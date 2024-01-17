Clyde v Aberdeen referee confirmed; Scottish Cup fifth round draw details

Euan Anderson will take charge of Friday night’s Scottish Cup tie between Clyde and Aberdeen.

There will be no VAR in operation for the fourth round tie at New Douglas Park with the Dons looking to avoid a repeat of last season’s early exit when they were knocked out by sixth tier Darvel.

Anderson has yet to produce a red card this season with 54 bookings in 17 games so far.

This will be the first time Anderson has taken charge of an Aberdeen match since the Dons’ 1-0 win at Ross County in April last season when Graeme Shinnie was sent off in the fifth minute of stoppage time on his 200th appearance for the Reds.

His assistants will be Graeme Stewart and Stuart Stevenson with Dan McFarlane the fourth official.

VAR will only be used in only one of the 16 Scottish Cup ties this weekend – Celtic v Buckie Thistle on Sunday.

Chris Graham is the match referee, David McGeachie and Steven Traynor are the assistants and Gavin Duncan is the fourth official. Steven McLean is the VAR with Gary Hilland the assistant VAR.

Craig Napier will take charge of Caley Thistle v Broomhill, Colin Whyte will oversee Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers and David Dickinson is the man in the middle for Ross County v Partick Thistle.

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw will take place at 8.15pm on Sunday on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme.