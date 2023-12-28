Liverpool set to recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan deal

Liverpool are set to recall frozen out defender Rhys Williams from his season-long loan deal with Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old centre-back has suffered a frustrating spell at Pittodrie and failed to register any game time in the Scottish Premiership.

Williams’ only Aberdeen appearance came when starting in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup victory against Stirling Albion on August 18.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to end the loan deal early and take the defender back to Anfield when the January transfer window opens next week.

Williams is contracted to the six time European champions until summer 2026 having signed a five-year extension in August 2021.

Much was expected of the 6ft 5in centre-back when he was secured on loan by the Dons in June this year.

Williams had previously been hailed as the next Virgil van Dijk and had 19 appearances, 15 of those starts, for Liverpool.

Champions League experience

The defender has Champions League group-stage experience with Liverpool.

However he did not get any game time in Aberdeen’s Euro campaign where they competed in the Europa Conference League group stages.

During the 2020-21 campaign Williams featured in all six of Liverpool’s Champions League group-stage fixtures against Ajax, Midtjylland and Atalanta.

During that same season the defender played a key role in Liverpool’s late winning run in the Premiership to secure Champions League qualification.

Just three months before moving to Pittodrie on loan Williams was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League loss at Real Madrid.

Williams has not played for the Liverpool first team since the 2020-21 season and had loan spells at Swansea and Blackpool.

‘Rhys came up injured and has struggled’

Earlier this month Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirmed he was set to assess Williams’ loan deal.

At the club’s AGM, Robson said: “Rhys came up injured and has struggled.

“Stefan Gartenmann came in along with Richard Jensen and they have both done well, so Rhys has found it tough to get into the team.”

Williams made his Dons debut in the 9-0 pre-season friendly win against Highland League Turriff United on July 12 when introduced at half-time.

However he was then ruled out by a calf injury, missing the following pre-season friendlies and opening games of the season.

He returned to action for the Dons B side in a 5-3 SPFL Trust Trophy loss to Peterhead on August 15.

Three days later Williams started against Stirling Albion in the Viaplay Cup but that was his only first team appearance.

However Williams would feature for the B team again.

He started against Highland League Fraserburgh in a penalty shoot-out win in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie in October.

The Liverpool defender failed to impress against Fraserburgh.

Williams was the second loan to be secured from Liverpool recently as the Dons raided the Anfield club to secure Leighton Clarkson on loan in summer 2022.

Midfielder Clarkson was a huge hit at Pittodrie during a season-long loan.

Such was his impact the Dons swooped to land Clarkson on a four-year deal in a marquee signing this summer.

Williams is one of three loan players secured by Dons boss Robson on season-long loan deals this summer.

Or Dadia loan deal to be assessed

Israel international full-back Or Dadia arrived on a season-long loan from Israel top flight club Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Dadia has failed to play a single competitive minute for the Dons first team.

Aberdeen have the option to buy at the end of the loan deal but Robson also confirmed he is set to assess Dadia’a loan deal.

The other loan signing has been a success with centre-back Stefan Gartenmann secured for the season from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

Gartenmann is contracted to the Danish Superliga club until summer 2025.

The 26-year-old has started 20 games for Aberdeen, with no substitute appearances.

Gartenmann netted in the 3-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox in September.

Robson wants to secure the defender beyond this term and recently said he hopes Gartenmann will be an Aberdeen player “for a long time”.