Aberdeen boss Barry Robson demands immediate response to St Mirren defeat that left him raging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson demands immediate response to St Mirren defeat that left him raging

Under-fire Dons boss Robson says there is "always pressure on me" as manager of the Pittodrie club, as he demanded his players win at Ross County on Tuesday.

By Sean Wallace
St Mirren's Greg Kiltie scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
St Mirren's Greg Kiltie scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has called for an immediate response to the shocker against St Mirren that left him raging.

Robson was fuming after the 3-0 loss to the Buddies on Saturday and made his anger clear to his players at full-time.

Many supporters booed at the final whistle at Pittodrie to ramp up the heat on Robson and his squad.

Robson says “pressure is always on me” as Aberdeen manager – but his only focus is on guiding the Dons back to winning ways.

Aberdeen face second-bottom Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday in the final match before the Premiership enters into a winter break.

The Reds are languishing in ninth position in the league, just one point above County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Robson reckons after flopping against St Mirren, his players should be fired up against Ross County to pay back supporters.

St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O'Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O’Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “My message was clear to the players – you need to go win the next game because that (St Mirren loss) was unacceptable.

“We need to serve up a lot better than we did against St Mirren and I will be making sure that happens.

“It shouldn’t be hard to get up for the next game.

“When you don’t perform the way you should for our fans, they should be flying out of the box in the next game. I would expect that.

“Whatever way we do it, we need to win games.

“When you are at Aberdeen that is the demand.

“I know that and understand that.

“The players have been told that.

“We need to go and win the next game at Ross County.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS.

‘Pressure is always on me’, Robson says, admitting Reds failed on ‘basics’

Regardless of the outcome in Dingwall, Aberdeen will go into the winter break in the bottom six.

The Dons have won just five of 17 Premiership fixtures this season, taking 19 points from a possible 51.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski looks skyward after missing a chance against St Mirren in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski after missing a chance against St Mirren in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Questioned if the loss to St Mirren will pile pressure on him and the team, Robson said: “Pressure is always on me.

“I’m not thinking about that.

“I’m thinking about getting these players performing the way they should be.

“That (against St Mirren) wasn’t the levels they had performed to recently before that game.

“They looked a yard short all over the pitch and they need to be better.

“The players have to make sure they come out and perform in the next game, against Ross County.”

St Mirren's Jonah Ayunga celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
St Mirren’s Jonah Ayunga celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

St Mirren’s win at Pittodrie ended the Paisley club’s six-game losing streak away from home.

It was their first away win since September.

Mark O’Hara fired St Mirren ahead after only 12 minutes before missing a penalty soon after.

Substitute Jonah Ayunga made it 2-0 in the second-half, then Greg Kiltie completed a miserable day for the Dons when converting a penalty three minutes into injury time.

Robson was left raging at the defeat.

He said: “Not every game is going to be perfect, so you have to win all the duels.

“You have to do the basics right and we never did that against St Mirren.

“St Mirren performed well, but I am so angry because we didn’t perform.”

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen and Scott Tanser of St. Mirren in action at Pittodrie.
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen and Scott Tanser of St. Mirren in action at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson says tactics not to blame for St Mirren loss

Robson set up with his favoured 3-5-2 formation against St Mirren.

Asked if teams are getting wise to that formation, Robson said: “It it is not about tactics and formation.

“We just weren’t good enough all over the pitch.

“The players have been told that and they know that.”

When quizzed if the defeat was down to attitude, Robson said: “No. It’s not about attitude.

“That is one thing that can never be aimed at them as they have worked hard in this first half of the season.

“They just looked off the pace in the game against St Mirren.

“When you play for Aberdeen, you can’t afford to have a bad day.

“There is no excuse and we need to be better.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen linked with Japanese left-back Takuya Ogiwara on eve of transfer window, while clubs…
Aberdeen's players celebrate scoring the opening goal in a Scottish Cup tie with Stranraer at Pittodrie on January 21, 2017. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
QUIZ: Can you name the players to score Aberdeen FC's first competitive goal of…
St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O'Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Furious boss Barry Robson unleashes anger on Aberdeen after crashing 3-0 to St Mirren
7
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: How Scottish Premiership could pan out in 2024, including Aberdeen's chances of…
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender James McGarry lifts lid on battling back from 10-week injury nightmare
Alex McLeish (centre) celebrates the European Cup Winners' Cup Final win with Eric Black (left) and Neale Cooper. Image: SNS.
New Year's Honours: Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish 'humbled' to receive OBE
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues defiant 'we don't have to sell' message ahead of…
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen need to sign Ylber Ramadani replacement in January
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
WATCH: The top five Aberdeen FC games of 2023... and the five worst
Aberdeen FC announce girls' academy teams. From left, Hazel Reid (Aberdeen FC Ladies chairperson), James Low (Aberdeen FC Ladies secretary), Aimee Black (AFC Women), Steven Gunn (AFC director of football), Eilidh Shore (AFC Women), Clint Lancaster (AFC Women manager). Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen FC announce first-ever girls' academy sides

Conversation