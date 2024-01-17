Gallery: Snow showers turn communities into winter wonderlands ahead of amber snow warnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Snow showers turn communities into winter wonderlands ahead of amber snow warnings

Two amber warnings have been issued by Met Office forecasters covering large parts of the Highlands and Islands.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson & Katherine Ferries

Communities across the Highlands and Grampian have been hidden beneath a blanket of fresh snow today ahead of a cold snap overnight.

Heavy snow showers have caused increased travel disruption across the region – however they have also transformed Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland communities into winter wonderlands.

Met Office forecasters are warning further disruption is on the horizon as two amber warnings for snow come into effect.

Residents in Shetland, Orkney and a large Highlands area are set to bear the brunt.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across the whole of northern Scotland.

P&J photographers have been out today capturing the conditions ahead of further wintry showers this evening.

Snowy Inverness as heavy showers come across the Black Isle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The ‘Wee White House’ on a tiny island in the centre of Little Loch Shin, Lairg with its coating of snow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Dornoch Firth with Bonar Bridge on the right and Carbisdale in the centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Snow in Dufftown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Snow arrives in Dufftown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A very snowy Inverness as heavy showers come across the Black Isle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Be careful of falling Icicles. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Road Gritters have been working hard to keep roads clear. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A cold wait for the train. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Snowy field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Snowy pics of AberdeenShire Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Clearing the roads. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Duthie Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Looking across the fields from Newhills. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fochabers in the snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Council workmen clearing street paths in his gritter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brave Jogger running along the river don. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A postie on Riverside Drive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bank of the river Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog walker on Gordon Mills Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wallace playing in the snow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fiona Shaw with Finn along the river Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A peaceful moment in Fochabers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Swans at Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Walking through cooper park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A brave cyclist in Fochabers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Skate Park in cooper park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A woman traverses the slippery conditions in Dufftown on Wednesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Weather pics from Moray in Dufftown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The orange of a lifebelt stands out against the snow in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Birds eye view in Cooper Park Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Snowy weather throughout the Highlands. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Craigellachie Bridge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Beautiful highland Snow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Heavy snow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Heavy snow as traffic crosses the Struie from Ardgay in Sutherland to Evanton in Ross-shire. . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The partially frozen Dornoch Firth with Ardgay partially hidden by trees. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not summer holiday weather as a motorhome in Lairg sports a beard of icicles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Bin collection and recycling updates as north-east services cancelled and delayed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

Amber warning for Highlands in force on what could be coldest night in 14 years

Conversation