Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock backs Bojan Miovski to hit 30 goals this season

Striker Miovski took his tally to 20 for the campaign with a strike in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

By Andy Skinner
Bojan Miovski celebrates netting against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski celebrates netting against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock has backed Bojan Miovski to hit the 30-goal mark before the end of the Premiership campaign.

Miovski took his tally for 20 for the campaign, when he netted in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

It was a spirited showing from the Dons in Warnock’s first game in the dugout, after he was appointed as the Pittodrie side’s manager until the end of the season on Monday.

Neil Warnock applauds Aberdeen’s fans following the 2-1 defeat against Rangers. Image: SNS

North Macedonian forward Miovski cancelled out Rabbi Matondo’s opener on the stroke of half-time, with Todd Cantwell going on to net a second half winner for the Glasgow side.

Following his first match in charge, Warnock insists he is thrilled with his first impressions of Miovski.

Warnock said: “I said to him yesterday; ‘I’ve not seen one of you in the Premier League, never let alone in Scotland.’

“I think he’ll get 30 goals for me this season.

“I said to him; ‘I’m glad the window is closed. You’ve got me now and I’ve got you.’

“He’s super, a good lad with good attitude. You don’t normally get strikers who work their socks off but he does that.

Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski’s goal against Rangers. Image: SNS

“He gives us options as he drops off, so we can play another striker up there if we want.”

Despite the Dons falling to a seventh minute setback through Matondo’s goal, Warnock was thrilled with the way his side responded.

Warnock felt the Reds grew into the game but has called for his side to show more bravery on the ball.

He added: “I thought the application was excellent.

“To go a goal down at a place like this is difficult but I thought the centre-halves were super, they kept us nice and calm at the back.

“We grew into the game and scored at the right time.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: PA

“I thought if we could just improve in one or two areas in the second half we could have posed a problem.

“But I was pleased with the application. The fans were great over in the corner.

“I can’t ask any more. It was my kind of game really.

“They’ve got a great attitude. They can improve in the final third.

“They were a little bit nervous. I’m not sure if it was the occasion or not with a couple of the younger lads.

“But I thought we grew into it and had some decent chances.

Jonny Hayes tussles with Rangers’ Ross McCausland. Image: Shutterstock.

“That first minute in the second half, I thought should have been goal really. Later on there were a couple of things, then we had the free-kick at the end which wasn’t far away.

“They’ve got some good players, haven’t they? Let’s be fair.

“But I don’t think we were in awe of them.

“In the first five minutes one or two lads showed them a bit too much respect.

“But then we got a grip and improved as the game went on really.”

Warnock insists he would relish the opportunity to earn another crack at Philippe Clement’s side before the end of the campaign, by leading the Dons to a top-six finish.

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock. Image: SNS

The veteran Englishman insists he is not looking too far ahead, adding: “I thought there were a lot of pluses for me and I can look forward to the season. I would like to play these again before the end of the season. I hope the lads do.

“I don’t know. When you are 75 you only look at the next game don’t you? You don’t look much further than that, do you?”

Conversation