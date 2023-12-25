Leighton Clarkson says it is vital Aberdeen keep Celtic target Bojan Miovski beyond the January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson says it is vital Aberdeen keep Celtic target Bojan Miovski beyond the January transfer window

The Hoops are reportedly lining up a bid for Aberdeen goal hero Miovski in January but Clarkson hopes the striker will stay at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson believes it is vital Aberdeen retain Celtic target Bojan Miovski beyond the January transfer window.

Celtic are reportedly weighing up a January bid for the 24-year-old and Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers has had Miovski watched regularly this season.

Miovski has scored 14 times in all competitions this season and the Dons are braced for interest in the striker during the winter window.

North Macedonian international Miovski is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson recently confirmed the Dons aim to open talks with Miovski in an attempt to tie the star striker to an even longer deal.

Miovski is set to lead the line against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s star man Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Clarkson, 22, said: “It is very important we keep him.

“Bojan has pulled us out of a lot of games this year and he is a top quality striker.

“I would love him to stay and I know the rest of the team and the fans do as well.

“He is a top striker.”

‘Good connection’ with Miovski

Miovski has been a scoring sensation since Aberdeen signed him from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £535,000 in June 2022.

The January transfer window opens on Monday, January 1 and clubs across Europe have already shown interest in Miovski.

Italian outfits Lazio and Bologna previously placed the striker on their radar.

French club Stade de Reims were also tracking Miovski as were England Championship side Southampton.

Miovski netted 18 goals in all competitions last season and has maintained that form with 14 this term.

Former Liverpool midfielder Clarkson believes he has forged a strong understanding with Miovski and is keen for that to continue.

Clarkson reckons the best is yet to come from the prolific striker and hopes to see that further improvement come at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson checks out the pitch after the game was postponed at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson checks out the pitch after the game was postponed at Dundee. Image: SNS

He said: “In terms of the numbers Bojan has 14 goals so far, which is very good and we have not been playing at our best as well.

“He scores lots of goals and I have a good connection on the pitch in terms of his movement.

“I think his movement is excellent.

“So he has done really well and we just want him to keep improving.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston for the Dons
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Frustration at late Dundee call-off

Aberdeen will return to action on Wednesday after the frustration of the late postponement of their Premiership clash at Dundee.

Referee David Munro called off the game 52 minutes before the 3pm scheduled kick-off time on Saturday.

The ref pulled the plug on the match due to player safety concerns as surface water had accumulated in the away end penalty box.

Aberdeen wanted the game to go ahead and Dundee were adamant the pitch was playable.

The majority of the 3,500 strong travelling Aberdeen support were already in Dundee when confirmation of the postponement was made.

Clarkson is “gutted” the opportunity to build momentum in the Premiership was snatched away from the Reds.

Aberdeen travelled to Dundee in search of a third straight league victory and a “statement” win to reward the Red Army for their continued backing.

Now Clarkson is focused on overcoming Motherwell.

Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before calling off Aberdeen's game with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before calling off Aberdeen’s game with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS

He said: “The fans spend good money to follow us and there was 3,000 of them again.

“We wanted to come down to Dundee and win, to put a bit of a statement out there and give back to the fans.

“But it was not meant to be.

“We had looked at the pitch and we thought we could have played on it but the officials called it off.

“You could see from the outside around it that it was waterlogged.

“On the pitch it was potentially playable but we never went in the boxes and I think that’s where the issue was.

“The bounce of the ball in the two boxes, it was just dropping dead.

“We are gutted but we have to move on.”

Dundee groundsmen clear the water on the pitch before the Dundee v Aberdeen game is called off. Image: SNS

‘Both teams wanted to play the game’

Aberdeen are in the midst of a gruelling schedule that will pack in 12 games across 36 days by the time the Premiership goes into a winter shutdown on January 2.

In a hectic run of games the Dons have recently had to balance the Premiership, a Viaplay Cup final and Europa Conference League group action.

However Clarkson was disappointed with the unexpected break from the schedule.

Referee David Munro inspects the pitch. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “I would rather have played it, to be honest.

“We have had a few decent results although obviously we lost the cup final.

“But we felt that after Livingston (2-1 win) we could go on a bit of a run so it is just disappointing that we couldn’t play.

“Both teams wanted to play the game but it is down to the officials and there is nothing we can do about that.

“We wanted to go down to Dundee and win to build a bit of momentum.”

Focus on rising up Premiership table

Aberdeen are languishing eighth in the Premiership table with a return of 19 points from 16 fixtures.

Clarkson reckons a run of “three or four wins” will propel the Dons up into the fight to finish third.

And he is determined to the Premiership resurrection will continue against Motherwell.

Referee David Munro before a pitch inspection before a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He said: “It is not where we want to be but in this league.

“However if you get three, four wins on the bounce it can shoot you right up there.

“We have a home game against Motherwell and it is one we are looking to get all three points from.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before calling off Aberdeen's game with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson left 'angry and gutted' for 3,500 Aberdeen fans suffered late Dundee…
6
Referee David Munro inspects the pitch ahead of Aberdeen's match with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Premiership game against Dundee OFF
2
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin at full time after the 2-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin urges 'full steam ahead' with bid to finish third in…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the pitch with his head in his hands
Joe Harper on Aberdeen's room for improvement ahead of Dundee trip and why the…
2
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (left) celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 2-1 against Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew hails Aberdeen's ability to fight back from adversity
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Will Aberdeen hold on to clinical talent Bojan Miovski beyond January window?
2
Aberdeen won 3-0 against Falkirk at Brockville on Christmas Day in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Brockville, a brick through a bus window and a police escort home – the…
Millie Urquhart with her Jacksonville University team-mates.
Ex-Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart loving US football scholarship experience - but missing British…
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen in action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Richard Jensen: Comeback win shows the mental strength at Aberdeen
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes momentum is building at Pittodrie

Conversation