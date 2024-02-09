Joe Harper: Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock is a breath of fresh air in Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock is a breath of fresh air in Scottish football

Aberdeen must get the appointment of their next permanent manager right after landing Warnock as interim boss until the end of the season, Harper writes.

Neil Warnock applauds Aberdeen's fans following the 2-1 defeat against Rangers. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Interim manager Neil Warnock is a breath of fresh air to not just Aberdeen but also Scottish football.

Warnock may be 75 years old, but he has the energy and drive of someone half his age.

He is brimming with enthusiasm, passion and vibrancy.

It is great to see and I’m sure it will be infectious at Pittodrie.

His energy will transmit to the Aberdeen players and the fanbase during his time as Dons boss until the end of the season.

Warnock seems laser-focused on hauling the Dons up the Premiership table.

And also securing Scottish Cup glory during his short time as interim gaffer.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
I have been impressed with Warnock so far as Aberdeen played well in the second half of the 2-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

I felt Aberdeen did enough to warrant a draw at Ibrox

Warnock also talked very well in the press conference after that narrow loss – his first game in charge.

He has managed in the English top flight with Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.

That experience will be invaluable to Aberdeen and he will certainly steady the ship.

The interim appointment of Warnock gives Aberdeen the time to complete a detailed review with independent advisers of the club’s football operation.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock at Ibrox during the 2-1 loss to Rangers. Image: SNS
That review began at the end of last year and it will be key to selecting a new permanent management team for next season.

Aberdeen need to ensure they get the next appointment right because this damaging cycle of axeing managers every year cannot continue.

Warnock is the Dons’ fifth manager in three years following the sacking of Derek McInnes, Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson.

There has been no stability and Aberdeen must appoint the right candidate who will be at Pittodrie for the long haul and bring success.

Aberdeen must use that time-frame well to look at every possible option for the the next permanent manager.

Neil Warnock speaks to Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.

And that means keeping well away from the Scottish managerial merry-go-round where the same bosses jump on and off in an endlessly repeating cycle.

I don’t want a manager to come in who has been sacked by another Scottish Premiership club.

I want Aberdeen to spread the net far and wide globally to find an exciting, ambitious manager who can propel the club to success.

There is a sea of managers in word football to be tapped into.

Ideally, I would like to see a dynamic manager in his 40s or early 50s with a proven track record in the dugout.

Appointing Warnock allows Aberdeen breathing space while they search for a new permanent manager.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock reacts during the 2-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock
Warnock’s target must be to get the Dons up the Premiership table to finish fourth and secure European qualification.

Unfortunately results this week went against the Dons as fourth-placed Kilmarnock and fifth-placed St Mirren both won.

Kilmarnock are 11 points ahead of the Dons – although Warnock’s side do have two games in hand.

That gap can be closed and Kilmarnock overtaken, but it will take an immediate and consistent uptick in league form.

However, this weekend, focus will switch to Aberdeen’s bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 when they host Bonnyrigg Rose in the fifth round at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski’s equaliser against Rangers. Image: PA.

Miovski’s value rising all the time

Aberdeen fans will have let out a huge sigh of relief when the January transfer window closed with Bojan Miovski still at Pittodrie.

The striker is a class act and I agree with Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock that he will smash the 30-goal mark this season.

Miovski’s superb goal in the 2-1 loss to Rangers was his 20th of the campaign in all competitions.

The North Macedonia international has already surpassed last season’s goal tally of 18.

Miovski is improving all the time.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores their side's first goal of the 2-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Which is why Aberdeen will be braced for bids for the striker in the summer window.

Hopefully he will remain beyond the summer to lead the line next season under Aberdeen’s next permanent manager – whoever that is.

However, if he were to exit in the summer, Miovski will go for a far larger transfer fee than if he had been sold in January.

Miovski’s goal against Rangers was superb as he was so powerful to get in front of Connor Goldson.

He was either going to get a shot off or force Goldson into a foul and conceding a penalty.

As well as his eye for goal, Miovski also does a power of work upfront and runs tirelessly across the back four.

His goals have prevented a disappointing season being disastrous.

Don’t underestimate Bonnyrigg Rose

Aberdeen must not underestimate the potential threat of Bonnyrigg Rose in their Scottish Cup tie at Pittodrie.

League Two Bonnyrigg Rose shocked League One leaders Falkirk by knocking them out in the previous round.

Aberdeen must not think they can turn up and steamroller the lower league team.

It will require hard work, discipline and determination for the entire 90 minutes to get through to the next round.

