Street style: Six Aberdonians have winter all wrapped up when it comes to fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Street style: Six Aberdonians have winter all wrapped up when it comes to fashion

We hit Union Square to find the city's most stylish shoppers.

By Rosemary Lowne & Abby Ross
Six trendy shoppers talk us through their outfits.
Six trendy shoppers talk us through their outfits. Images: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

It may be chilly outside but the fashion barometer is rising as we visited Union Square Shopping Centre to find the city’s most stylish shoppers.

Yasmin Le Tissier, 23, Aberdeen

Yasmin looks effortlessly chic in this as she blends neutrals with pops of colour. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My scarf is from River Island, my jacket and bag are from Primark, my jeans are from Zara, my jumper is from New Look and my trainers are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

Young and trendy.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, I always find something I like in there.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

My grandma Catherine. We go shopping together every week.

 

Abbie Dawson, 21, Alford

Abbie loves to shop in Zara. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a dental nurse.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from TikTok shop, my jeans are from New Look, my bodysuit is from Zara and my shoes are Converse.

How would you describe your style?

Effortlessly chic/simple.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, I always find something in there and it’s not over priced.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I look online on places like TikTok.

Rebekka Bell, 21, Aberdeen

Rebekka loves finding bargains in charity shops. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work at the Inversnecky Cafe and I’m also studying dietetics.

What are you wearing?

My trousers, scarf and jacket are all Primark, my jumper is from Romwe.

How would you describe your style?

I’m someone who wears what I like. Sometimes I’ll wear all pink or sometimes all black, I just like to wear what I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Online on sites like Romwe which is affordable. If I’m shopping in the city centre I’d head to H&M, Primark or charity shops. I find really good stuff in the charity shops. Recently I got a pair of brand new Levi jeans for £3.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

On TikTok or Pinterest.

Nan Robertson, 78, Alford

Nan prefers to go clothes shopping in person rather than doing it online. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from John Lewis, my scarf is from a charity shop, my red cardigan is from Gap, my cords are from M&S and bag is from Duncans of Banchory.

How would you describe your style?

Casual but classic.

Where do you like to shop?

I like M&S and Next.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I like looking round the shops for ideas. I like to see what I’m buying.

 

Calum Fraser, 29, Aberdeen

Calum finds style inspiration on Instagram. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in property.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and trousers are from Uniqlo, my hoodie is from AMI and my trainers are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

A mix but mostly casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Probably online as there’s not a huge range of shops in Aberdeen anymore. I tend to buy clothes mostly from Uniqlo or Zara.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Instagram.

 

Chris Cowie, 34, Aberdeen

Chris nails the smart/casual look. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an accountant.

What are you wearing?

My hat and jumper are from COS, my jacket is from Topman, my jeans are from Levi and my boots are Doc Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Smart/casual.

Where do you like to shop?

COS, Zara and ASOS.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Online on sites like Instagram and TikTok.

More from Lifestyle

Plans include a two-mile tunnel, to overhaul eight miles of the A303 (PA)
Campaigners lose High Court challenge over Stonehenge tunnel plans renewal
Dame Esther Rantzen said she wanted ‘to say goodbye fairly gracefully’ to her friends and family (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Esther Rantzen: I would like champagne and caviar before Dignitas death
Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious complications without treatment (Peter Byrne/PA)
One million adults living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes, figures show
A GP checking a patient’s blood pressure (PA)
Anxiety and irritability linked to faster heart ageing – study
More than a sixth of jobs advertised in the UK require applicants to be able to drive, according to new analysis (Alamy/PA)
Driving licence required for more than one in six jobs – study
Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin pictured.
Go-ahead for work at Gordon and MacPhail's head office in Elgin and next steps…
Fat Fives plays every Friday night at Goals Aberdeen with the mission to lose weight and win the league trophy. Danny Forbes, pictured, is a referee for the league. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fat Fives: The Aberdeen football league where players can lose up to 14kg a…
Proposals for the introduction of blue cards in football have been mooted. Image supplied by DCT Design.
Blue cards: Are 'sin bin' proposals for football an own goal?
Bethany Ovenstone, a member of the Taste of Buchan marketing team, with local MP David Duguid. Image: Supplied by Taste of Buchan
Peterhead Academy pupils and staff to launch new Buchan food and drink event
Aaron Clark is an inspiring folk musician who wants to show people that autism doesn't hold you back.
Huntly folk star flies flag for autism after being banned from music at school

Conversation