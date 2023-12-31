Aberdeen linked with Japanese left-back Takuya Ogiwara on eve of transfer window, while clubs reportedly interested in Angus MacDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen linked with Japanese left-back Takuya Ogiwara on eve of transfer window, while clubs reportedly interested in Angus MacDonald

Centre-back MacDonald has been linked with a move away from Pittodrie in January as the speculation around transfers starts to ramp up.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen have been linked with a transfer window move for defender Takuya Ogiwara by media outlets in Japan.

The left-back, 24, plies his trade for J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds.

Links between the Dons and Ogiwara have emerged on the eve of the January transfer window opening on New Year’s Day.

Reds defender Angus MacDonald is also reportedly the subject of interest away from Pittodrie.

The centre-half signed for Aberdeen on a short-term deal at end of the last winter window, and was a key figure in the Dons rising to third in the Premiership and securing the European group stage football they participated in earlier this season.

However, MacDonald, 31, has struggled to get in Barry Robson’s Reds side this term, despite their defensive struggles and the stopper showing up well when he has been included – most notably scoring a screamer away at HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League.

According to a report, English League One sides are keen to bring MacDonald back down south, while MLS outfit Toronto FC have also said to hold an interest in him. 

MacDonald signed a two-year Dons deal in the summer.

Elsewhere, former Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna, who is currently frozen out at English Premier League Nottingham Forest, has been linked with a move back to the Scottish Premiership with Celtic.

The Dons will be owed 20% of any fee paid for the Scotland international due to a clause inserted into the deal which saw him leave the north-east for the City Ground in 2020.

Conversation