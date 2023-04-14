ANALYSIS: Aberdeen and Duk’s magic run goes on, but 1-0 win at Ross County marred by Graeme Shinnie red

Aberdeen goal hero Duk’s red-hot scoring scoring form continued as he fired the Reds to a sixth successive win.

Yet again Duk displayed his magic touch in front of goal as he netted the vital strike in a 1-0 defeat of Ross County in Dingwall.

It is the first time the Dons have won six consecutive Premiership games since 2015, and form which has elevated Barry Robson’s side up to third in the Premiership and on course for European qualification.

The victory was marred, though, by a straight red card shown to Reds captain Graeme Shinnie in injury time for a challenge on Jack Baldwin.

Referee Euan Anderson dismissed the Dons skipper following a VAR review where he studied the monitor.

It was extremely harsh on Shinnie, making his 200th appearance for Aberdeen

Shinnie’s dismissal made for a nervous ending as the Reds scrapped to hold on to the lead from Duk’s strike.

Thank goodness Duk loves Aberdeen and fans – because top clubs will be taking notice of goal machine

Duk was named Premiership Player of the Month for March and is delivering a compelling argument to retain that award.

The Cape Verde international netted in the 15th minute against Ross County for a sixth goal in the last five matches.

A number of clubs in England and Italy are monitoring the 23-year-old, with the view to a potential summer swoop.

His recent goal return will only increase the number of clubs interested in him.

Signed for around £400,000 from Benfica last summer, the striker is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2025.

Crucially, Duk’s advisor, and the striker himself, have recently confirmed he loves it at Pittodrie.

Duk is in no rush to leave the Dons.

Aberdeen’s lethal strike partnership match Celtic’s 2016-17 record

With Duk and Bojan Miovski, the Reds are the first side to have two different players score 15-plus goals in a single Premiership season since Celtic in 2016-17.

That season Celtic had three players score 15 league goals or more – Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembélé and Stuart Armstrong.

Prolific partnership Duk and Miovski have scored 31 Premiership goals between them this season – with Duk 16 and Miovski 15.

They have fired in 35 goals – Duk 18 and Miovski 17, in all competitions.

Duk is delivering the goals at the moment, as North Macedonian international Miovski has not scored in the last five games.

But, together, the duo are on course to be the first Aberdeen strike partnership to score 40-plus combined goals in a season since 1992-93.

Birthday win and end of Ross County hoodoo for Aberdeen

A 2,370-strong travelling Red Army descended on Dingwall on the Dons 120th birthday, with the club having been formed on April 14, 1903.

It was fitting the landmark should be celebrated at a time when the club is on the up.

Ross County may have been second bottom of the table going into this game, but recent history between the teams suggested this would be a tough clash for the Dons.

Aberdeen had failed to win any of the six previous meetings with the Staggies, losing twice and drawing four.

Not since a 2-0 win in December 2020 had the Dons emerged from a game against Ross County with maximum points.

Aberdeen, under Robson, ended that run.

Captain Shinnie’s 200th appearance ends with very harsh red card, as Dons backline impress again

The Dons made one change to the starting XI that defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 at Pittodrie at the weekend.

Captain Graeme Shinnie returned from a one-game suspension with Ylber Ramadani dropping out of the squad due to illness.

There was a VAR check in the seventh minute for a potential hand ball by Bojan Miovski.

In the opening 15 minutes, centre-back Angus MacDonald made three vital, impeccably timed blocks inside the Dons box to frustrate Ross County.

The 30-year-old is a calming influence at the back and brings a solidity. He is out of contract at the end of the season – and should be signed up.

It is now five clean sheets for the Dons in the last six games, all wins.

Before MacDonald arrived on January transfer deadline day, the Reds had secured just six shut-outs in 23 Premiership games.

All three of Aberdeen’s starting centre-backs at Dingwall will not be at Pittodrie next season as things stand.

Mattie Pollock (Watford) and Liam Scales (Celtic), who also impressed against County, have loan deals expiring at the end of the season.

Securing centre-backs will be a main priority in the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 17th minute when Leighton Clarkson delivered a superb slide rule pass to pick out Duk’s run.

It was a perfectly weighted pass. The striker held off the challenge of Keith Watson before unleashing a low 15-yard right-footed strike beyond keeper Ross Laidlaw and into the far corner.

Early in the second half Duk raced onto a Clarkson pass and displayed strength and composure to retain possession at the edge of the box.

He then slid a pass to Miovski, who clinically converted from 15 yards.

However, the goal was chalked off for a marginal offside on Duk following a VAR review.

In the 74th minute, a 22-yard drive from Ryan Duncan had keeper Ross Laidlaw beaten only to crash off the crossbar.

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men in injury time when Shinnie was dismissed following a VAR review.