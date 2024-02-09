Joe Harper: Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock is a breath of fresh air in Scottish football

Interim manager Neil Warnock is a breath of fresh air to not just Aberdeen but also Scottish football.

Warnock may be 75 years old, but he has the energy and drive of someone half his age.

He is brimming with enthusiasm, passion and vibrancy.

It is great to see and I’m sure it will be infectious at Pittodrie.

His energy will transmit to the Aberdeen players and the fanbase during his time as Dons boss until the end of the season.

Warnock seems laser-focused on hauling the Dons up the Premiership table.

And also securing Scottish Cup glory during his short time as interim gaffer.

I have been impressed with Warnock so far as Aberdeen played well in the second half of the 2-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

I felt Aberdeen did enough to warrant a draw at Ibrox

Warnock also talked very well in the press conference after that narrow loss – his first game in charge.

He has managed in the English top flight with Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.

That experience will be invaluable to Aberdeen and he will certainly steady the ship.

The interim appointment of Warnock gives Aberdeen the time to complete a detailed review with independent advisers of the club’s football operation.

That review began at the end of last year and it will be key to selecting a new permanent management team for next season.

Aberdeen need to ensure they get the next appointment right because this damaging cycle of axeing managers every year cannot continue.

Warnock is the Dons’ fifth manager in three years following the sacking of Derek McInnes, Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson.

There has been no stability and Aberdeen must appoint the right candidate who will be at Pittodrie for the long haul and bring success.

Aberdeen must use that time-frame well to look at every possible option for the the next permanent manager.

And that means keeping well away from the Scottish managerial merry-go-round where the same bosses jump on and off in an endlessly repeating cycle.

I don’t want a manager to come in who has been sacked by another Scottish Premiership club.

I want Aberdeen to spread the net far and wide globally to find an exciting, ambitious manager who can propel the club to success.

There is a sea of managers in word football to be tapped into.

Ideally, I would like to see a dynamic manager in his 40s or early 50s with a proven track record in the dugout.

Appointing Warnock allows Aberdeen breathing space while they search for a new permanent manager.

Warnock’s target must be to get the Dons up the Premiership table to finish fourth and secure European qualification.

Unfortunately results this week went against the Dons as fourth-placed Kilmarnock and fifth-placed St Mirren both won.

Kilmarnock are 11 points ahead of the Dons – although Warnock’s side do have two games in hand.

That gap can be closed and Kilmarnock overtaken, but it will take an immediate and consistent uptick in league form.

However, this weekend, focus will switch to Aberdeen’s bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 when they host Bonnyrigg Rose in the fifth round at Pittodrie.

Miovski’s value rising all the time

Aberdeen fans will have let out a huge sigh of relief when the January transfer window closed with Bojan Miovski still at Pittodrie.

The striker is a class act and I agree with Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock that he will smash the 30-goal mark this season.

Miovski’s superb goal in the 2-1 loss to Rangers was his 20th of the campaign in all competitions.

The North Macedonia international has already surpassed last season’s goal tally of 18.

Miovski is improving all the time.

Which is why Aberdeen will be braced for bids for the striker in the summer window.

Hopefully he will remain beyond the summer to lead the line next season under Aberdeen’s next permanent manager – whoever that is.

However, if he were to exit in the summer, Miovski will go for a far larger transfer fee than if he had been sold in January.

Miovski’s goal against Rangers was superb as he was so powerful to get in front of Connor Goldson.

He was either going to get a shot off or force Goldson into a foul and conceding a penalty.

As well as his eye for goal, Miovski also does a power of work upfront and runs tirelessly across the back four.

His goals have prevented a disappointing season being disastrous.

Don’t underestimate Bonnyrigg Rose

Aberdeen must not underestimate the potential threat of Bonnyrigg Rose in their Scottish Cup tie at Pittodrie.

League Two Bonnyrigg Rose shocked League One leaders Falkirk by knocking them out in the previous round.

Aberdeen must not think they can turn up and steamroller the lower league team.

It will require hard work, discipline and determination for the entire 90 minutes to get through to the next round.