Quickest-ever Caley Thistle goal – but it’s a point apiece at Partick Thistle

Max Anderson scored Caley Thistle’s quickest-ever goal – but the Highlanders had to settle for a 1-1 draw at third-placed Partick Thistle.

Max Anderson fired ICT in front after just 19 seconds in what is understood to be the club’s quickest competitive goal – 16 seconds ahead of James Keatings’ against Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup in 2021.

Jack McMillan levelled after 15 minutes and the Glasgow Jags enjoyed the bulk of play in the remainder of the first half.

Every game in the division ended in draws this weekend, meaning ICT remain eighth, three points away from basement side Queen’s Park, yet just five points away from fourth-placed Dunfermline.

Ferguson hails ‘fantastic’ football

And Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson was more than happy to have seen his men take their hosts all the way for a share of the spoils.

He said: “I thought we were brilliant – absolutely fantastic. We started really well and scored a really quick goal.

“We had another chances, such as Jake Davidson having a lovely cut-back and we could not find a body in the box.

“After taking the lead, Partick got back into it when their boy danced through in the box, so from our point of view, the goal wasn’t great.

“But I thought some of our football was fantastic, in the second half particularly when I felt we were the better team.

“We won a good amount of corners, but we just could not get our heads on one of them.

“There were a couple of claims for penalties which we could have had on another day, but it didn’t quite break for us, but I was pleased with the players because we had lost two games back-to-back.

“We managed to come to Partick Thistle, who are a top team and we pushed them all the way.”

Anderson scores inside 30 seconds

ICT had lost three of their last four games going into this clash at Firhill against their third-placed hosts.

Back-to-back 2-1 defeats against Morton and Arbroath dashed the feel-good factor of just one loss from nine games since Ferguson arrived at the end of September.

Both teams were unchanged for this one and there was attention on the hosts’ Steven Lawless, who was making his 300th Thistle appearance.

What a start it was for Inverness as they got the opener from attacking from kick-off.

A swift move down the right flank saw striker Billy Mckay cut inside, sweep the ball into the box and on-loan midfielder Max Anderson’s shot had just enough on it to take it past Jamie Sneddon.

And the goal put a spring in their step, with a couple of moves keeping Jags on their toes early on. By contrast, Thistle looked rattled as they misplaced passes on several occasions.#

Full-back hits back for Partick Thistle

However, it was 1-1 after 15 minutes when right-back McMillan found enough space in the box to guide his drive past goalkeeper Mark Ridgers after neat work from Blair Alston opened ICT up.

In was the turn of Caley Thistle to stand up and be counted as Partick pinned them back, searching for a second goal.

Ridgers kept Thistle at bay as he comfortably held low drives from Ben Stanway and Brian Graham in quick succession.

The final chance of the first half saw Graham steer a free-kick, conceded by Danny Devine, over the crossbar.

Scorers go close to adding another

Seven minutes into the second half, Anderson went close for Inverness as he worked himself some space at the edge of the box, but drilled his low effort just past the right post.

McMillan then had a shot blocked by Danny Devine when he found more freedom than expected as he strode into the box. It was on target and the defender’s intervention was key.

The teams knew there was a game to be won here, with three precious points capable of changing the outlook in the bottom half of the division for ICT.

Inverness were looking a menace, as a couple of goalmouth scrambles could easily have fallen in their favour.

There was a late appeal for a spot-kick when Cammy Harper went down in the box under a challenge from McMillan but nothing was given.

It’s now on to next Saturday for ICT as they round off 2023 at home to Morton.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Sneddon 6, McMillan 7, Muirhead 6, Neilson 6, Milne 6, Stanway 7 (Robinson 63), McInroy 6 (Mackenzie 82), Lawless 6, Alston 7 (Bannigan 63), Fitzpatrick 6, Graham 7 (Adeloye 82).

Subs not used: Mitchell (GK), Williams, Williamson, Lyon, Diak.

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-3): Ridgers 7, Ujdur 6, Devine 6, Boyes 7, Davidson 7, Gilmour 6, Anderson 7, Harper 6, Wotherspoon 6 (Sheridan 90), Billy Mckay 6 (Longstaff 75), Shaw 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Welsh, Delaney, Brooks, Bray, Thompson.

Referee: Graham Grainger.

Star Man: Jack McMillan.

Attendance: 3326.