Motherwell manager says ‘common sense prevailed’ after Aberdeen postponement

The Scottish Premiership match between the Dons and Well was called off due to the dangerous travelling conditions.

By Danny Law
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS.
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says the decision to postpone his side’s match against Aberdeen was the right one.

The Steelmen had already travelled to the Granite City by the time the game was called off due to the dangerous travelling conditions.

While the Pittodrie pitch was playable, Storm Gerrit caused major travel chaos across the country and the decision was made to call off Wednesday’s evening’s match.

Kettlewell told BBC Sportsound: “We left just the back of nine. We had the players in early for a bit of a team meeting and then headed north to Aberdeen.

“If I’m being honest, at the risk of overdramatising it, the driver did incredibly well to get us to Aberdeen because the conditions were horrendous.

“Most of Scotland will have seen a lot of flooding. We managed to just get through one or two of the roads. There were quite a few police incidents along the way.

“Obviously we’re trying to do things right.

“The communication with ourselves and Aberdeen was very, very good. The pitch was fine.

“The biggest issue was trying to get supporters to the game.

“Aberdeen also have a travelling support who make their way up to Pittodrie.

“One of the biggest issues was our support staff – our kitman, our media guys and our physio who hasn’t been keeping too well and travelled separately – we had a lot of issues.

“But the team were up in Aberdeen and ready to go.

“But if I’m being honest, common sense has prevailed on this one.

“On that note, we all knew what was coming her and it might been an earlier judgement call. It’s been a hell of a long day for us.

“We now have that battle going back down and the diversions that are there going back south.”

Aberdeen were due to face Motherwell at Pittodrie on Wednesday evening. Image: SNS.

Kettlewell, whose side are without a league win in 15 matches, said: “A lot of preparation goes into getting ready for myself and my staff, (including) on Christmas Day.

“There has been a training programme there and the analysis in place so an awful lot of work goes into it.

“It can be bittersweet to put that much preparation into a game and then we find ourselves having to travel back south without having played.

“I’m not complaining as I think it is the sensible thing to do. The last thing we want is supporters and members of staff risking life and limb to get to a game of football.

“The biggest priority for me is the safety of supporters and everyone travelling to the game.”

Communication was ‘exceptional’

Kettlewell praised Aberdeen for keeping Motherwell updated on the situation.

He added: “The communication between Aberdeen and Motherwell was exceptional.

“There is obviously links there with (Aberdeen chief executive) Alan Burrows now at Aberdeen.

“We know his association with Motherwell.

“There has been really good communication.

“The pitch wasn’t the issue, it was the advice from the police that travelling had become a danger.”

