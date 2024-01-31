Up Helly Aa: Revellers brave yellow wind warning as they head home after partying all night

Revellers braved the frigid cold and strong winds on the walk home from partying all night during Shetland’s Up Helly Aa.

While the parties stretched into the early hours of Wednesday morning, the weather brought wind and rain, making it unpleasant for people heading home.

Despite being an already windy place, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds, which people had to battle to get home.

Partygoers were seen returning, clinging to their fancy dress costumes in the wind.

Some wore Viking costumes, while others were dressed in school uniforms, cow onesies and American flags.

Buses carrying the squads from place to place eventually dropped them off at the Viking Bus Station where they could grab something to eat from the Teamore cafe.

According to a worker, the morning after Up Helly Aa is usually their busiest day ever and will serve hundreds of people throughout the day.

Many were still in high spirits from the amazing night of drinking and dancing despite the wet and windy start to the morning after.

People sought shelter in sheds and huts down the back streets, where the party continued for many until as late as 11am.

The Halls are a much-loved tradition of Up Helly Aa

Up Helly Aa is considered a marathon for Shetlanders who began the partying as the Viking galley continued to smoulder.

Afterparties known as the “halls” were held across Lerwick, with thousands joining the festivities.

A “scared” tradition of Up Helly Aa is afterwards, where Shetlanders welcome everyone for fun and games.

The galley may have been reduced to ash, but the squads were on fire as they made their circuit of the 12 venues.

These included the Town Hall, Leisure Centre, ferry terminal and the British Legion Club.

Each of the 46 squads goes around each venue, entertaining the crowds with a musical/comedy skit before making their way to the next.

At the Town Hall, squad 12 (Royal Male) entertained crowds with a show about the Royal Family, including a masked King Charles and Prince Harry jumping out of a box.

Squad 26 (SuperMary’sdiamonddowirdancingisantricious) gave an inspired retelling of Mary Poppins with jockeys on blowup horses and chimney sweeps.

Their dance skills were well rehearsed as they step-tapped to Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

The jovial atmosphere had everyone involved in the fun and games while music from the Ceilidh band had everyone dancing.

Squad 10 (We Want You) came out dressed as sailors with masks while some were cloaked and danced to In the Navy by the Village People.

They then transformed into new costumes, performing to Macho Man and the YMCA.

Squad 32 (Girls R Allowed) performed several songs by AC/DC and Girls Aloud.

It was an all-out dance battle as both groups danced with the AC/DC crew stripping down to the sparkly fringe costumes and long blond wigs to Man I Feel Like a Woman by Shania Twain.

Here some pictures from the aftermath of 2024’s Up Helly Aa.