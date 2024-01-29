Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he can handle boo boys

Under-pressure Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists he can handle the heat from the boo boys calling for his exit.

Social media has been rife with calls for a protest outside Pittodrie at the home Premiership clash against Dundee on Tuesday.

There were also banners displayed outside Pittodrie and the club’s Cormack Park training facility calling for Robson to be axed in the aftermath of the 2-0 loss to Hearts at the weekend.

Aberdeen now trail third-placed Hearts by 19 points, albeit they have three games in hand on the Tynecastle club.

Robson understands fans’ frustrations with the Dons languishing eighth in the Premiership despite an expensive summer squad rebuild.

He accepts the heat is on to start delivering wins – starting against Dundee.

The bid to finish third looks dead, but Robson remains determined to deliver European qualification this season.

And 24 hours after the crunch Dundee clash, Robson will also discover the severity of centre-back Slobodan Rubezic’s knee injury.

It is understood the Dons are considering a potential move for Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr if Rubezic is ruled out long term.

He said: “This is the demand of the football club here so I understand it.

“I’m an Aberdeen boy, I’m an Aberdeen supporter and I’ve been here for 10 years, so I get it.

“I’m a big boy, I’ve been criticised my whole career – from playing to management.

“Even when we win games as a manager you still get criticised.

“That is what it is.

“I don’t read too much into it (criticism), my focus is on the group here and working on the things we can do to become better.

“To be fair the fans have been really good to me, my players and my staff – they have always backed us.

“If they are frustrated, we have to accept that and start winning games.

“I get their frustration.”

Robson’s Euro qualification target

Aberdeen secured automatic European group stage qualification and a Euro cash boost of around £5 million by finishing third last season.

With third-placed Hearts holding a 19-point advantage, the Dons’ bid for third looks over.

Robson remains determined to deliver continental action again, which also comes with a fourth-placed finish.

Aberdeen are nine points behind fourth-placed Kilmarnock, and have three games in hand on the Rugby Park side.

Robson said: “Our focus is on getting into Europe and we know how difficult it is to get third at the minute.

“We just have to try to climb up the table and if we do that it gives you an opportunity.

“Obviously we are still in in the Scottish Cup and that gives us a chance as well.

“We keep fighting on and never give up.

“All those goals are still there for us.”

‘I’m as frustrated as anyone’

Aberdeen have won just six of their 20 Premiership matches this season.

It is the Dons’ worst league return at this stage of a campaign for 12 years.

Robson’s side face a pivotal run of fixtures with a double header against Celtic and Rangers following the Dundee clash.

The Dons manager is confident supporters will back his team at Pittodrie against Dundee – regardless of anger and frustration at recent results.

And he says there is no problem with the culture within the Dons squad.

The Dons boss said: “I’m as frustrated as anyone with how inconsistent we’ve been.

“For me, if you start well in games then the supporters will back you so we have to make sure we do that on Tuesday.

“The players want to do well for the football club and for the supporters. The culture is really good.

“We have to stay on top when playing well.

“And what we also need to get better at is, when we are not playing well, how to grind out results.”

Defender Kerr on Aberdeen’s radar

Amid the pressure of recent criticism and calls for protests, Robson has also been balancing the January transfer window.

Aberdeen have so far added only one player, with the loan signing of midfielder Killian Phillips from Premier League Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at English League One Wycombe Wanderers.

Robson insists the Dons are actively looking at potential signings before the transfer window closes at 11.30pm on Thursday.

He said: “We will have to wait and see and we still have a couple of days.

“We are active and we are looking.

“If it is right, we will look to freshen if we can.”

Aberdeen are understood to be tracking Wigan Athletic defender Kerr.

While captain of St Johnstone, Kerr led the Perth club to the Scottish Cup and League Cup double glory in 2020-21.

Kerr, 26, recently returned to action for League One Wigan after more than a year out following a serious knee injury.

He started the 3-2 loss to Stevenage at the weekend.

Clarity on Rubezic knee injury

Any potential move for a defender is likely to depend on the severity of the knee injury suffered by defender Rubezic.

Robson also has an injury sweat on centre-back Stefan Gartenmann.

He said: “Rubi will see his specialist on Wednesday, so we’ll get a clearer picture on him then.

“Stefan Gartenmann is away to have a scan as well, so we’ll see what that says on him.”