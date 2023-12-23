Joe Harper on Aberdeen’s room for improvement ahead of Dundee trip and why the Dons shouldn’t sell Bojan Miovski for less than £10million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper on Aberdeen’s room for improvement ahead of Dundee trip and why the Dons shouldn’t sell Bojan Miovski for less than £10million

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is getting plenty of attention for his goalscoring form ahead of the January transfer window.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the pitch with his head in his hands
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski distraught at full time after losing the Viaplay Cup Final to Rangers at Hampden Park. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen must start playing as a team and not as individuals if they are to move into the fight to finish third in the Premiership.

The Dons have been playing like strangers far too often and that was certainly the case in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory against Premiership bottom club Livingston.

It is as if Aberdeen players don’t talk to each other and some of the passing was terrible, but so was Livingston’s passing.

It is so frustrating as there are certainly many quality players in the Aberdeen team.

I came away from the game against Livingston happy that the Dons had secured a valuable three points.

However I was far from happy with the performance as Aberdeen lack any real sparkle at the moment.

Although the Dons have secured two straight Premiership wins I still feel like they should be performing much better.

Few of the players are playing at a high level apart from in-form striker Bojan Miovki and goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS

The two goals from Miovski against Livingston were exceptional and took his scoring tally to 14 for the season in all competitions.

Going with a back three is not working for Aberdeen.

I believe a back four in a 4-4-2, 4-3-3 or even a 4-4-1-1 formation would be far more effective.

That would see wingers utilised and hopefully lead to regular, dangerous crosses delivered from wide into the penalty area.

There is a tendency with Aberdeen to pass the ball three or four times at the back before Roos kicks it upfield.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during his side’s 2-1 win against Livingston. Image: SNS

However by the time the ball is eventually released the opposition have already settled, regrouped and are ready for it.

Aberdeen have four games remaining before the Premiership goes into a winter break on January 2.

All four  are winnable but the Dons will have to perform far better than they did against Livingston to get 12 points from 12.

On Saturday the Dons travel to Dens Park where they will face a Dundee side that will be well organised and disciplined.

A win on Saturday would jump Aberdeen over Dundee in the table and continue a rise up the Premiership.

After the trip to Dundee the Dons then face Motherwell (h), St Mirren (h) and Ross County (a).

That congested Premiership fixture list is absolutely vital to the bid to finish third this season and secure European qualification.

If the Dons can emerge from these four games with 10 or 12 points it will see them enter the winter shutdown with momentum.

Aberdeen and boss Robson can then use that time to focus on recharging the batteries in preparation for a massive push in the second half of the campaign.

However if the Dons struggle in the next four games it will pile the pressure on over a near three week layoff.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski and Livingston's James Penrice in action during the Dons' 2-1 Premiership win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and Livingston’s James Penrice in action during the Dons’ 2-1 Premiership win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The Premiership table is so congested the Dons are only seven points off third-placed Hearts and also hold a game in hand.

A run of winning form would rocket Aberdeen right back into the mix in the race for third – and that can happen over the festive period

However the Reds are also only three points ahead of 11th-placed Motherwell who occupy the relegation play-off zone.

Albeit the Dons have played two games fewer than the Steelmen.

Aberdeen have the quality to rocket back up the table but they need to show it and need to start playing as a team.

Livingston’s Kurtis Guthrie (left) celebrates with Joel Nouble after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Goal hero Miovski worth £10 million

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski’s value has surely rocketed up to around the £10 million mark with his form this season.

Miovski has already scored 14 times this season and is well on the way to smashing the 20-goal mark.

He has the eye for goal, pace, skill and vision that I would imagine will have placed the striker on the radar of other clubs.

His goals against Livingston were superb.

Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s star man Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Miovski can also do the hard running across that 18-yard line to hold possession until someone arrives in support.

I would not be surprised if clubs make a move to sign Miovski in the January transfer window.

He is such an important player Aberdeen will have to set a very high value to any club that is interested in signing him.

This is the second successive season since signing for Aberdeen in summer 2022 that Miovski has been a prolific scorer.

The North Macedonian international also proved this term that his scoring prowess is not only restricted to Scotland.

He also scored four goals in Europe.

If Aberdeen let Miovski leave on the cheap the club’s supporters will be upset.

Hopefully Miovski is still at Pittodrie after the winter window because his goals will be key to the Scottish Cup campaign and the bid to finish third.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston for the Dons
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

 

