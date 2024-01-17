Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident ‘a lot of people will be talking about Dante Polvara’ in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident ‘a lot of people will be talking about Dante Polvara’ in 2024

Aberdeen midfielder Polvara will become a 'huge asset' for the club, says Robson - who recently tied the American to a contract until summer 2026.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident Dante Polvara will make such a huge impact in 2024 a “lot of people will be talking about him.”

American midfielder Polvara netted twice in the Dons’ Europa Conference League group campaign – against Eintracht Frankfurt and PAOK.

Robson reckons the 23-year-old, contracted to the Dons until summer 2026, will become a major asset for Aberdeen.

The Reds beat off competition from Premiership Hibs, as well as clubs in the USA, Italy and Germany and Italy to sign Polvara.

He arrived at Pittodrie in January 2022, but failed to command a regular first-team starting slot under former bosses Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin.

Polvara has been a revelation this season under Robson, who has shown faith in the New York-born midfielder in high-pressure games.

Robson insists it is only the tip of the iceberg in Polvara’s rise at Pittodrie.

He said: “Dante will be one in the next year to 18 months where a lot of people will be talking about him.

“Tactically, he gets it – and Dante scores goals.

“You see on the pitch how structured he is and the way he can perform with two feet.

“Dante will be a real asset for this club and just needs time.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and Dante Polvara in Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

‘When I first came into the job, I watched Dante in training and he was lighting it up’

The midfielder arrived at Pittodrie from Georgetown University just days after receiving the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy.

Awarded to the best college player in the United States, it is the most prestigious individual honour an NCAA Division 1 player can achieve.

However, first-team action was limited under previous managers Glass and Goodwin, and he had made just 11 competitive appearances for the Reds, with only five starts, prior to this season.

Robson replaced the axed Goodwin, initially on an interim basis, in late January last year and Polvara immediately impressed him.

He said: “When I first came into the job, I watched Dante in training, and thought: ‘What’s this?

“Six foot three, he can run, is good with both feet and was lighting it up in training.

“Dante was really lighting it up.”

Dante Polvara of Aberdeen in action against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson was reluctant at loan move

In March last year, Robson reluctantly sent Polvara on a five-month loan at Charleston Battery in the USL Championship in the United States.

He maintained regular contact with the midfielder to assess his progress.

Polvara was a key player at Charleston and helped them move to the top of the Eastern Conference table.

The midfielder made 18 starts in all competitions for Charleston, scoring once and providing two assists.

He then returned to the Granite City for pre-season training with the Dons.

Robson explained: “Dante wanted to go away on loan because for whatever reason it never worked previously for him here.

“But I saw something in him, a talent and drive.

“So I reluctantly let him go on loan and said: ‘Just be back for pre-season and show what you’ve got.’

Dante Polvara of Aberdeen in action with Scott Fraser of Charlton Athletic in pre-season. Image: Shutterstock.

“I actually tried to keep him here and put him on loan to a club close by so I could keep an eye on him.

“But he wanted to go back (to the United States).

“He always sat in my mind, and I thought: ‘That kid is not going anywhere.'”

‘I trusted him in some big games in Europe’

On his return to Pittodrie for the start of the season, Polvara again impressed Robson.

In September last year, the Dons boss secured the midfielder on a three-year-contract extension until summer 2026.

Polvara has repaid that faith by displaying a knack for scoring impressive goals in big games.

Robson pitched Polvara in from the start in the Europa Conference League Group G-opener against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany – he responded by netting a superb volley to level in an eventual 2-1 loss to the Bundesliga giants.

Polvara also scored to put the Reds 2-0 up against eventual Group G winners PAOK at Pittodrie – before a late collapse led to a 3-2 loss after he had been subbed off.

Robson said: “Dante’s loan was huge for him.

“He is a good footballer and does the right things at the right times.

“And I trusted him in some big games in Europe.”

