Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Scottish Cup date and kick-off time confirmed

Aberdeen’s home Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock will get the first of the four ties started on Saturday, March 9.

The Pittodrie showdown between Neil Warnock’s Dons and Derek McInnes’ Killie will kick off at 12.15pm, screened live on BBC1 Scotland.

The Old Firm are both involved the next day, with Viaplay broadcasting holders Celtic v Livingston on Sunday, March 10 at 2.30pm before Hibernian host Rangers at 5.30pm.

Championship side Morton, who knocked Motherwell out in round five, will welcome Hearts to Cappielow on Monday, March 11, for a 7.45pm clash, which will be on BBC Scotland.

Aberdeen, who last won the Scottish Cup in 1990, have knocked out two League Two sides to reach the quarters.

Goals from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin earned them a 2-0 victory at Clyde before Miovski’s brace last weekend sealed a 2-0 home victory against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Kilmarnock, who are fourth in the Premiership, defeated Premiership side Dundee 2-0 then Championship opponents Cove Rangers 2-0 to advance in the cup.

Killie are home to Aberdeen in the Premiership next Saturday and are looking to make it three successive wins in this fixture this season.

Before that, the Dons are chasing three home points this Saturday against eighth-placed Hibs, who are ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference, having played the same number of matches.