Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara admits Eintracht Frankfurt goal was ‘bittersweet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara admits Eintracht Frankfurt goal was ‘bittersweet’

The American netted his first goal for the Dons in the 2-1 defeat in Germany.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates his side's equalising goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: AP.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates his side's equalising goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: AP.

Aberdeen’s European goal hero Dante Polvara admits his superb strike against Eintracht Frankfurt was “bittersweet”.

The American midfielder fired home in the first half to put the Dons level against the Bundesliga club in Germany in the Europa Conference League Group G opener.

Polvara says the goal was the biggest of his career – but was disappointed it was not enough to land a positive result.

Aberdeen returned to the group stage of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

The Germans were leading through an Omar Marmoush penalty inside 11 minutes before Polvara restored parity with 22 minutes on the clock.

Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League champions, netted the winner through Robin Koch in the second half to edge a 2-1 win.

Polvara said: “It has got to be my biggest goal but it was a bit bittersweet because we lost.

“I know I haven’t scored a lot but it has to be up there.”

Aberdeen’s goal scorer Dante Polvara (centre) celebrates with Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie. Image: PA.

Positives to take into league games

The Dons went into the match on the back of poor domestic form, having failed to win in any of their opening five Premiership games.

Despite the disappointment of the defeat Polvara hopes the performance can ignite the club’s stuttering domestic campaign.

Aberdeen are at home to Ross County on league duty on Sunday.

Polvara, 23, said: “We lost two set-piece goals against Frankfurt and that is disappointing.

“The main issue is that we have come away with nothing.

“We need points and to put in so much effort and come away with nothing is disappointing.

“Hopefully, this performance will see us kick on into the domestic games.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and Dante Polvara in Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Polvara recently signed a new three-year contract at the club, keeping him at Pittodrie until 2026.

The goal in Germany was his first for the Dons, and he opened his scoring account with a memorable strike.

Midfielder Polvara, who had a loan spell in the USA earlier this year with Charleston Battery, hopes it is the first of many for Aberdeen.

He added: “That will be up there for a while but hopefully I can score a few more to give it a bit of competition.

“I scored one goal for Charleston so getting goals is something I have been keen to add to my game.”

Aberdeen proved they belong at elite European group stage level against Eintracht Frankfurt, says proud manager Barry Robson

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at full-time against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen proved they belong at elite European group stage level against Eintracht Frankfurt, says…
Aberdeen faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Deutsche Bank Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen FC 'deeply disappointed by small minority' after fan arrested over alleged flare incident
Aberdeen players applaud the travelling fans after the Uefa Conference League group stage match at Eintracht Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park, on September 21, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. Image: SNS.
'Upwards from here' - Aberdeen fans react to gutsy Europa Conference League showing at…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen edged out 2-1 by German giants Eintracht Frankfurt on European group-stage return
Aberdeen fans enjoying the atmosphere in Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
GALLERY: Are you part of the Red Army who have followed Aberdeen to Frankfurt?
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen to make their mark on the Europa Conference League
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Malky Mackay backs Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to keep cool amid heat
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Deutsche Bank Park, on September 20, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen 'believe' going into Eintracht Frankfurt tie, says Barry Robson - as he hits…
Eintracht Frankfurt manger Dino Toppmöller during Conference League play-off against Lewski Sofia, Image: Shutterstock
Eintracht Frankfurt boss hopes facing Aberdeen is the first step towards Europa Conference League…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson
Sean Wallace: Is European group stage football going to be a poisoned chalice for…