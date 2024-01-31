Up Helly Aa: Revellers brave yellow wind warning as they head home after partying all night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up Helly Aa: Revellers brave yellow wind warning as they head home after partying all night

The Met Office issued a the weather warning making less than ideal conditions for getting home from this year's Up Helly Aa.

By Ross Hempseed
Up Helly Aa: Partygoers continue.
Revellers continued to party into the late morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Revellers braved the frigid cold and strong winds on the walk home from partying all night during Shetland’s Up Helly Aa.

While the parties stretched into the early hours of Wednesday morning, the weather brought wind and rain, making it unpleasant for people heading home.

Despite being an already windy place, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds, which people had to battle to get home.

Partygoers were seen returning, clinging to their fancy dress costumes in the wind.

Three revellers make their way home despite the windy conditions. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Some wore Viking costumes, while others were dressed in school uniforms, cow onesies and American flags.

Buses carrying the squads from place to place eventually dropped them off at the Viking Bus Station where they could grab something to eat from the Teamore cafe.

Some made their way home still dressed in costume. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

According to a worker, the morning after Up Helly Aa is usually their busiest day ever and will serve hundreds of people throughout the day.

Many were still in high spirits from the amazing night of drinking and dancing despite the wet and windy start to the morning after.

Two squad members made their way to a shed party this morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

People sought shelter in sheds and huts down the back streets, where the party continued for many until as late as 11am.

The Halls are a much-loved tradition of Up Helly Aa

Up Helly Aa is considered a marathon for Shetlanders who began the partying as the Viking galley continued to smoulder.

Afterparties known as the “halls” were held across Lerwick, with thousands joining the festivities.

Still dressed in costume, the wet and windy weather didnt deter people from continuing to party. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A “scared” tradition of Up Helly Aa is afterwards, where Shetlanders welcome everyone for fun and games.

The galley may have been reduced to ash, but the squads were on fire as they made their circuit of the 12 venues.

Squad 10 performed hits by the Village People. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

These included the Town Hall, Leisure Centre, ferry terminal and the British Legion Club.

Each of the 46 squads goes around each venue, entertaining the crowds with a musical/comedy skit before making their way to the next.

At the Town Hall, squad 12 (Royal Male) entertained crowds with a show about the Royal Family, including a masked King Charles and Prince Harry jumping out of a box.

Squad 26 (SuperMary’sdiamonddowirdancingisantricious) gave an inspired retelling of Mary Poppins with jockeys on blowup horses and chimney sweeps.

Squad 26 dressed as chimney sweeps. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Their dance skills were well rehearsed as they step-tapped to Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

The jovial atmosphere had everyone involved in the fun and games while music from the Ceilidh band had everyone dancing.

Squad 10 (We Want You) came out dressed as sailors with masks while some were cloaked and danced to In the Navy by the Village People.

They then transformed into new costumes, performing to Macho Man and the YMCA.

Squad 32 at Lerwick Town Hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Squad 32 (Girls R Allowed) performed several songs by AC/DC and Girls Aloud.

It was an all-out dance battle as both groups danced with the AC/DC crew stripping down to the sparkly fringe costumes and long blond wigs to Man I Feel Like a Woman by Shania Twain.

Here some pictures from the aftermath of 2024’s Up Helly Aa.

Up Helly Aa: Flames soar into the cold Shetland night as thousands watch the famous burning of the galley

