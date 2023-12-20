Aberdeen boss Barry Robson determined to keep Bojan Miovski at Pittodrie

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hopes he gets his Christmas wish of seeing Bojan Miovski stay at Pittodrie.

The Dons striker took his tally to the season to 14 after scoring both goals in the Dons’ 2-1 win against Livingston at Pittodrie.

The North Macedonian striker has been Aberdeen’s main goal threat all season and Robson knows the attacker’s goals will have caught the attention of other clubs ahead of the transfer window opening on January 1.

Robson is not surprised clubs will be taking notice of Miovski but will urge chairman Dave Cormack not to cash in on the attacker next month.

The Aberdeen manager said: “We’ll just have to say to Dave he’s not allowed to go. There is a model at this club and we’ve signed a lot of good players.

“We’re a good team when we’re at it and with Bojan and others who perform well in big European games, people look at that.

“We want him to stay as long as he can and hopefully he’ll be here for a good bit longer.”

Miovski showed his quality with two well taken goals against Livingston and Robson believes the striker should have celebrated his first hat-trick for the club.

He said: “Bojan scored two great goals and probably could have scored a few more.

“There’s more to come from the lad. We could see when he came in there were things to improve on but he’s built a good relationship with Duk and Ester Sokler.

“He’s doing really well. He’s always enjoyed the way we want to play on the transition. We want to find him all the time and it suits him.”

Dons boss hails players’ character

Aberdeen had to fight for the three points at Pittodrie after coming from behind to secure victory.

Robson was thrilled with the character shown by his players in digging deep after the disappointment of their League Cup final defeat by Rangers on Sunday.

He said: “There wasn’t much in the first half. We went a goal behind but showed great resilience.

“I know Rangers won tonight but I’m sure they had a lot taken out of them as well. It’s difficult coming out after a game of the magnitude it was at the weekend.

“We came back tonight looking to win the game and we’re pleased we’ve done that.”

The win takes the Dons up to eighth place in the Premiership and Robson is focused on building momentum.

He said: “We’re pleased we got the win. We knew November and December would be tough months for us and we have to keep our heads down and try to move up the table.

“Every game is difficult but we’re going to keep on fighting as we need to get this club up there from where we are at the minute to where we want to get to.

“I look at every game as really difficult. We’ve come through a lot of hard games and it’s never easy.

“We’ll get the boys in tomorrow and go again. We work hard as a team, stick together and try to perform as best as we can in every game until the break comes.”

‘Miovski would walk into any side in the league’

Livingston boss Davie Martindale was left to rue not taking something from the game to Pittodrie and believes the Dons’ star striker was the difference between the sides on the night.

He said: “I can’t afford players like Miovski unfortunately and their forward line is one of the most effective in the league.

“For me he is one of the best strikers in the league and he was the difference.

“Miovski would walk into any side in the league and be their first choice number nine.”