure we put on a really good performance.

“We got a good result against Hearts at the weekend and now we’ve beaten Frankfurt.

“Sunday is a game we’re looking forward to and the players deserve some credit.”

Toppmoller: ‘In every statistic we were better… but the most important is the scoresheet’

Frankfurt boss Toppmoller was disappointed his side left Pittodrie with nothing to show for their efforts.

He said: “I’m disappointed we couldn’t get the result we wanted from the game.

“It was the game we expected, playing against a low block, but we had chances to score.

“If we had scored first it would have forced them to open up, but we didn’t and lost the game. We made two easy mistakes defensively.

“I have a lot of respect for Aberdeen and their players. We had control of the game for 90 minutes and in every statistic we were better.

“But the most important is the scoresheet. They scored and we didn’t. That was the difference.”

Conversation