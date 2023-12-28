Alex Watson: Gifted cooks who show love through food are a special sort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Alex Watson: Gifted cooks who show love through food are a special sort

Some people show their nearest and dearest they care by selflessly keeping them well fed - and those cooks deserve endless adoration.

Hasselback potatoes aren't for faint-hearted amateur chefs. Image: Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock
Hasselback potatoes aren't for faint-hearted amateur chefs. Image: Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock
By Alex Watson

My husband is worried about potatoes.

I’ve asked him to make Hasselbacks – small, baked potatoes, sliced thinly on top but not all the way through, creating a fancy, fan-like effect.

He doesn’t blink an eye at the faff, but insists: “I think I should do some roasties, too. Can you order an extra bag?” Earlier, he was also contemplating adding dauphinoise to the menu; I think I’ve managed to talk him down.

My husband isn’t some kind of tattie obsessive – he’s planning a family meal and doesn’t want anyone to feel disappointed. The thought of somebody suffering politely through boiled spuds when all they’re really craving is some moreish mash would break his heart.

“Love languages” are discussed frequently these days – the idea that we all give and receive affection in five different but specific ways: words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch. There should be an extra category, I think, for the special, gifted souls among us who show they care by cooking.

You know the ones I mean – every dish they touch turns to something delicious, whether it’s a MasterChef-worthy recipe or basic comfort food. The people who can improvise without instructions and still serve up a triumph; who seem to telepathically know precisely what you’re hungry for, and will roll up their sleeves no matter the day, time or occasion. No detail is too small, and no request out of the question.

How many ways can there be to cook a potato? Image: PA

I am, categorically, not one of these magical people. The last time I made a casserole, the bottom fell out of the dish when I lifted it out of the oven. And that was a decade ago.

I do, however, seem to have a knack of finding and surrounding myself with great cooks who more than make up for my shortcomings. I got pretty lucky with the first one I met – she’s my mother.

No ego, just love, care and flavour

If my mum could make every person on the planet feel better, she would. And she’d do it by sitting them down at the kitchen table and serving them a steaming bowl of soup, or sweet, sticky rice pudding, or a plate laden with chicken and roasted vegetables, or whatever else they fancied. All homemade, of course – there’s no other way in her kitchen – and all packed with flavour.

I was a teenager before I realised not every mum was automatically a cook skilled enough to be a chef. To say I took it for granted as a child is an understatement.

If I ever baked something that tasted so good, you’d never hear the end of it. For her, it’s no different to giving me an extra hug

There’s no ego behind that kind of cooking; she wasn’t (and still isn’t) doing it for praise, but out of a primal, fundamental kind of love. What better way to keep the people you care most about healthy, to make them feel comforted and happy, than by feeding them well and often?

Shrove Tuesday is the perfect example: every year, my mum stood at the hob and made us fresh and light pancake after pancake, with no limit, until we couldn’t manage another bite. She ate last, only once we were full to bursting.

My oldest friend is a phenomenal baker and cook, too; turning up at every social event with a tin of cake or a loaf of focaccia bread she decided to make last-minute.

Making best friends with a brilliant baker has its perks. Image: 1989studio/Shutterstock

“They’re not very good,” she’ll inevitably say as you sink your teeth into the most delicate yet rich, perfectly balanced chocolate brownie or mince pie you’ve ever tasted. The kind of treats trendy San Franciscans would queue round the block for, wrapped in foil and pressed into your hands like it’s no big deal.

If I ever baked something that tasted so good, you’d never hear the end of it. For her, it’s no different to giving me an extra hug on the way out the door.

‘Whenever I fall in love, I begin with potatoes’

In the novel Heartburn, Nora Ephron wrote: “Whenever I fall in love, I begin with potatoes.” What Ephron’s narrator Rachel Samstat means here is that her instinct when she develops feelings for someone is to cook for them. It goes beyond that old adage: the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach; it’s like a musician writing a love song, or an artist painting their muse.

A long time ago now, a boy made me dinner, concerned that – temporarily staying alone – I wasn’t feeding myself properly. Which, admittedly, I wasn’t.

The way to this columnist’s heart? Through a bowl of delicious pasta. Image: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

He cooked pasta (not potatoes), and didn’t have to tell me about how caring and conscientious a guy he was: it was all laid out for me, there on the plate. Reader, I ate every bite before I married him.

I wonder if you’re thinking, now, of somebody you know who likes nothing more than cooking tasty food for their nearest and dearest, even after days of sweating over a hot stove. Maybe somebody who just made your Christmas dinner and, at this very moment, is firing up the frying pan to sauté leftover tatties and turn the contents of a chaotic, festive fridge into a sumptuous feast.

Kiss the cook from me. And, if you are the cook – thank you, we love you, too.

Alex Watson is Head of Comment for The Press and Journal and a potato connoisseur

More from Columnists

Despite the progression of modern society, many of the traditions of marriage are steeped in the patriarchy. Image: KirylV/Shutterstock
James Millar: I'm committed to my partner - which is why outdated, empty tradition…
River Luineag flowing into Loch Morlich in Cairngorms National Park. Image: Jan Holm/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Wee bit of snow and rain in Aviemore does not a white…
Happiness isn't something we can buy, but something we must strive to find within ourselves. Image: simona pilolla 2/Shutterstock
Donna McLean: First Christmas without my kids taught me embracing change is the way…
Stonehaven's Hogmanay Fireballs tradition takes place annually thanks to the hard work and passion of local volunteers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Captivating Fireballs show sense of community burns bright in Stonehaven
A police road closure after a traffic accident on the A9 between Delny and Tomich. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
David Knight: Driving on the A9 shouldn't carry as much risk as travelling abroad
A visualisation of the proposed Starbucks drive-thru alongside the EV charging points. Image: Liberty One.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Will food and coffee drive-thrus deliver for Huntly?
It's nearly time to put the elf away for another year - thank goodness. Image: ice_blue/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: From Elf on the Shelf to Mineer on the Fleer, each…
You know the lamb is good when nothing can take your mind off it. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: I've got earring gremlins hiding in my hoosie
A nativity installation of the baby Jesus laying in ruins, symbolising children killed in Gaza, displayed in the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, West Bank. Bethlehem, West Bank. Image: Debbie Hill/UPI/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Humanity and hope are everywhere - but we must use our people…
The Scottish town of Lockerbie will forever be associated with the 1988 air disaster, but there are still more questions than answers around what happened and why. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Campbell Gunn: Sadly, truth of Lockerbie bombing will likely never be uncovered

Conversation