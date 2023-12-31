Aberdeen linked with Japanese left-back Takuya Ogiwara on eve of transfer window, while clubs reportedly interested in Angus MacDonald

Aberdeen have been linked with a transfer window move for defender Takuya Ogiwara by media outlets in Japan.

The left-back, 24, plies his trade for J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds.

Links between the Dons and Ogiwara have emerged on the eve of the January transfer window opening on New Year’s Day.

Reds defender Angus MacDonald is also reportedly the subject of interest away from Pittodrie.

The centre-half signed for Aberdeen on a short-term deal at end of the last winter window, and was a key figure in the Dons rising to third in the Premiership and securing the European group stage football they participated in earlier this season.

However, MacDonald, 31, has struggled to get in Barry Robson’s Reds side this term, despite their defensive struggles and the stopper showing up well when he has been included – most notably scoring a screamer away at HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League.

According to a report, English League One sides are keen to bring MacDonald back down south, while MLS outfit Toronto FC have also said to hold an interest in him.

MacDonald signed a two-year Dons deal in the summer.

Elsewhere, former Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna, who is currently frozen out at English Premier League Nottingham Forest, has been linked with a move back to the Scottish Premiership with Celtic.

The Dons will be owed 20% of any fee paid for the Scotland international due to a clause inserted into the deal which saw him leave the north-east for the City Ground in 2020.