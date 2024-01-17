John McLeod says Buckie Thistle aren’t scared of facing Celtic

They have been namechecked by legendary horror writer Stephen King – and Buckie Thistle’s John McLeod hopes they can give Celtic a fright.

The Jags, who tackle the Hoops on Sunday in the Scottish Cup fourth round, gained some extra publicity when they were mentioned in King’s 2020 release If It Bleeds.

King, 76, who has penned famous works including Carrie and The Shining was subsequently pictured in Buckie attire.

Getting into the spirit of the Scottish Cup build-up striker McLeod was pictured with the trophy and a copy of The Shining at yesterday’s media event at Victoria Park.

The 35-year-old, who returned to Buckie in September, said: “The whole week has been a bit mad for everybody involved with the club.

“The joy of the cup was always about playing against players that you have never played against before.

“It is a one-off game. You are going to different places and the players do not know anything about you.

“Everybody expects Celtic to win but our manager will keep us right. We will be disciplined and well organised and we will give it a good go.

“We have a young squad and it is on the TV and if some of our boys want to move onto a higher level then this is a big profile game.

“They will be playing against full-time players – Scottish Premiership players and Champions League players.

“It is a great showcase for us and it is a one-off game. There is no pressure on us and I think we will do well.

“We will be as competitive as we can be. We have no fear. It’s 11 versus 11.

“One bad decision and they could go down to ten men and anything could happen.”

Shocks can happen

Although Buckie won’t be fancied to cause an upset at Parkhead this weekend, there have been some notable Scottish Cup shocks in recent times.

McLeod added: “Darvel did it to Aberdeen (last season) and Brora Rangers beat Hearts (2021) so it is possible.

“That is the drama of the cup and is the wee carrot at the end of the stick.”