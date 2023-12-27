Southampton join the race for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Southampton join the race for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

In-form North Macedonian international has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for the Dons this season

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has been linked with a move to English Championship side Southampton.

The Dons have expressed their intent to keep the in-form North Macedonian international at Pittodrie when the transfer window opens next week but it has been reported Saints are ready to test Aberdeen’s resolve.

Former Dons head of recruitment Darren Mowbray, who left the club in the summer to take on a similar role at Southampton, helped discover Miovski at MTK Budapest and remains a big admirer of the striker.

The £535,000 signing from Budapest in 2022 has been a huge success in Scottish football after netting 18 goals for Aberdeen in his first season and is on track to beat his tally from his debut campaign in Scotland.

With Saints striker Ross Stewart expected to miss the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring injury Mowbray has recommended a raid on his former club for Miovski, who has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for the Dons this season.

Interest growing in the Dons’ star striker

Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski has scored 14 goals for Aberdeen this season. Image: SNS

The Dons fended off interest in Miovski in the summer but interest in the striker is growing following his fine start to the season under Barry Robson.

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with the attacker while there is also interest from Europe.

Saints have joined the list of admirers and their manager Russell Martin could be tempted to make a move for Miovski if Scotland international striker Che Adams moves on next month.

Adams has six months remaining on his deal at St Mary’s Stadium and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Saints moved up to third place in the Championship as they chase a return to the top flight of English football following a 5-0 thrashing of Swansea in their Boxing Day fixture.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

berdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hopes his players can reap the benefits of weekend rest
Aberdeen' Ryan Duncan delivers a cross against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Duncan wants more European adventures with Aberdeen
Referee David Munro inspects the pitch ahead of Dundee v Aberdeen at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Answers needed on late Dundee v Aberdeen call-off after ref David Munro's…
Referee David Munro talks to Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Dundee should have requested an early pitch inspection if there was any…
Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Leighton Clarkson says it is vital Aberdeen keep Celtic target Bojan Miovski beyond the…
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before calling off Aberdeen's game with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson left 'angry and gutted' for 3,500 Aberdeen fans suffered late Dundee…
6
Referee David Munro inspects the pitch ahead of Aberdeen's match with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Premiership game against Dundee OFF
2
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin at full time after the 2-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin urges 'full steam ahead' with bid to finish third in…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the pitch with his head in his hands
Joe Harper on Aberdeen's room for improvement ahead of Dundee trip and why the…
2
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (left) celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 2-1 against Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew hails Aberdeen's ability to fight back from adversity

Conversation