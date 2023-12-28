Liverpool set to recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool set to recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan deal

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams has not played a single minute in the Scottish Premiership despite arriving on loan at Aberdeen with Champions League group stage experience

By Sean Wallace
Rhys Williams, pictured at Cormack Park, was secured by Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS.
Liverpool are set to recall frozen out defender Rhys Williams from his season-long loan deal with Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old centre-back has suffered a frustrating spell at Pittodrie and failed to register any game time in the Scottish Premiership.

Williams’ only Aberdeen appearance came when starting in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup victory against Stirling Albion on August 18.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to end the loan deal early and take the defender back to Anfield when the January transfer window opens next week.

Williams is contracted to the six time European champions until summer 2026 having signed a five-year extension in August 2021.

Much was expected of the 6ft 5in centre-back when he was secured on loan by the Dons in June this year.

Williams had previously been hailed as the next Virgil van Dijk and had 19 appearances, 15 of those starts, for Liverpool.

Aberdeen's Rhys Williams.
Champions League experience

The defender has Champions League group-stage experience with Liverpool.

However he did not get any game time in Aberdeen’s Euro campaign where they competed in the Europa Conference League group stages.

During the 2020-21 campaign Williams featured in all six of Liverpool’s Champions League group-stage fixtures against Ajax, Midtjylland and Atalanta.

During that same season the defender played a key role in Liverpool’s late winning run in the Premiership to secure Champions League qualification.

Liverpool’s manager Juergen Klopp (R) hugs Rhys Williams (L) during the English Premier League against West Brom. Image: Shutterstock

Just three months before moving to Pittodrie on loan Williams was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League loss at Real Madrid.

Williams has not played for the Liverpool first team since the 2020-21 season and had loan spells at Swansea and Blackpool.

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

‘Rhys came up injured and has struggled’

Earlier this month Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirmed he was set to assess Williams’ loan deal.

At the club’s AGM, Robson said: “Rhys came up injured and has struggled.

“Stefan Gartenmann came in along with Richard Jensen and they have both done well,   so Rhys has found it tough to get into the team.”

Rhys Williams during training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Williams made his Dons debut in the 9-0 pre-season friendly win against Highland League Turriff United on July 12 when introduced at half-time.

However he was then ruled out by a calf injury, missing the following pre-season friendlies and opening games of the season.

He returned to action for the Dons B side in a 5-3 SPFL Trust Trophy loss to Peterhead on August 15.

Three days later Williams started against Stirling Albion in the Viaplay Cup but that was his only first team appearance.

However Williams would feature for the B team again.

He started against Highland League Fraserburgh in a penalty shoot-out win in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie in October.

The Liverpool defender failed to impress against Fraserburgh.

Williams was the second loan to be secured from Liverpool recently as the Dons raided the Anfield club to secure Leighton Clarkson on loan in summer 2022.

Rhys Williams playing a pass for Aberdeen in the pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock.
Midfielder Clarkson was a huge hit at Pittodrie during a season-long loan.

Such was his impact the Dons swooped to land Clarkson on a four-year deal in a marquee signing this summer.

Williams is one of three loan players secured by Dons boss Robson on season-long loan deals this summer.

On loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams in action for Aberdeen against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock
Or Dadia loan deal to be assessed

Israel international full-back Or Dadia arrived on a season-long loan from Israel top flight club Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Dadia has failed to play a single competitive minute for the Dons first team.

Aberdeen have the option to buy at the end of the loan deal but Robson also confirmed he is set to assess Dadia’a loan deal.

Aberdeen’s Or Dadia and Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

The other loan signing has been a success with centre-back Stefan Gartenmann secured for the season from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

Gartenmann is contracted to the Danish Superliga club until summer 2025.

The 26-year-old has started 20 games for Aberdeen, with no substitute appearances.

Gartenmann netted in the 3-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox in September.

Robson wants to secure the defender beyond this term and recently said he hopes  Gartenmann will be an Aberdeen player “for a long time”.

