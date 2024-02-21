Former Aberdeen midfielder urges Dons to bring new permanent manager in before summer

Former Don Steve Tosh has urged Aberdeen to get a new permanent manager on board before the end of the season.

Neil Warnock was appointed as interim boss earlier this month following Barry Robson’s dismissal to give the club time to conduct a search for a long-term managerial replacement at Pittodrie.

But Tosh – who played for the Dons from 2003 to 2005 – hopes to see the next Dons manager on board before the end of the campaign so he can run the rule over the squad before next term.

Tosh said: “I think we need someone sooner rather than later, ideally before the end of the season – whether it is watching from afar or from close proximity by taking the team.

“We need someone who is looking at things from April, and if we managed to make the top six, I’d be hoping the new manager is in the building to see how we compete against the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

“We did it with Derek McInnes – and I don’t think it was a bad thing.”

Aberdeen need to start winning games under Warnock

Interim boss Warnock is still waiting for his first league win after a defeat and two draws in his first three Premiership games in charge.

Tosh, who is a member of the club’s matchday commentary team, believes the Dons are in good hands under the vastly-experienced Warnock and thinks the Englishman will be determined to leave Aberdeen in good hands for his successor.

He said: “It is always difficult when someone loses their job. We’ve gone down the interim route, but I’m hoping the long-term plan works.

“You don’t just sack someone on a whim and I’m sure the thought process in the boardroom was that Barry Robson’s tenure was coming to an end.

“I would have thought the wheels were in motion before the decision was made and clearly Neil Warnock is just a stop-gap.

“He has come in with a wealth of knowledge and experience – but the bottom line is we still need to win football games to climb the league.

“I don’t think for one minute it’s a Neil Warnock roadshow or a crusade for him to manage Aberdeen in the Premiership. I’m very sure he is comfortably well-off, but he is doing this for the love of the game and to make sure the club is in good shape for whoever comes in after him.”

Kilmarnock double-header is season-defining for Aberdeen

Warnock will take his side to face former Dons boss Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Killie are fourth in the Scottish Premiership, 10 points clear of the eighth-placed Dons, but have played a game more than Warnock’s side.

With Killie also due to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup quarter-final next month, Tosh knows the two matches will shape the rest of Aberdeen’s season.

He said: “Aberdeen’s season is going to be defined game by game now.

“There’s Kilmarnock this weekend and again in the Scottish Cup, as well as an important home game against St Johnstone.

“The two Kilmarnock games are the two biggest games in Aberdeen’s season.

“I’m not sure which one is more important – some will say throw our eggs in the cup basket, but I’m not sure.

“I think we’ve got to win at Kilmarnock to have any hope of catching them.

“You look at games in three-match boxes and say they’ve got to be looking at seven points out of nine every time.

“I do think we’ve got players capable of going on a run – but the problem has been starting that run. Winning back-to-back games is the starting point.

“We’ve got win games.

“Words are cheap now. It’s actions right across the board from the players which we need.

“Believe me, players prefer winning – there’s no player who goes out not wanting to win a game.”