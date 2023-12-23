Boss Barry Robson left ‘angry and gutted’ that 3,000 Aberdeen fans suffered late Dundee call-off

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says he is “angry, gutted and frustrated” the club’s 3,000 travelling fans travelled to Dens Park for nothing.

The Red Army journeyed in force for the Premiership clash against Dundee only to be hit by a late postponement just 52 minutes before the scheduled 3pm kick-off.

The majority of Dons fans were already at the stadium and queuing to get in when confirmation arrived that referee David Munro had called off the game due to concerns over player safety.

The issue was heavy rain gathering by the away end goalmouth.

Robson says Aberdeen were desperate for the game to go ahead as his side were gunning for a third straight league win.

Dundee are furious at the call-off and hit out that the decision was made by referee Munro with no consultation with the team managers or the police.

The Dens Pak club are adamant the pitch was playable, and even sent their players onto the surface to train after the postponement.

Robson was left angry that the travelling Red Army went to a lot of expense and gave up their time two days before Christmas, only to suffer a late call-off.

He said: “What really frustrates and annoys me is that our fans came down to see us.

“I’m gutted for our fans.

“It was hard to get out of Aberdeen this morning (due to snow) and there’s also the cost to them right before Christmas.

“I just wish it was done a bit earlier because I feel sorry for our fans, they have come down to Dundee through snow and terrible weather.

“I was a bit concerned when I walked out on the pitch but we wanted it to go ahead and were ready.

“It didn’t look great and the rain had started to come.

“The ref was out for a good fifteen minutes.

“I was standing by the tunnel and the ref came over to say it was off. ”

Game off due to player safety fears

Dundee had been hit by heavy rain and many of the 3,000 Dons support endured travelling through snow and sleet that hit the North-east to reach Dundee.

The Dens Park ground-staff attempted to brush water off the surface in one of the goal-mouth’s in a bid to ensure the game went ahead.

Munro did a ball drop test in the goal-mouth.

At 2.08pm the game was officially postponed.

Robson said: “The ref said it was player welfare and as much as I wanted to play the game and the players do, you have to think of that too.

“The last thing you want is someone to get an injury.

“It’s a decision the referee has to make, he’s made it by calling it off and we need to move onto the next game now.

“I don’t know what the pitch was like this morning, it might not have been like that.

“We have won two games in a row and wanted to build momentum, but it’s another game called off.”

Dundee’s anger at postponement

Following the postponement Dundee manger Tony Docherty took his squad on to the Dens Park to train.

Dundee are adamant the game should have gone ahead and are set to raise the issue with the SFA.

Strong chance @DundeeFC v @AberdeenFC could be called off. Heavy rain. Trying to brush water off surface but looks like thankless tast.#aberdeenfc pic.twitter.com/pvGruVBzVA — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) December 23, 2023

Greg Fenton, Dundee General Manager said: “We arrived this morning as normal for the game and there was light rain, but no issues with the pitch at that time.

“There were no concerns.

“The referee arrived at 1.40 for the game, he did his pitch inspection and had concerns with the away end goalmouth.

“At that point, with no consultation with the managers or the police, he made his decision to call it off.

“He made his decision then told the managers and police.

“Would I have expected him to speak to the managers first?

“All of us, the managers, police, safety team and all together make a decision.

“He said he had concerns with the water in the goalmouth and player safety.

“Obviously we’re not happy with that and we’ll be taking it up with the league and the SFA.”