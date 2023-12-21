Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes momentum is building at Pittodrie

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes momentum is building after watching his side make it three wins in a row at Pittodrie.

The Dons made it back-to-back league wins thanks to a 2-1 win against Livingston on Wednesday and also enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in their final Conference League game at Pittodrie.

Robson was pleased to see his side bounce back from their League Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden by coming from behind to secure all three points for the second league match running.

He said: “We’ve gone behind to Hearts and beat them and now gone behind to Livingston and beaten them too.

“We’ve won the last three at home now. We’ve got some games coming up now which we want to do as well as we can in and hopefully get us up the table.”

Aberdeen looking up the table

The hectic schedule continues for Aberdeen as they prepare for one last push before the winter break on January 2.

With four games to come ahead of the shutdown in two weeks’ time the Dons boss believes his side is showing signs of adapting to the demands being placed on them due to competing on all fronts.

Next up is a trip to Dens Park to face former Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty’s Dundee.

Robson said: “Dundee will be another tough one. It’s always hard down there with the slope and they come at you but it’s one we’re looking used to.

“We’re getting more used to it and you can see we’re a dangerous team.

“But it’s time to get our heads down and get ourselves up the table. We’ve got some good games coming up which we’re looking forward to.

“We want to win every game. The Frankfurt and Hearts games have helped the boys and we knew this was going to be a really difficult month.

“We just need to hang in there and keep fighting as we know we can win games.”

Robson hails players’ character

Robson was pleased with the fighting spirit shown in coming back from losing the first goal to win the game but he believes his side was worth all three points against Livingston.

The Dons boss insists the character shown after the huge disappointment of Hampden shows the mental strength of his side.

He said: “We had a big emotional game at the weekend which left us disappointed but we have shown resilience to come back.

“It’s never easy against a Livingston side. You see the size of them and they fill the pitch.

“It took us a while to get going and we missed a few chances which could have made it more comfortable.

“Duk, Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler are good players and a real handful for teams at times, and it was a good three points.

“It was always going to be tough as they are a difficult side to play against.

“We changed the shape and then had to change back again as they stuck three through the middle and went long.

“We’ve changed shape a few times this season which maybe people haven’t seen and it worked well for us. The boys deserve a bit of credit.

“I never felt under any real pressure from Livingston. They didn’t have a lot of clear chances to carve us open and the only disappointment is not keeping a clean sheet.”