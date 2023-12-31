Couple behind Olive Tree Café to revive eatery with new venture on Forres High Street

The Moray couple behind The Olive Tree Cafe are set to open a new eatery on Forres High Street.

Gill and Weller de Oliveira made a name for themselves running the cafe at Logie Steading for 12 years.

Despite their whirlwind success, the couple shut up shop in February 2022 to spend more time with their three children and figure out their next move.

Over the last year, the pair have been building on the success of the Olive Tree name through the launch of their online bakery business; working from their garage at home.

Forres High Street to feature new takeaway cafe

Now, the powerhouse couple have unveiled plans to expand their business once again by opening a new takeaway cafe in Forres, called The Olive Tree Kitchen.

The eatery will take residence at 45 High Street, formerly home to Finishing Touches by Isobel.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Gill confirmed no official opening date had been set as work to transform the premises gets underway.

She said: “We have purchased number 45 High Street, Forres with plans to open a takeaway coffee shop once we have renovated it.

“We will be serving everything homemade, all our cakes, soups, snacks and frozen meals and soups.

“We’ll also be serving all the usual freshly brewed coffees, teas and hot chocolates. It will be purely takeaway.”

Moray couple take their success on the road

The business will trade under the name, The Olive Tree Kitchen, offering homemade delicacies and beverages.

She added: “We’re not sure of the exact date we’ll be able to open, just as soon as we finish renovating the inside.”

Accompanying the success of their bakery business, the couple also operate their vintage coffee van, Olive.

Dating back to 1979, the vehicle – which originated as a fire truck in France – was renovated into a functional coffee van.

The van operates from March to October each year.