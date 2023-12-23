Boss Barry Robson left ‘angry and gutted’ that 3,000 Aberdeen fans suffered late Dundee call-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Barry Robson left ‘angry and gutted’ that 3,000 Aberdeen fans suffered late Dundee call-off

Aberdeen manger Barry Robson was angry 3,000 Dons fans travelled to Dundee at great expense two days before Christmas for nothing

By Sean Wallace
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before calling off Aberdeen's game with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says he is “angry, gutted and frustrated”  the club’s 3,000 travelling fans travelled to Dens Park for nothing.

The Red Army journeyed in force for the Premiership clash against Dundee only to be hit by a late postponement just 52 minutes before the scheduled 3pm kick-off.

The majority of Dons fans were already at the stadium  and queuing to get in when confirmation arrived that referee David Munro had called off the game due to concerns over player safety.

The issue was heavy rain gathering by the away end goalmouth.

Robson says Aberdeen were desperate for the game to go ahead as his side were gunning for a third straight league win.

Dundee are furious at the call-off and hit out that the decision was made by referee Munro with no consultation with the team managers or the police.

The Dens Pak club are adamant the pitch was playable, and even sent their players onto the surface to train after the postponement.

Robson was left angry that the travelling Red Army went to a lot of expense and gave up their time two days before Christmas, only to suffer a late call-off.

Referee David Munro inspects the pitch ahead of Aberdeen's match with Dundee at Dens Park. Image; Shutterstock
He said: “What really frustrates and annoys me is that our fans came down to see us.

“I’m gutted for our fans.

“It was hard to get out of Aberdeen this morning (due to snow) and there’s also the cost to them right before Christmas.

“I just wish it was done a bit earlier because I feel sorry for our fans, they have come down to Dundee through snow and terrible weather.

“I was a bit concerned when I walked out on the pitch but we wanted it to go ahead and were ready.

“It didn’t look great and the rain had started to come.

“The ref was out for a good fifteen minutes.

“I was standing by the tunnel and the ref came over to say it was off. ”

Dundee groundsmen clear the water on the pitch before the Dundee v Aberdeen game is called off. Image: SNS

Game off due to player safety fears

Dundee had been hit by heavy rain and many of the 3,000 Dons support endured travelling  through snow and sleet that hit the North-east to reach Dundee.

The Dens Park ground-staff attempted to brush water off the surface in one of the goal-mouth’s in a bid to ensure the game went ahead.

Munro did a ball drop test in the goal-mouth.

At 2.08pm the game was officially postponed.

Robson said: “The ref said it was player welfare and as much as I wanted to play the game and the players do, you have to think of that too.

“The last thing you want is someone to get an injury.

“It’s a decision the referee has to make, he’s made it by calling it off and we need to move onto the next game now.

“I don’t know what the pitch was like this morning, it might not have been like that.

“We have won two games in a row and wanted to build momentum, but it’s another game called off.”

berdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee’s anger at postponement

Following the postponement Dundee manger Tony Docherty took his squad on to the Dens Park to train.

Dundee are adamant the game should have gone ahead and are set to raise the issue with the SFA.

Greg Fenton, Dundee General Manager said: “We arrived this morning as normal for the game and there was light rain, but no issues with the pitch at that time.

“There were no concerns.

“The referee arrived at 1.40 for the game, he did his pitch inspection and had concerns with the away end goalmouth.

“At that point, with no consultation with the managers or the police, he made his decision to call it off.

“He made his decision then told the managers and police.

“Would I have expected him to speak to the managers first?

“All of us, the managers, police, safety team and all together make a decision.

“He said he had concerns with the water in the goalmouth and player safety.

“Obviously we’re not happy with that and we’ll be taking it up with the league and the SFA.”

 

 

