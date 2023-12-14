ANALYSIS: Aberdeen rightly prioritise Hampden, but Barry Robson’s side still end Europa Conference League campaign with win they’ve merited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen rightly prioritise Hampden, but Barry Robson’s side still end Europa Conference League campaign with win they’ve merited

The Viaplay Cup final showdown with Rangers at Hampden this weekend took precedence, though the Dons bowed out of the Conference League with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during the Uefa Europa Conference League win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Barry Robson was stuck between a rock and a hard place after finding a meaningless Europe Conference League group match standing in the way of much more pressing affairs in the Viaplay Cup final this weekend.

Aberdeen’s return to European football has been a campaign of ifs, buts and maybes this season – what if the Dons had taken their chances in the Europa League play-off against BK Hacken for starters?

If they had, there is a fair chance we would have all spent the autumn months watching the club compete in another competition entirely.

As it is, the Conference League has been a steep learning curve for Robson and his players.

There is little doubt a new-look squad, playing for a manager in his maiden European campaign, have encountered tough obstacles in Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in Group G.

It is also painfully clear the demands of playing on Thursday nights has taken its toll on the Sunday afternoon domestic affairs which have followed.

Dons manager had a dilemma ahead of League Cup final – because they deserved Euro group stage win

Aberdeen’s Barry Robson shouts instructions from the sidelines against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

Those European hangovers were clearly on Robson’s mind as he pondered what to do for a dead-rubber finale against the visit of Dino Toppmoller’s already-qualified Frankfurt outfit at Pittodrie.

After all, the Dons boss and his players did not want to exit Europe having failed to win a game.

Their performances in Europe this season have deserved more than having that statistic thrown at them.

But the balancing act of chasing a win in the final game against the Bundesliga outfit had to be tempered by the fact the Reds have much bigger fish to fry at Hampden this weekend.

It is a nonsense both Viaplay Cup finalists had to navigate European ties three days before a showpiece domestic final, but here we are.

Aberdeen at least had the option of resting some players ahead of Hampden.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Robson’s counterpart Philippe Clement and his Rangers players were in Spain to face Real Betis, needing to match Sparta Prague’s result against Aris Limassol to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The Light Blues have improved significantly under Clement, but the Dons have held the upper hand in the two league encounters against Rangers so far this season.

Robson guided Aberdeen to a 3-1 win at Ibrox in what was Michael Beale’s final game in charge.

They very nearly repeated the trick against the Clement-era Gers, with James Tavernier’s injury-time penalty at Pittodrie rescuing a point for the visitors last month in a 1-1 draw.

The third and most important meeting of the sides this season was clearly – and rightly – uppermost in Robson’s thoughts against Frankfurt.

Makeshift line-up dug deep against the Germans, and players who came in have staked Hampden claim

The Aberdeen starting line-up which faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Only three of the players – Kelle Roos, Stefan Gartenmann and Jack Milne – survived the weekend win against Hearts for the final European game.

That is not to say the line-up severely weakened.

With captain for the night Angus MacDonald, Duk, James McGarry, Connor Barron, and Dante Polvara among the starters this was a last chance to show their manager they should be in his starting XI on Sunday.

Those who featured all performed admirably to secure victory at the last.

The Dons had to weather the early storm from Frankfurt before breaking away to open the scoring through Duk in the 41st minute.

But when Duk’s replacement Ester Sokler came off the bench to double the Dons’ lead with 16 minutes remaining, it was no less than Robson’s Reds deserved.

As a send-off to Hampden goes, this was not a bad one at all for Aberdeen.

 

