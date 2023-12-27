Aberdeen confident tonight’s game against Motherwell will go ahead

Aberdeen are confident tonight’s Premiership match against Motherwell at Pittodrie will go ahead.

Storm Gerrit has swept across Scotland with the Granite City experiencing strong winds and torrential rain.

However, Dons chief executive Alan Burrows hopes tonight’s game against the Steelmen, which is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm, will go ahead.

Burrows gave an update to supporters on the current state of play at Pittodrie this morning.

He wrote: “At the moment, the wind and rain is battering the North East. Another 20mm of rain due to fall on Pittodrie between now and KO and wind currently gusting around about 60/65mph.

“Despite that, at the moment, the stadium is holding up fairly well. Not too much damage so far, other than some signage.

“Pitch is wet, but is draining pretty satisfactorily at this stage. We have our ground staff, when they aren’t blowing about the place, on standby should any quick remedial work be required (when the wind eventually eases).

“Better news is that the worst of the weather is between now and 3.30pm, before it calms down quite a fair bit.

“As we stand now, with the forecast as it is, things are good to go. If anything changes for the worst, we’ll update in as much time as possible.”