Neil Warnock targets Scottish Cup glory and Premiership ascent during short-term Aberdeen stint

New Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock says he wants to lead the Dons to Scottish Cup glory during his short-term spell in charge.

On Monday, the managerial legend, 75, was unveiled as Reds boss until the end of season, arriving with his assistant Ronnie Jepson.

Warnock is preparing to take charge of the team for the first time when they visit Rangers at Ibrox in the Premiership on Tuesday.

On top of a league climb, the veteran Englishman – who has managed more than 1,600 professional fixtures, and achieved eight promotions in English football, including four to the Premier League – has his eyes on the national trophy between now and May.

Although Warnock has won four play-off finals at Wembley, and led Queens Park Rangers to the English Championship title in 2011, he has yet to claim a cup success in more than 40 years of management experience across 19 boss roles south of the border.

Warnock said: “(My aim is) finishing as high as we can and winning the (Scottish) Cup.

“There isn’t anything else is there?”

The Dons continue their Scottish Cup bid at home to League Two Bonnyrigg Rose in the fifth round on Saturday. They have not won the trophy since their domestic cup double in 1989-90.

Meanwhile, eighth-placed Aberdeen have had a stuttering Premiership campaign up until now – with a run of just six victories in 21 league outings this term the catalyst for Barry Robson being removed from the hotseat last week.

But European qualification via fourth place still looks achievable for the Reds if Warnock can get them performing consistently and winning regularly.

He added: “All I can do is my best – I can’t guarantee anything – but I want to pit my wits against the teams we come up against between now and the end of the season, and there’s a lot to play for league-wise.

“Cup-wise, I’d like to win a cup. I’ve not won a cup. I’ve got to semi-finals a couple of times and got done by referees.

“It’s a good challenge for me. I think Aberdeen is an ideal place for me.”

Why Warnock chose to take Aberdeen role

Aberdeen have turned to vastly-experienced Warnock on an interim basis after parting company with a fourth manager since 2021.

The Dons board, led by chairman Dave Cormack, are holding off on a permanent replacement for Robson until the summer, as they continue to work with external consultants to review their football operation from top to bottom.

Warnock, who is based down south but has a house in Dunoon, left Huddersfield Town in September, having prevented their relegation to England’s League One last term in his second spell as gaffer.

Always interested in managing in Scotland, Warnock – who has often spoken of applying for the Pittodrie post previously and not receiving a reply – hopes he can “take a little bit of the pressure off” Cormack and Dons chief executive Alan Burrows as they plot a course forward.

Warnock said: “When you get to my age, you are bound to feel it (a role in Scotland) might pass you by.

“In October and November, I must have had four or five good offers (to return to the dugout).

“But I wanted to have Christmas – I usually get kicked out of my house on Christmas Day, and usually to go to a hotel for a Boxing Day game.

“It was a fabulous time. But (my wife) Sharon then said if something comes on that takes your fancy in February, have a look at it.

“I’ve had a couple of offers in the past few weeks that financially were better than what I’m doing here.

“(But) when you get to my age, you’ve got to have something that gives you that gut feeling.”

Warnock added: “When I spoke to Dave Cormack and (chief executive) Alan (Burrows), it just seemed like the right thing to do and gives them a little bit of time to take their time looking for the right manager to take the club forward and, like I said to them, let’s have a bit of fun between now and the end of the season as well.”

On already forging a relationship with Reds supremo Cormack, Warnock said: “The owner is important.

“When I get on with an owner, I usually do well. And the times I’ve got the sack, I’ve usually had a bad time with owners.”

‘There’s 50% of fans want me and 50% who don’t, so I’ve got to convince them’

While Warnock spent Monday morning introducing himself to the staff and press at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training ground, he knows there are Dons fans – and other onlookers – still to be convinced by the call to bring him in.

Warnock said: “I’d imagine a lot of people would like to see me fail, but they’ve been doing that for years. It doesn’t bother me.

“I’ll listen to constructive criticism. I don’t just want it one-sided.

“I want the fans to try and enjoy it a little bit.

“I’ve got to try and put a team out that can play a type of football fans can enjoy.”

Warnock feels the Red Army are supporters he is able to “relate” to – and he is intent on getting them united behind his Dons team.

He said: “It’s a big club, and the kind of fans that they’ve got… I relate to that type of fans. Like QPR and Crystal Palace, the fans are hostile – and I don’t mean that in a nasty way.

“It’s lovely to get fans behind the team and supporting the team – and a one-club city.”

He added: “It’s good – we can have four months now and the only pressure on me is I want to win. I can’t see me getting the sack in four months!

“So I’ve got to try to enjoy and make the fans enjoy it.

“Looking at the fans comments, there’s 50% want me and 50% don’t, so I’ve got to convince the other 50% to enjoy it while I’m here.”