Gallery: Snow showers turn communities into winter wonderlands ahead of amber snow warnings

Communities across the Highlands and Grampian have been hidden beneath a blanket of fresh snow today ahead of a cold snap overnight.

Heavy snow showers have caused increased travel disruption across the region – however they have also transformed Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland communities into winter wonderlands.

Met Office forecasters are warning further disruption is on the horizon as two amber warnings for snow come into effect.

Residents in Shetland, Orkney and a large Highlands area are set to bear the brunt.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across the whole of northern Scotland.

P&J photographers have been out today capturing the conditions ahead of further wintry showers this evening.