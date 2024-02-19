Street style: Six Aberdonians have winter all wrapped up when it comes to fashion

It may be chilly outside but the fashion barometer is rising as we visited Union Square Shopping Centre to find the city’s most stylish shoppers.

Yasmin Le Tissier, 23, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My scarf is from River Island, my jacket and bag are from Primark, my jeans are from Zara, my jumper is from New Look and my trainers are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

Young and trendy.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, I always find something I like in there.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

My grandma Catherine. We go shopping together every week.

Abbie Dawson, 21, Alford

What do you do for a living?

I’m a dental nurse.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from TikTok shop, my jeans are from New Look, my bodysuit is from Zara and my shoes are Converse.

How would you describe your style?

Effortlessly chic/simple.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, I always find something in there and it’s not over priced.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I look online on places like TikTok.

Rebekka Bell, 21, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work at the Inversnecky Cafe and I’m also studying dietetics.

What are you wearing?

My trousers, scarf and jacket are all Primark, my jumper is from Romwe.

How would you describe your style?

I’m someone who wears what I like. Sometimes I’ll wear all pink or sometimes all black, I just like to wear what I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Online on sites like Romwe which is affordable. If I’m shopping in the city centre I’d head to H&M, Primark or charity shops. I find really good stuff in the charity shops. Recently I got a pair of brand new Levi jeans for £3.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

On TikTok or Pinterest.

Nan Robertson, 78, Alford

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from John Lewis, my scarf is from a charity shop, my red cardigan is from Gap, my cords are from M&S and bag is from Duncans of Banchory.

How would you describe your style?

Casual but classic.

Where do you like to shop?

I like M&S and Next.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I like looking round the shops for ideas. I like to see what I’m buying.

Calum Fraser, 29, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in property.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and trousers are from Uniqlo, my hoodie is from AMI and my trainers are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

A mix but mostly casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Probably online as there’s not a huge range of shops in Aberdeen anymore. I tend to buy clothes mostly from Uniqlo or Zara.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Instagram.

Chris Cowie, 34, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an accountant.

What are you wearing?

My hat and jumper are from COS, my jacket is from Topman, my jeans are from Levi and my boots are Doc Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Smart/casual.

Where do you like to shop?

COS, Zara and ASOS.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Online on sites like Instagram and TikTok.