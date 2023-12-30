Furious boss Barry Robson unleashes anger on Aberdeen after crashing 3-0 to St Mirren

Furious Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he is “angry” at the unacceptable performance in losing 3-0 at home to St Mirren.

Robson said it is the angriest he has been since his appointment as Aberdeen boss in late January – and let the players feel his rage after the damaging loss.

Dons supporters also made their anger clear by booing at full-time.

Many fans had already left Pittodrie long before St Mirren scored a third.

Raging Robson issued a stark warning to his squad that he will not tolerate a repeat performance and demands his players accept responsibility for the Pittodrie horror show.

The stunned Dons boss admitted he was shocked by how poor Aberdeen were in their final home game of 2023.

The defeat dropped Aberdeen to ninth in the table, just one point ahead of the relegation play-off zone occupied by Ross County.

Aberdeen have two games in hand over Ross County, who they face away in Dingwall on Tuesday.

Robson said: “I am angry.

“There is no excuse. I am not having that.

“It was not good enough all over the pitch.

“I spoke to the players and told them that.

“They need to take responsibility for that. Me as well and the staff.

“I said to the players they can’t serve that up on the pitch.

“We are a lot better than that.

“We didn’t pick up any second balls in the middle of the pitch and we weren’t good in both boxes.

“And we were punished.

“It really surprised me as I didn’t see it coming.”

Robson apologises to supporters

St Mirren had lost six straight away games, the last five without scoring, prior to ending that run with victory at Pittodrie.

Beating Aberdeen was St Mirren’s first away victory since September.

Robson said; “For me personally I have to apologise to the fans because that is not good enough.

“I won’t accept it and I know they (supporters) won’t accept it.

“This is as angry as I have been and the players know that.”

St Mirren captain Mark O’Hara fired the visitors ahead in the 12th minute.

O’Hara should have doubled the advantage soon after when St Mirren were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for hand-ball by Richard Jensen.

However O’Hara fired his spot-kick wide.

Aberdeen were furious when denied a strong penalty claim ate in the first half when James McGarry was bundled over by Marcus Fraser in the box.

St Mirren doubled their advantage in the 78th minute when substitute Jonah Ayunga volleyed in from six yards.

It was 3-0 in injury-time when Greg Kiltie converted a penalty.

Aberdeen stunned by early goal

St Mirren went ahead in the 12th minute when a 25 yard shot from Mikael Mandron was blocked.

The loose ball fell to Mark O’Hara who clinically volleyed beyond keeper Kelle Roos from eight yards.

St Mirren were awarded a penalty for handball by Richard Jensen in the 20th minute following a VAR review.

Lewis Jamieson’s shot struck the hand of centre-back Jensen who had turned his back on the shot and his arm was out slightly.

O’Hara dragged the spot kick wide.

It was a terrible penalty and a huge let off for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen were denied a strong penalty claim in the 42 minute when Marcus Fraser brought down James McGarry in the penalty area.

Referee Grant Irvine was well placed to see the incident but waved play on as McGarry lay poleaxed on the pitch and St Mirren broke upfield on the counter-attack.

Aberdeen humbled at Pittodrie

St Mirren threatened again in the 53rd minute when Jamieson ghosted past Jensen at the edge of the box to let off a 15 yard shot.

Keeper Roos was well placed to save.

Moments later a right footed shot by McGarry from the centre of the penalty area was saved by keeper Hemming.

St Mirren doubled their advantage in the 78th minute when Jonah Ayunga volleyed in from six yards after meeting a superb cross from Scott Tanser.

The goal stood following a VAR review for potential offside.

It was 3-0 three minutes into injury time when a penalty was awarded following a VAR review for a foul on Olusanya by Gartenmann.

Kiltie converted to complete a miserable, sobering day for the Dons.

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 6; Gartenmann 3, Rubezic 3, Jensen 3 (Morris 60); Devlin 3, 9Milne 60), Clarkson 3 , McGrath 3, Shinnie 3 (Polvara 60), McGarry 3 (Hayes 81); Miovski 3, Duk 3 (Sokler 70)

Subs not used: Doohan, Barron, Hayes, Duncan, MacDonald

ST MIRREN (3-4-2-1): Hemming 6; Bolton 7, Gogic 7, Taylor 7; Fraser 6, Baccus 6, O’Hara 7 (Boyd-Munce 58) Tanser 7; Jamieson 6 (Olusanya 64), Kiltie 7; Mandron 6 (Ayunga 64)

Subs not used: Urminsky, , Flynn, Small, Dunne, Nahmani, Greive

Referee: Grant Irvine

Attendance: 17,029

Man-of-the-match: Alex Gogic (St Mirren)