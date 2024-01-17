John McLeod says Buckie Thistle aren’t scared of facing Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

John McLeod says Buckie Thistle aren’t scared of facing Celtic

The Breedon Highland League outfit travel to Parkhead this weekend for their round four tie against the Hoops.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's John McLeod with the Scottish Cup trophy and Stephen King's novel The Shining.
Buckie Thistle's John McLeod with the Scottish Cup trophy and Stephen King's novel The Shining.

They have been namechecked by legendary horror writer Stephen King – and Buckie Thistle’s John McLeod hopes they can give Celtic a fright.

The Jags, who tackle the Hoops on Sunday in the Scottish Cup fourth round, gained some extra publicity when they were mentioned in King’s 2020 release If It Bleeds.

King, 76, who has penned famous works including Carrie and The Shining was subsequently pictured in Buckie attire.

Getting into the spirit of the Scottish Cup build-up striker McLeod was pictured with the trophy and a copy of The Shining at yesterday’s media event at Victoria Park.

The 35-year-old, who returned to Buckie in September, said: “The whole week has been a bit mad for everybody involved with the club.

“The joy of the cup was always about playing against players that you have never played against before.

“It is a one-off game. You are going to different places and the players do not know anything about you.

“Everybody expects Celtic to win but our manager will keep us right. We will be disciplined and well organised and we will give it a good go.

Buckie’s John McLeod with the Scottish Cup.

“We have a young squad and it is on the TV and if some of our boys want to move onto a higher level then this is a big profile game.

“They will be playing against full-time players – Scottish Premiership players and Champions League players.

“It is a great showcase for us and it is a one-off game. There is no pressure on us and I think we will do well.

“We will be as competitive as we can be. We have no fear. It’s 11 versus 11.

“One bad decision and they could go down to ten men and anything could happen.”

Shocks can happen

Although Buckie won’t be fancied to cause an upset at Parkhead this weekend, there have been some notable Scottish Cup shocks in recent times.

McLeod added: “Darvel did it to Aberdeen (last season) and Brora Rangers beat Hearts (2021) so it is possible.

“That is the drama of the cup and is the wee carrot at the end of the stick.”

  • John McLeod was speaking at a Scottish Gas media event. Scottish Gas is the proud partner of the Scottish Cup.

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle's John McLeod with the Scottish Cup trophy and Stephen King's novel The Shining.
Brora's Max Ewan looks for flying form to continue in the Scottish Cup
Buckie Thistle's John McLeod with the Scottish Cup trophy and Stephen King's novel The Shining.
Buckie Thistle fan hopes wife is good omen for Celtic clash
Julie McKay looking through window full of Buckie Thistle decorations.
Painting the town green and white! Cup fever sweeps Buckie ahead of big Celtic…
Buckie thistle's Joshua Peters celebrates a goal
Celtic tie a family affair for Buckie Thistle's Josh Peters - with cousin potentially…
Buckie Thistle's John McLeod with the Scottish Cup trophy and Stephen King's novel The Shining.
The history behind Buckie Thistle's previous games against Celtic ahead of first competitive meeting
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's Scottish Cup road to redemption starts this week
Buckie Thistle's John McLeod with the Scottish Cup trophy and Stephen King's novel The Shining.
'I wanted the ground to swallow me up' - Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight…
Buckie Thistle's John McLeod with the Scottish Cup trophy and Stephen King's novel The Shining.
Brora Rangers' Alex Cooper pleased to be back from Achilles problem
Buckie Thistle's John McLeod with the Scottish Cup trophy and Stephen King's novel The Shining.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart says possible touchline ban will have minimal impact in…
Buckie Thistle's John McLeod with the Scottish Cup trophy and Stephen King's novel The Shining.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth v Banks…