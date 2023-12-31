Couple behind Olive Tree Café to revive eatery with new venture on Forres High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple behind Olive Tree Café to revive eatery with new venture on Forres High Street

Gill and Weller de Oliveira are gearing up to open The Olive Tree Kitchen.

By Michelle Henderson
Gill and Weller de Oliveira, pictured in their coffee van Olive.
Gill and Weller de Oliveira, pictured in their coffee van Olive, are expanding their baking business once again by opening a new cafe in Forres. Image: The Olive Tree Kitchen.

The Moray couple behind The Olive Tree Cafe are set to open a new eatery on Forres High Street.

Gill and Weller de Oliveira made a name for themselves running the cafe at Logie Steading for 12 years.

Despite their whirlwind success, the couple shut up shop in February 2022 to spend more time with their three children and figure out their next move.

Over the last year, the pair have been building on the success of the Olive Tree name through the launch of their online bakery business; working from their garage at home.

Forres High Street to feature new takeaway cafe

Now, the powerhouse couple have unveiled plans to expand their business once again by opening a new takeaway cafe in Forres, called The Olive Tree Kitchen.

The eatery will take residence at 45 High Street, formerly home to Finishing Touches by Isobel.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Gill confirmed no official opening date had been set as work to transform the premises gets underway.

Olive vintage coffee van operated by The Olive Tree Kitchen.
The moray couple also operate from their vintage coffee van Olive. Image: The Olive Tree Kitchen.

She said: “We have purchased number 45 High Street, Forres with plans to open a takeaway coffee shop once we have renovated it.

“We will be serving everything homemade, all our cakes, soups, snacks and frozen meals and soups.

“We’ll also be serving all the usual freshly brewed coffees, teas and hot chocolates. It will be purely takeaway.”

Moray couple take their success on the road

The business will trade under the name, The Olive Tree Kitchen, offering homemade delicacies and beverages.

She added: “We’re not sure of the exact date we’ll be able to open, just as soon as we finish renovating the inside.”

Accompanying the success of their bakery business, the couple also operate their vintage coffee van, Olive.

Dating back to 1979, the vehicle – which originated as a fire truck in France – was renovated into a functional coffee van.

The van operates from March to October each year.

