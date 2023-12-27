Southampton join the race for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has been linked with a move to English Championship side Southampton.

The Dons have expressed their intent to keep the in-form North Macedonian international at Pittodrie when the transfer window opens next week but it has been reported Saints are ready to test Aberdeen’s resolve.

Former Dons head of recruitment Darren Mowbray, who left the club in the summer to take on a similar role at Southampton, helped discover Miovski at MTK Budapest and remains a big admirer of the striker.

The £535,000 signing from Budapest in 2022 has been a huge success in Scottish football after netting 18 goals for Aberdeen in his first season and is on track to beat his tally from his debut campaign in Scotland.

With Saints striker Ross Stewart expected to miss the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring injury Mowbray has recommended a raid on his former club for Miovski, who has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for the Dons this season.

Interest growing in the Dons’ star striker

The Dons fended off interest in Miovski in the summer but interest in the striker is growing following his fine start to the season under Barry Robson.

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with the attacker while there is also interest from Europe.

Saints have joined the list of admirers and their manager Russell Martin could be tempted to make a move for Miovski if Scotland international striker Che Adams moves on next month.

Adams has six months remaining on his deal at St Mary’s Stadium and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Saints moved up to third place in the Championship as they chase a return to the top flight of English football following a 5-0 thrashing of Swansea in their Boxing Day fixture.