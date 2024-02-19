Aberdeen fan view: The Dons defence is stronger when Angus MacDonald starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: The Dons defence is stronger when Angus MacDonald starts

Chris Crighton believes the answer to the Dons' leaky defence is clear.

Hibernian's Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 2-2 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen’s league campaign has been unsuccessful, but not wholly uneventful.

There is, however, one thing it has not included. Not once have they managed to keep a clean sheet against any side above the current bottom three.

This is not normal. The jittery Motherwell defence which disintegrated at Pittodrie last week has registered two; every other team in the division, including those relegation candidates, more still.

Nor is it explicable. Aberdeen do not play a high-stakes, basketball-style game seeking to outscore the opposition. They have been simultaneously boring yet unable to stop conceding goals. A quite remarkable thing.

Another remarkable thing: through almost all of it, watching from the bench has been one of the men chiefly responsible for the instant defensive stiffening which implausibly rescued the season before.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrates scoring a goal to make it 2-1 against HJK Helsinki in Finland.
Aberdeen’s recruitment department has a significant stake, financial and reputational, in the advancement of the three centre backs signed last summer.

To be seen to demote them in favour of one who initially arrived as a stopgap off the free agent pile would be a hostile move. But it is time to acknowledge a demonstrable fact. The Dons defence is better with Angus MacDonald in it than not.

One need not even go back as far as the string of shutouts he recorded alongside Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales to evidence his impact.

This season alone, Aberdeen concede at a rate of half a goal fewer per game when MacDonald is on the field; even discounting the distorting effect of the 6-0 Parkhead panelling, the team is still 0.3 goals per game tighter with him in it.

Nineteen times have sides in the top nine faced Aberdeen in the league, in all 19 have they scored.

In 13, more than once. Accept that this has failed and make the change.

