Aberdeen transfer state of play with multiple centre-back options and attacking player in Dons’ sights

The Reds are working on two signings before the January window shuts at midnight on Thursday.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen targets Jason Kerr, left, and Mattie Pollock.
Aberdeen targets Jason Kerr, left, and Mattie Pollock.

Aberdeen could make two more signings before the January transfer window shuts on Thursday night – with multiple options for a centre-back and attacker being explored.

Ahead of Thursday’s midnight deadline, the Dons are pushing to land a central defender.

Rubezic injury severity intensifies centre-back hunt

The Reds hope to get clarity today, following scans, on the severity of Montenegro international centre-half Slobodan Rubezic’s knee problem.

But the injury, suffered by the stopper in last week’s draw with St Johnstone, is expected to sideline the summer signing for a significant period – potentially months.

Rubezic, 23, has been pictured on social media wearing a brace on the affected knee in recent days.

Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

With another defender, Midtjylland loanee Stefan Gartenmann, struggling with a toe issue, Aberdeen have several centre-back reinforcement options in the fire.

Pollock, Kerr and more in centre-back frame for Dons

Among those options are loan deals for Watford’s Mattie Pollock and former St Johnstone skipper Jason Kerr, now at Wigan Athletic – though there are obstacles to both players joining the Reds for the rest of the campaign.

Pollock had a successful loan spell at Pittodrie in the second half of last season as Aberdeen battled to third place in the Premiership.

The Dons and 22-year-old were both angling for a permanent deal in the summer, but English Championship Watford’s fee expectations proved to be a sticking point.

Mattie Pollock celebrates with the Aberdeen fans after the Dons' 3-0 Pittodrie victory over St Mirren in the final home game of last season - a win which secured third place and Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Mattie Pollock celebrates with the Aberdeen fans after the Dons’ 3-0 Pittodrie victory over St Mirren in the final home game of last season – a win which secured third place and Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Pollock has made eight substitute appearances in the Championship for the Hornets this term, and played 90 minutes of Watford’s FA Cup draw with Southampton at the weekend.

Aberdeen have enquired about bringing Pollock, who is contracted with Watford for two more years, back to the north-east for another loan until the end of the season, but are awaiting word from Vicarage Road.

An alternative loan option which has been worked on by the Dons hierarchy is cup double-winning ex-St Johnstone captain Kerr.

Kerr recently returned to action for League One Wigan after more than a year out following a serious knee injury, and started their defeat to Stevenage at the weekend.

Like with Pollock and Watford, it remains to be seen whether 26-year-old Kerr’s parent club will sanction a temporary move to Pittodrie.

Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr, left, in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr, left, in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Should neither Pollock or Kerr prove attainable, Aberdeen are understood to have a couple of other centre-backs – ones less familiar to Scottish football fans – on their radar.

Attacker also on agenda, Phillips intended to fill Ramadani void, and Miovski/Duk latest

As well as bringing in a reinforcement at centre-half, and though less developed at present, the Dons are also understood to be looking at several options for an attacking signing before the January transfer window shuts on Thursday.

Much has been made of the lack of wide options as Barry Robson’s squad – currently eighth in the Premiership ahead of tonight’s home clash with Dundee – have toiled in the league this term.

The Aberdeen hierarchy’s main priority for the January window was adding steel in midfield, lacking following Ylber Ramadani’s departure for Italian side Lecce in the summer.

They think this need has been fulfilled in landing 21-year-old Killian Phillips on loan from English Premier League Crystal Palace.

Aberdeen also do not expect any more players to depart the club before the January window closes.

While there has been speculation on the future of star striker Bojan Miovski and last season’s player of the year-winning forward Duk, it is understood there has been no significant interest in the duo in the window to this point.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS.

