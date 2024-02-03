Caretaker boss Peter Leven reveals his rousing half-time speech in 1-1 draw with Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caretaker boss Peter Leven reveals his rousing half-time speech in 1-1 draw with Celtic

Aberdeen caretaker manager Peter Leven ends the Don' long Premiership losing streak against Celtic with 1-1 draw at Pittodrie as Bojan Miovski scores his 19th goal of the season

By Sean Wallace
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven revealed he told the Reds t relax and be brave during a rousing half-time talk in the 1-1 draw with Celtic.

Leven ended a nine game losing streak to Celtic in the Premiership just four days after being thrust into the interim manager role.

First team coach Leven saved Aberdeen the ignominy of losing 10 straight league games to Celtic for the first time in the club’s 121 year history.

The 40-year-old admits he is unsure if he will be in the dugout for Tuesday’s clash with Rangers at Ibrox as the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a new manager.

The Reds failed to register a single shot at goal in the first half in the home clash against Premiership leaders Celtic.

However his motivational talk revitalized the Dons who went ahead via a  Bojan Miovski strike soon after the break.

Celtic hit back via a Nicolas Kuhn goal to deny Leven a sensational win.

Leven, assisted by Scott Anderson,  was pitched into the caretaker manager role after Barry Robson was sacked on Wednesday following  a 1-1 draw with Dundee.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Aberdeen Interim First Team Head Coach Peter Leven as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic. Image: SNS
He said: “At half-time I just said relax.

“I sat them down and said believe in yourselves, be a bit more braver on the ball.

“I told them they are top players who do it every day in training.

“And you could see it in the second half.

“They were more confident and got the ball under control.

“Celtic are a good team that are going to pin you back.

“They turned the possession over but we just needed to make a few more passes.

“We had a lot of chances and the boys ran well in the second half and pressed them a lot better.

“It was just about belief.”

Aberdeen Interim First Team Head Coach Peter Leven during the 1=1 draw with Celtic. Image: SNS
‘I’m just going to take it day by day’

Aberdeen aim to appoint an experienced interim manager until the end of the season, with veteran Neil Warnock one candidate in the frame.

A short-term appointment will allow the club’s hierarchy the time to appoint a permanent long-term boss in the summer.

It is understood Aberdeen hope to make an appointment next week.

Asked what has he been told what happens next, Leven said: “Nothing.

“I have just told the boys we are in for recovery on Sunday and I’m just going to take it day to day.

Asked if expected to still be in charge against Rangers, he said: “I don’t know yet.”

‘Massive’ confidence boost for Ibrox

Leven was thrown in at the deep end when handed the managerial reigns just days ahead of facing Celtic.

Did Leven enjoy it?

“When he (referee) blew the final whistle,” he laughed.

“At the end of it when they put up six minutes (injury time) I turned round to Scotty (Anderson) and said that’s six minutes to win it.

“It was really good, I enjoyed it.

“They are a great bunch of boys who ran all over the pitch and gave everything.

“We can take massive confidence (to Ibrox) as it is a good point.

“I expect us to be at it.

“We just need to believe in ourselves as we are a top team and we showed that in the second half.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and Celtic's Luis Palma in action in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
First start for loan midfielder Phillips

Leven made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Dundee on Wednesday, a result that precipitated Robson’s dismissal.

He went with four at the back and on loan midfielder Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) was handed a first start.

Phillips had the tough task of keeping the shackles on Celtic captain and Scotland international Callum McGregor.

He did a granite solid job and was applauded off the pitch when substituted.

Aberdeen may have found a replacement for Ylber Ramadani, albeit only until the end of the season.

In the seventh minute Celtic had a Luis Palma goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

Celtic's Luis Palma scores against Aberdeen before his goal is ruled as offside by VAR. Image: SNS
In an underwhelming first half Palma had a shot saved and then clipped the bar on the half-hour mark.

On the stroke of half-time Paulo Bernardo hit the bar with a shot from the centre of the box.

In the first-half  Celtic registered 13 shots (three on target), eight corners and had 72% possession. Aberdeen had 0 shots and 0 corners.

Goal hero Bojan Miovski stuns Celtic

Aberdeen exploded into an attacking threat after the break.

The Reds went ahead with their first shot at goal when Bojan Miovski raced onto a Dante Polvara through-ball.

Powering upfield Miovski shimmed,  then stepped past Maik Nawrocki before firing a superb left-footed 15 yard shot beyond keeper Joe Hart for his 19th goal of the season.

In the 61st minute Phillips noticed keeper Hart off his line and attempted to lob him from 45 yards but his audacious effort flashed just wide.

Celtic hit back in the 63rd minute as substitute Nicolas Kühn netted with a low 12 yard left footed drive.

Celtic substitute Nawocki was fortunate not to receive a second card for a rash challenge on Miovski.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
In the 70th minute Miovski found Graeme Shinnie unmarked 12 yards out.

The midfielder was in space and had only keeper Hart to beat but his low drive was straight at the stopper who blocked.

The Dons captain should have scored.

The match raged on at a frantic pace with both teams creating chances that neither could convert.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7; Devlin 7, Gartenmann 7, Jensen 7, MacKenzie 7; Barron 7, Shinnie 8; Polvara 7 (Duk 77), Phillips 7 (Clarkson 62), McGrath 7; Miovski 8

Subs not used: Doohan,Hayes, Sokler, Morris, Duncan, MacDonald, Milne

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart 7; Johnston 6, Nawrocki  6(Welsh 77), Scales 7, Bernabei 6 (Ralston 59); O’Riley 7, McGregor 7, Bernardo 5 (Idah 59); Abada 6 (Kuhn 59), Furahashi 6, Palma 7 (Vata 87)

Subs not used: Bain,  Holm,  Kelly, Forrest

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 17,002

Man-of-the-match: Bojan Miovki (Aberdeen)

