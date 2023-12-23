Quickest-ever Caley Thistle goal – but it’s a point apiece at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quickest-ever Caley Thistle goal – but it’s a point apiece at Partick Thistle

Midfielder Max Anderson is quick off the mark as Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is delighted by team's display.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson on the sidelines at Partick Thistle.
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson on the touchline at Firhill. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Max Anderson scored Caley Thistle’s quickest-ever goal – but the Highlanders had to settle for a 1-1 draw at third-placed Partick Thistle.

Max Anderson fired ICT in front after just 19 seconds in what is understood to be the club’s quickest competitive goal – 16 seconds ahead of James Keatings’ against Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup in 2021.

Jack McMillan levelled after 15 minutes and the Glasgow Jags enjoyed the bulk of play in the remainder of the first half.

Every game in the division ended in draws this weekend, meaning ICT remain eighth, three points away from basement side Queen’s Park, yet just five points away from fourth-placed Dunfermline.

Ferguson hails ‘fantastic’ football

And Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson was more than happy to have seen his men take their hosts all the way for a share of the spoils.

He said: “I thought we were brilliant – absolutely fantastic. We started really well and scored a really quick goal.

“We had another chances, such as Jake Davidson having a lovely cut-back and we could not find a body in the box.

“After taking the lead, Partick got back into it when their boy danced through in the box, so from our point of view, the goal wasn’t great.

“But I thought some of our football was fantastic, in the second half particularly when I felt we were the better team.

“We won a good amount of corners, but we just could not get our heads on one of them.

“There were a couple of claims for penalties which we could have had on another day, but it didn’t quite break for us, but I was pleased with the players because we had lost two games back-to-back.

“We managed to come to Partick Thistle, who are a top team and we pushed them all the way.”

Caley Thistle's Max Anderson (left) celebrates with Cammy Harper after opening the scoring at Firhill.
Caley Thistle’s Max Anderson (left) celebrates with Cammy Harper after opening the scoring at Firhill. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Anderson scores inside 30 seconds

ICT had lost three of their last four games going into this clash at Firhill against their third-placed hosts.

Back-to-back 2-1 defeats against Morton and Arbroath dashed the feel-good factor of just one loss from nine games since Ferguson arrived at the end of September.

Both teams were unchanged for this one and there was attention on the hosts’ Steven Lawless, who was making his 300th Thistle appearance.

What a start it was for Inverness as they got the opener from attacking from kick-off.

The strike from Max Anderson (not in shot) beats Jamie Sneddon to make it 1-0. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

A swift move down the right flank saw striker Billy Mckay cut inside, sweep the ball into the box and on-loan midfielder Max Anderson’s shot had just enough on it to take it past Jamie Sneddon.

And the goal put a spring in their step, with a couple of moves keeping Jags on their toes early on. By contrast, Thistle looked rattled as they misplaced passes on several occasions.#

Full-back hits back for Partick Thistle

However, it was 1-1 after 15 minutes when right-back McMillan found enough space in the box to guide his drive past goalkeeper Mark Ridgers after neat work from Blair Alston opened ICT up.

Partick’s Jack McMillan (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

In was the turn of Caley Thistle to stand up and be counted as Partick pinned them back, searching for a second goal.

Ridgers kept Thistle at bay as he comfortably held low drives from Ben Stanway and Brian Graham in quick succession.

The final chance of the first half saw Graham steer a free-kick, conceded by Danny Devine, over the crossbar.

Scorers go close to adding another

Seven minutes into the second half, Anderson went close for Inverness as he worked himself some space at the edge of the box, but drilled his low effort just past the right post.

McMillan then had a shot blocked by Danny Devine when he found more freedom than expected as he strode into the box. It was on target and the defender’s intervention was key.

The teams knew there was a game to be won here, with three precious points capable of changing the outlook in the bottom half of the division for ICT.

Inverness were looking a menace, as a couple of goalmouth scrambles could easily have fallen in their favour.

There was a late appeal for a spot-kick when Cammy Harper went down in the box under a challenge from McMillan but nothing was given.

It’s now on to next Saturday for ICT as they round off 2023 at home to Morton.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Sneddon 6, McMillan 7, Muirhead 6, Neilson 6, Milne 6, Stanway 7 (Robinson 63), McInroy 6 (Mackenzie 82), Lawless 6, Alston 7 (Bannigan 63), Fitzpatrick 6, Graham 7 (Adeloye 82).

Subs not used: Mitchell (GK), Williams, Williamson, Lyon, Diak.

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-3): Ridgers 7, Ujdur 6, Devine 6, Boyes 7, Davidson 7, Gilmour 6, Anderson 7, Harper 6, Wotherspoon 6 (Sheridan 90), Billy Mckay 6 (Longstaff 75), Shaw 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Welsh, Delaney, Brooks, Bray, Thompson.

Referee: Graham Grainger.

Star Man: Jack McMillan.

Attendance: 3326.

